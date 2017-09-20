T-Mobile: Forget The Merger, This News Is Bigger

But it may also be a sign it knows such challenges are close at hand.

Lately, I have been hedging on T-Mobile (TMUS) somewhat, saying that if its network quality stayed high it was going to be an outstanding wireless carrier without ever really committing to the idea that network quality would remain high. T-Mobile has continued to defy my predictions and make outstanding network quality announcements, but I’ve never quite been able to believe they could really keep this up.

It’s latest news changes my views on the network, but only partially. So I’m still hedging. But I’m starting to come around.

Another Industry-Changing Announcement

T-Mobile continues to prove me, and a lot of others, wrong. While a lot of commentary lately has focused on the prospects for a Sprint (S) merger, T-Mobile’s more meaningful numbers continue to be the performance of its network, the only real risk factor in an otherwise sterling stock.

And T-Mobile has some more news to show just how unconcerned it is about potential network pressures. Starting today, T-Mobile has raised the prioritization threshold, the trigger for throttling of data speeds on congested towers, from 32 GB to 50 GB, a mammoth increase.

To really put that number in perspective, there are two things to consider. The first is a simple industry comparison. AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) both have similar prioritization thresholds at 22 GB, Sprint is barely higher at 23 GB. T-Mobile was already the market leader and had no reason to fear being outmatched, but it has gone ahead and raised the threshold anyway.

Some History

The other thing that might help put the scale of this announcement in context is the history of T-Mobile’s own former levels. By FCC rule, prioritization thresholds have to be publicly disclosed to customers as part of their customer agreement. You have to really dig on T-Mobile’s website, but it's a publicly available piece of information. (You click “About”, by scrolling to the very bottom of the site, then click “Consumer Information” and then click the “Internet Services” tab that almost fades into the background at the top.)

According to T-Mobile, the end of 2016 quarterly data had the 3% cutoff mark at 28 GB per month. That was up from 21 GB per month in June 2015 when the throttling policy was first implemented, and 23 GB per month in October 2015 when Binge On was announced. Those numbers, in turn, reflect increases from 17 GB at the end of 2014, indicating a steady 2 GB per quarter progression. The cap held almost steady for about six months after that.

But in the third quarter of 2016 it went from 24 GB to 26 GB, and in the fourth quarter, it was up to 28 GB, signaling a renewed 2 GB/quarter growth rate. Since then, growth has held steady once more, with 30 GB being the threshold in Q1 of 2017. T-Mobile then announced that the cap rose again to 32GB last quarter.

This might give you a better sense of just how remarkable T-Mobile’s latest move is. From 2 GB per quarter on what was already the most generous unlimited data network, it has hiked the threshold nine times the standard amount.

Managing Failure Is Not Network Management

I have often said I see network quality as T-Mobile’s one potential weakness, precisely because it is so generous with data. Commentators would often respond that I didn’t understand that T-Mobile would simply throttle - sorry, de-prioritize - exceptionally heavy users and therefore the network would never fail. I am perfectly aware of prioritization protocols - I've written about them before here - but I also do not see de-prioritization as some sort of silver bullet.

First, customers tend to notice when their data speeds slow, and so any company promising data-heavy features like free video streaming or unlimited data needs to be good enough at network management to deliver those features without compromising network quality. When it fails, it has to slow speeds for customers, and those customers tend to leave. Whether it allows such slow speeds to happen naturally via congestion or imposes them itself via de-prioritization isn’t necessarily material. Either means slower speeds for at least some customers, who decamp to another network.

So investors should not confuse widespread de-prioritization, which is a strategy for managing the failure of network quality, with true quality boosting enhancements to the network that allow it to offer better service to all customers.

Prioritization Formula

But secondly, T-Mobile’s thresholds also weren’t derived randomly. They weren’t even judgement calls. Rather, they were the product of a rigid formula which set prioritization at the 97th percentile of the customer base. In other words, no more than 3% of customers were ever de-prioritized. My concern always was that if 4% or more of T-Mobile’s customers started using a lot more data, it would start to affect the network.

That brings me to the one asterisk to this great news for customers: the strict guarantee for the 97% has been abandoned. While T-Mobile’s prior numbers were always pegged to the third percentile of heavy users, the new number appears to be more of a judgement call. T-Mobile’s website no longer references 3% in its legal, technical jargon, and what’s more, it does not disclose exactly how the new number was arrived at. A blog entry announcement by CTO Neville Ray is much the same, saying that 50 GB is “basically” 1% of users, but giving no indication that that is the metric used to derive the number.

Going forward, it appears, T-Mobile is simply going to set the threshold where it thinks is best.

A Cushion For Network Challenges

This is less transparent, but also more flexible. And it goes at least some way towards addressing some of my network concerns since T-Mobile now can potentially “manage” the data drains of more than 3% of the customer base if that proves necessary.

As I’ve said, that isn’t a perfect solution, either, since it's likely to drive those customers away if it happens consistently. My preferred solution, and I’m sure T-Mobile’s as well, is to continue to make network management breakthroughs that keep data speeds humming for everyone.

Nevertheless, the ability to manage the network more flexibly at some point if needed will help to preserve network quality for the vast majority of users, allowing T-Mobile to slow future hikes in the threshold if necessary to preserve quality for the vast majority of users.

Trying To Find A Downside......

If there is one downside to this for investors, it might be simply that T-Mobile feels it needs that flexibility. While I have come around at least partially to management’s view that T-Mobile’s network is “Data Strong” and will come out the other side, management might also be starting to come around at least a little to mine and see some potential challenges ahead.

But that is hypothetical on my part, as all of my network predictions have been. All we really see at the moment is that T-Mobile remains confident in its network at the moment, and feels comfortable offering customers what is hands down the biggest hike in un-throttled data speeds since the iPhone came out.

Investment Implications

I continue to believe Sprint’s hoard of spectrum is the best bet of all in wireless, although T-Mobile may be about to buy it at a discount if rumors are to be believed. But T-Mobile is certainly another strong contender for investors dollars, especially after today’s announcement, especially after the profit growth it has shown over the past six months.

I am most bearish of all on AT&T, which is exposed to declines in traditional pay-TV as well as wireless margin pressures. And Verizon’s high payout ratio leaves me concerned there as well, although its best-in-class network has got to count for something.

Altogether, I see Sprint as the best bet, but T-Mobile is a strong second choice and for those who don’t believe spectrum outweighs subscribers, perhaps even the first choice in wireless for investors.

Conclusion

De-prioritization is not network management, and a company having a de-prioritization plan does not mean that their customers will not notice a decline in network quality. However, T-Mobile's changes to the current threshold and how it calculates future thresholds are both bullish for the stock in my view. While I would still be reluctant to abandon a Sprint position for a T-Mobile position, those who are long T-Mobile should definitely feel better about their investment after today's announcement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long S.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.