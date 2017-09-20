Tesla's Future In China Is Dim

Tesla shareholders are under the mistaken belief that this is all good news for their shares. We will explore why they are wrong.

Headlines appeared recently that China would like to see all vehicles sold with just an internal combustion engine prohibited in the future.

News has come out that China is considering plans to relax JV mandates on foreign EV suppliers and builders, eliminating tariffs for products built in the country's 11 free-trade zones.

China wants to dominate all global markets. They have had a stronghold on manufactured products sold here in the U.S. and elsewhere for decades. Pick up pretty much any product sold in stores, turn it over, and you will find the words "Made in China". Cheaper labor and processing costs have given them near total control of manufacturing. But they still lag in some areas.

One of those areas where China has struggled until now has been auto manufacturing. Only 41% of vehicles sold in China in 2016 were from domestic companies, but that number is rapidly growing, fueled in part by New Energy Vehicles or NEVs (a new category created in China to encompass all EVs from hybrids, to PHEVs, to BEVs).

Where China has been way behind the major automakers of the West in ICE technology, China has determined they could take the lead in a new technology that is being increasingly embraced around the world: Electrified Vehicles.

(source: IPwatchdog)

This technology has a very large silver lining for China. First, it levels the playing field for them with other automakers who are still developing their own EVs. But an even bigger benefit comes from China being a net importer of oil and gas. Decreasing dependence on foreign imports not only helps their balance sheet but could weaken oil prices worldwide. Ford (F), GM (GM), and Volvo (OTCPK:GELYF) are already exporting Chinese built cars to foreign markets, including the U.S.

Recent announcements to eliminate new sales of ICE vehicles, as I wrote about (here) would play well in building Chinese global NEV dominance. The win-win effect would be to diminish foreign auto manufacturers market share while decreasing the world's largest oil producer's national income streams and weakening their respective economies.

To encourage their growing dominance in EV production, China is considering relaxing the joint-venture requirements for foreign manufacturers of EV components and vehicles for companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). How do these firms benefit?

First and foremost, they would have complete ownership of their factory, products, and possibly their technology. Under current regulations, foreign manufacturers must be willing to share their proprietary technology with their JV partners. What rules will unfold for this part of the current system have yet to be discussed or defined.

Firms operating in these zones would benefit from avoiding the current 25% tariffs on imports unless those products were sold outside the zones. Current Chinese companies would be huge benefactors if foreign parts suppliers established factories within the zones. Buying cheaper parts due to lower costs of labor and shipping means higher profits for the finished cars. As expected, the largest Chinese NEV manufacturers saw their stocks take big jumps upward in share prices today on this news.

The Tesla Effects

So let's look at what Tesla would have to do to take advantage of this news, and what are the drawbacks.

First, without a JV partner Tesla would have to foot the entire bill for any new manufacturing facility. That would be a huge expense. Besides the facility, they would also have to equip, staff, and train the workforce. Treated as an outside entity any cars shipped out of the zone for sale are once again subject to the 25% import tariff. With both domestic and foreign manufacturers already on the ground in China for years, they would be way behind the power curve and be playing catchup possibly for as many as five years.

In my opinion, it would work best for Tesla to develop an entirely new product in a Chinese factory such as the Model Y if they want to build cars in China. But again, the only savings would be in lower labor and shippings costs versus building and shipping units from the U.S. As linked above, GM's Buick division is doing this with the Envision crossover. Designed and built as a product for the Chinese market, Buick is now exporting them from China and importing them to the U.S.

The Tesla side effects

Tesla already has the Teamsters breathing down its neck. GM has rankled the union with the Envision imports. It has also drawn the ire of President Trump. Tesla would be doing the same thing at a time when they are fighting to keep the union out. With the threat of jobs being exported to China, current Fremont assembly workers could vote for union representation in as an effort to retain American jobs.

Building a new factory just to save on shipping costs and assembly labor (which is being replaced by more robots already), would only make sense if a new factory must be built somewhere anyway. Having to foot the entire bill would further consume Tesla's cash.

The best option might be to build a battery factory in the FTZ and develop a share of the Chinese battery market. However, Chinese firms such as Buffett-backed BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) are already doing that now with great success.

Bottom line

Anyone believing these latest Chinese NEV announcements are intended to benefit anyone or any company outside of China is sadly incorrect. China is laser-focused on taking control of the global auto market. This worldwide misconception that BEVs are going to "save the world" plays right into China's gameplan. Top government officials have to be tap dancing and high-fiving each other every time another country sets an ICE elimination deadline.

The Chinese, I suspect, have long ago realized that EVs merely move the created CO2 and other gases from the tail pipe to the cooling towers or other exhaust vents at power plants.

Given that the International Energy Agency has already stated it will take the replacement of 600 million ICE vehicles with EVs by 2040 to prevent even a 2-degree temperature rise by the end of the century, shows just how impossible that target really is and how far we have to go to make a significant contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emission targets.

The problem with this solution is it requires the complete replacement of one vehicle for another. The faster and more ecologically friendly solution no one seems to want to explore is the development of new cleaner fuel systems that could be installed on current vehicles at less expense. I firmly believe this solution will be developed and adopted much sooner than global EV sales will reach 600 million total units.

Tesla shareholders do not want to even think about this solution being developed. But all other automakers see the possibilities as being real. That is largely the reason all EV sales to date have been mostly "compliance" sales in places like California. Those who have announced the end of ICE production are only talking about replacing pure ICE cars with hybrids combining an electric motor with a gas or diesel engine. Is it any wonder that only China has a full-blown push towards NEVs in the near future?

While Tesla sold just 10,399 units in China in 2016, how much is this market really worth to Tesla for Model S and Model 3 when sedan sales are growing at a rate of just 3.1%? At the same time, Crossovers/SUV sales grew at 41.5%. NEV sales represented just 1.3% of all new vehicles sold (316,800 of 23.6 million) in China in 2016. Tesla had just 3% of that 1.3% of sales in 2016. No one should be high-fiving over those numbers.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA VIA PUT OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I would like to thank the more than 500,000 SA readers who have read my articles and for making me the #1 most read author of both the "Short Ideas" and "Consumer Goods" categories! I do my best to make my articles not only informative but entertaining and thought-provoking as well. Thanks for appreciating my efforts. If you want automatic notification and faster access to all of my new articles please click the "follow" button at the top of this article.