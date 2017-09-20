Boeing 787: The Secret Sauce

On the Morgan Stanley Laguna conference call, Dennis Muilenberg, CEO of The Boeing Company (BA), participated in a Q&A session. Muilenberg made some important announcements regarding the Boeing 787 program.

In an earlier article, I had a look at the backlog development of the Boeing 787 and the main conclusion I drew is that the rate increase from 12 aircraft per month to 14 aircraft per month is not supported by the current backlog, but it might be supported by future demand. The decision to up the production starting in 2019 is not without risk, but it's considered the strongest sign of confidence from Boeing in demand for the Boeing 787 in upcoming years.

I have been getting a lot of questions about the financial implications the decision to increase production rates might have as well as some questions about charges and whether Boeing can cut costs even further. My models that I used to estimate the deferred production balance were quite accurate estimating the balance more than once within 1% of the reported figure. These models need to be reworked to account for the increase in the accounting block. That is something I am working on behind the scenes and I am also in contact with Boeing to exchange and verify some views. So those are some subjects you can expect me to write about in the coming days or weeks.

In this article, I want to address where Boeing’s cost cutting and profit increases on the Boeing 787 will be coming from and why this cost cutting is important and not limited to learning curve experience.

Deferred Production Balance

Figure 1: Accumulated deferred costs per quarter (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Figure 1 shows how the deferred balance has increased over time but has been flattening over the past few quarters and even started decreasing. Also, figure 1 already is a pretty good visualization, and one can imagine how the trend would continue in the future. What can be seen is that although the deferred balance clearly decreased for the third quarter in a row, the decline was somewhat less steep compared to what you might expect given from the shape of the graph (past performance).

The deferred balance after 565 deliveries is $26.461B versus $26.992B last quarter or $46.8 million per airframe compared to $50.7 million per delivered airframe in the last quarter. To make things more visible, one could plot the differences in the deferred balance per quarter and divide by the number of deliveries as shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Boeing 787 Deferred Balance Decrease Per Delivery (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Figure 2 shows that the decrease in deferred balance changed from minus $83.5 million per airframe in Q1 2014 to $16.1 million in Q2 2017. Quarter over quarter, the deferred balance decrease per airframe improved by 62.6%, significantly better than the 52.3% improvement in the previous quarter. The absolute figure, however, better reflects the robustness of the improvement. In Q2, the deferred balance built off an improved $6.2 million per airframe compared to an improvement of $3.4 million per airframe in the previous quarter.

Production and part costs

The upcoming improvement in profitability for the Boeing 787 program can be divided into two main categories. The first category is cost reduction in the supply chain and the second category is cost reduction from internal productivity improvements, which is often also called the learning curve.

For quite some time, people have been looking at this learning curve only to come to the conclusion that Boeing will be left with billions of uncovered costs on the Dreamliner program. I think that is a major oversimplification.

The learning curve is based on the principle that as you do things more often, you start doing them more efficiently. The common learning curve for assembly of aerospace products is 85%. This means that every time cumulative production doubles, the production costs come down by 15%.

Figure 3: Learning curve aerospace industry (Source: AeroAnalysis)

It is not hard to understand that this effect starts to fade as more and more items are produced. In the accounting block this 15% decrease in costs occurs "only" 10 times. Considering that it costs Boeing almost $750 million to build five test aircraft, the fact that Boeing is on its way to deliver its 600th aircraft and is actually realizing profits on a unit-basis, I think it is fairly safe to conclude that drawing conclusions based on the learning curve are mostly oversimplified and most of the times plain wrong.

Far more important in cost cutting are the step-down pricing agreements which suppliers, which are partly but not fully driven by the learning curve. Boeing has aggressively looked for pricing step-downs in its supply chain and this is far more important for Boeing’s cost reductions on the Boeing 787 program than the learning curve cost reductions. Roughly 15% of the cost reduction comes from the learning curve cost improvements, while 85% of the cost reduction comes from supplier step-down pricing. 80% of the supplier step-down pricing is already under contract.

An example of one initiative that should cut costs in the supply chain is the selection of Norsk Titanium that will print 3D parts for Boeing’s that will roll out of the assembly line in 2018 and should decrease costs by two to three million dollars per unit.

Revenues

The costs savings should be placed further into perspective. Whereas the costs are set to decrease, the revenues are set to increase as the delivery mix will be dominated by the Boeing 787-9 and the Boeing 787-10 and this is something that is going to have a big impact on the revenues of the Boeing 787 and subsequently the deferred production cost balance.

If we look at the average pricing of the jets that have been delivered so far, the average was already set to increase by roughly 5.7% and with the 100-block extension, this average sales price will increase by over 6% and that is quite important if you consider that the sales price of the cheapest Boeing 787-8 is between $115 million and $120 million.

In order to highlight the various factors that should drive the deferred balance on the Dreamliner program down I have first zoomed in on the individual factors, but in order to get the full picture we need to zoom out and combine all cost cutting measures. By doing so Boeing’s profitability increases can be visualized as shown below:

Figure 4: Contributions profitability Boeing 787 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Conclusion

A very important conclusion that should be drawn is that if you are an investor or analyst who has judged the Boeing 787 program prospects based on the learning curve, then you have missed 95% of the picture.

While the challenge ahead is a big one for Boeing, I think investors should be aware of what truly is to drive Boeing’s deferred production balance down and that is primarily the delivery mix, which currently is a mix of the Boeing 787-8 and Boeing 787-9 and is set to become a mix of primarily the Boeing 787-9 and the Boeing 787-10.

I am expecting that on top of what Boeing already has in place, 50% of the deferred balance decrease should come from a combination of efficiency improvements, step down pricing and a favorable delivery mix.

