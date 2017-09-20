Selling Diageo To Increase Dividend Income

I've always wanted to own more of three stocks in my portfolio; AT&T, Altria and Realty Income.

Selling My Diageo Impulse Buy

I bought Diageo (DEO) at the beginning of this year. It was an impulse buy based on recommendations of Seeking Alpha contributors and commenters. It truly was a crowdsourced investment decision. And I only did an analysis of what I’d bought after I’d purchased Diageo.

I’d like to think a little more thought and analysis went into last week’s sale of Diageo and the purchase of its replacement, but if you believe in confirmation bias, maybe not.

Wikipedia describes confirmation bias as a cognitive bias that makes us search out, favor, and remember information in such a way that fits our pre-existing beliefs or hypotheses. Put another way, it means we tend to try to prove our hypotheses, rather than disprove them.

Of course, that means when researching sales and purchases, I am filtering for data that supports what I to do.

Diageo isn’t a highly covered stock on Seeking Alpha, so the decision to sell was my own. And that decision is rooted not so much in Diageo’s future prospects but in portfolio and cash management.

And yes, those are awfully big words for the small amounts I am about to discuss.

A Little Perspective

For those of you who don’t know my story, I’m a single mother building a dividend paying share portfolio. The portfolio serves many purposes; part emergency fund, part current income, part retirement plan. You can read more about my simple plan here. Slowly, ever so slowly, I’m passing some little milestones that make me feel like I’m on the right path.

One day, however, I will have to take a good long look at whether I’m hitting those milestones fast enough. I have a gut feel on this one, but for now my head will remain firmly lodged in the sand.

I’m not playing with big dollars. Progress is slow, but, any mistakes are also not going to be disastrous. If I’m seeing dividend income going up year over year, I’m happy that I’m making progress. While it’s not a big money portfolio, I do try to take the choices I make seriously. One day I hope to be making decisions with larger amounts and I want to have confidence in those decisions.

How Did My Diageo Investment Turn Out?

My first purchase of the year was in Diageo. After the purchase, I did take a look at Diageo and its future. While it looked like in January it was on the cusp of a turnaround, I wasn’t necessarily convinced either way. The market, however, felt differently and Diageo has seen its share price rise from the low $100’s to its current price of $135.79. By the time you read this, of course, that will likely have changed.

Before the sale, my little Diageo investment looked like this:

It looks pretty good, right? So why sell? Two reasons, and they are both tied to cashflow:

DEO pays dividends twice a year – in April and October. You can see the April dividend in the image above. October’s payment is due on October 11 (it had a record date back in August). I estimate the payment will provide another $9.66 in dividend income. My next dividend payment is a long way away. Which, in theory, means I could still buy Diageo back before the ex-dividend date. If I wanted to.



By purchasing a quarterly paying stock before its ex-dividend date, I could boost this year’s dividend income. Conveniently, a couple of shares on my watchlist were looking like buys. More importantly, without any free cash in my brokerage account, it meant I would have to sell something to take advantage.

Why AT&T?

There are a handful of shares in my portfolio that I have always wished I’d bought more of. Those stocks? Altria (MO), AT&T (T) and Realty Income (O).

Only two of those three stocks present as an opportunity, however. Both Altria and AT&T are trading near 52-week lows and at compelling yields. So the field narrowed to two. Timing of dividend payments didn’t help as a tie-breaker.

On my purchase date, both Altria and AT&T would give me the additional dividend payment for the year that I was looking for. AT&T’s superior yield, would produce a higher dividend payment. Altria, however, had just declared a chunky dividend raise.

Since I’d already purchased Altria as the share price declined after the FDA announced it was targeting tobacco related deaths, AT&T seemed like the best choice. The last thing I want to do is replicate my GE experience.

The 5.38% instant yield on AT&T also helped sway my decision. It would provide an increase in dividend income of $6 for the rest of 2017 and by trading out Diageo for AT&T, I would be looking at $30 of forward dividend income in 2018 rather than $15 from DEO (assuming neither stock raised their dividend in 2018).

It is my belief, however, that AT&T will not risk its Dividend Aristocrat status by freezing the dividend. So I’m counting on AT&T raising the dividend by a penny a quarter, in October, just like it has over recent years. If, that happens, I’m looking at a yield just under 5.5% for this bundle of AT&T stock.

Of course, yield isn’t the entire story. AT&T has changed. It has acquired DirecTV and the Time Warner merger currently in play has added to the debt position.

Still, and keeping the whole confirmation bias thing in mind, there are some pretty clever people putting their money on AT&T:

After 5 ½ years, Buyandhold 2012, got in his car, drove down to Scottrade and purchased a stock. AT&T. He got in at a better price than I. You can read about it here.

Regarded Solutions has recently launched a second model portfolio; TARP II. The portfolio is targeted at investors a little younger than me, but like TARP, it includes AT&T.

Conclusion

I’m big on taking responsibility for my choices. Even the ones I don’t put a lot of thought into, like buying Diageo. When you’re making choices about investments in the hundreds of dollars, not thousands or tens of thousands, there is room to be a little less diligent and have a little fun with it.

I’d decided a long time ago that AT&T was a good purchase when the yield was over 5%. Sure, Time Warner has added debt and uncertainty, but it also brings with it opportunity. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) adding free Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) for wireless subscribers has been at least partly diffused by AT&T rolling out free HBO to more of its wireless subscribers.

It is easy to dismiss a $15 per year increase in dividends, but the real power of that $15 isn’t in its single year of income, it is $15 of income for every year that I own AT&T. Life as a single parent is a constant time vs money battle. The more I can move my income from me earning it to it just turning up in my bank account, the easier my life becomes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEO, T, O, GE, MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.