ViaSat Inc.: Satellite Internet Business Will Continue To Burn Cash

ViaSat will need to issue stock again within the next 12 to 18 months - leading to a 25% decline to below $45.

ViaSat’s next generation satellite broadband offering will struggle to generate incremental profit – facing the same fate as Hughes did when they rolled out their upgraded offering in March.

Business Overview

ViaSat is a provider of satellite broadband communication products and services in 3 lines of business:

Satellite Services – provides high speed broadband internet access & VoIP services to consumers, enterprises, and airlines. Commercial Networks – develops and produces equipment and solutions that support satellite broadband services. Government Systems – provides global mobile broadband services and secure mobile communications solutions to military and government customer

Below is the revenue breakdown from ViaSat’s Q1 2018 earnings presentation

ViaSat’s current satellite broadband offering is losing subscribers and ARPU has peaked. ViaSat is currently offering services through the ViaSat-1 satellite. The amount of bandwidth available on this satellite is limited and they are essentially currently at full capacity. ViaSat is pursuing a strategy reducing the number of subscribers it services, but selling a higher cost bundle – higher speeds, preferred customer service, VoIP, etc. This is evidenced in the charts below from ViaSat’s Q1 2018 earnings presentation. The number of subscribers has been declining for the last 3 quarters. ARPU or Average Revenue Per User has been increasing for the last 4 quarters, but it has flattened out. The next generation satellite – ViaSat-2 - is expected to come on line in the January 2018. Until then, it will be difficult to continue to grow ARPU to offset subscriber losses.

ViaSat’s next generation satellite broadband offering will struggle to generate incremental profit – facing the same fate as Hughes did when they rolled out their upgraded offering. Hughes rolled out a new satellite broadband offering in late March. The HughesNet Gen 5 offering was a significant improvement over their existing offering and over ViaSat’s current offering. They offered 25 MBPS download speed to all customers with higher data limits and no hard data caps – vs. ViaSat’s offering, which can reach the same speed in some geographical areas, but had a much less attractive data plan. Their offering allowed customers to stream Netflix at standard definition for the first time. The improved offering did increase subscribers (+5% yoy), and revenue (+7% yoy) but EBITDA declined (-6% yoy) due to higher costs. Hughes gained market share from ViaSat but wasn’t able to translate that into additional profits . ViaSat’s new offering will be an improvement over Hughes with speeds up to 100 MBPS, but it will most likely face the same fate – increased market share and decreased profits.

The constant need to launch new satellites will ensure that ViaSat’s long track record of negative free cash flow will continue. ViaSat has generated over $1B in negative free cash flow from operations since 2013. Cash flow has been negative every single year. Free cash flow from operations includes net income + non-cash operating adjustments (depreciation, amortization, etc.) – investing cash flows (satellite purchases, patents, acquisitions, etc.). It does not include adjustments for stock based compensation expenses or working capital changes.

Management expects free cash flow to remain negative until 2022 at the earliest – as discussed on the Q1 2018 earnings call.

ViaSat management is predicting positive cash flows after 2022, but this will be an uphill battle. The continual need to launch new satellites to add bandwidth will only increase in the future as customers look for higher and higher data limits. It will be extremely difficult for ViaSat to expand beyond its core customer base – rural customers with few other options. Satellite internet access requires customers to buy expensive equipment, mount in on a roof, and accept poor performance during bad weather. Additionally, 4G LTE access provides a strong competitive challenge to ViaSat’s core rural customer base.

The airplane Wi-Fi business is growing rapidly, but it is way too small to have much of an impact. The ViaSat-2 satellite will provide access to new markets, but it will be difficult selling expensive internet access in developing countries and the difficult competitive dynamic that ViaSat faces in the U.S will be the same in developed markets. Finally, the Government business has been doing extremely well recently, but even this hasn’t been enough to overcome the negative cash drain from the satellite business.

ViaSat will need to issue stock again within the next 12 to 18 months - leading to a 25% decline to below $45. The table below outlines two estimates of how long ViaSat can go without raising additional cash by selling stock based on their current cash balance and their cash burn rate. The calculation assumes that they will raise cash when they get below $50 MM. Based on this analysis, ViaSat will issue stock within the next 4 to 6 quarters.

The last time that ViaSat sold stock in November 2016, the stock price declined by 20% from $80/share to $60/share over the next two months. Expect a larger decline this time - at least 25%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.