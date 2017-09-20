AutoZone: These Projections Matter

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) has had one volatile 2017, and the stock has been crushed as seen in figure 1. In this column we lay out a bullish thesis based on projections for winter weather and opportunities for gaining market share in the commercial sector. To be clear, after two years of mild winters, it appears a more harsh winter that is on par with historical averages is approaching. In addition, the competition has been gaining market share in the retail space, but AutoZone has an opportunity to control the commercial markets.

Figure 1. Year-To-Date Share Price History of AutoZone.

Right now there is a prevalent fear in the market that autoparts stores are going to be cannabilized by both Amazon (AMZN), and even by Tesla (TSLA). We have argued that this is unlikely, and we highlighted the name as an extreme bargain back in July when it hit the $500 mark following a warning from competitor O’Reilly (ORLY). Make no mistake, some of the fear and selling pressure is warranted. Amazon is going after everyone. AutoZone is pretty much the top retailer and a leading distributor of automotive parts in the U.S., so it stands to lose a lot if Amazon is successful in taking this market.

Q4 EARNINGS RECAP

The Q4 earnings were heavily anticipated following a weak Q2 and Q3. In the company's just reported fiscal Q4, the company delivered sales of $3.5 billion, which was a small 3.3% year-over-year increase. This barely surpassed estimates by $20 million. What we think is a stronger indicator is same-store sales. We will discuss this more in detail below, but since all of retail is being hammered, this is a key indicator. AutoZone saw a 1.0% increase in same store sales. This is positive, though below what we see historically.

How about actual earnings? Registering 3% growth in sales is certainly respectable, but net income per share for the quarter was up 6.8% versus last year's comparable quarter. Still, this is slightly below what we would like to see given the multiple on the name. Net income came in at $433.9 million. This was up just 1.7% from last year. Earnings per share however came in at $15.27, versus $14.30 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings came in at $15.17, beating estimates by $0.07. Digging a bit deeper, we see that gross profit was 52.80% of sales, down slightly from 52.82%. Why the decrease? The company saw higher costs associated with the company's supply chain. Further operating expenses as a percentage of sales rose to 32.6%, versus 32.1%, mostly on the back of higher wages and occupancy costs. Clearly, this is well below the growth we are accustomed to seeing out of this name historically.

EXPLORING THE ROLE OF WEATHER

This commentary brings us into the deeper analysis portion of the column. Does our buy call still make sense based on the trends we are seeing and expectations for the future? This is the question you should always ask yourself when revisiting your investments. Speaking about the results, Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said something that really stands out:

“We attribute this shortfall primarily to the continuing headwinds resulting from two consecutive mild winters.”

There is some truth here. Mild winters are more gentle on vehicles. Cars simply break down more in the bitter cold, going from freezing to warm, freezing to warm etc. Thus, projecting for the future, we should consider the impact of another mild winter. Should winter be mild once again, that means that fiscal Q1 and fiscal Q2 could be impacted. Therefore, we decided to investigate predicted weather patterns. Simply put, will it be a warm winter again? One of the best and historically accurate think tanks for weather prediction is the Farmer’s Almanac, and their predictions are shown in figure 2.

Figure 2. November 2017-October 2018 Farmer’s Almanac Weather Outlook (as of September 19, 2017).

Taken as a whole, it appears this winter will be slightly milder than average overall, but nothing like the last two years. Precipitation is predicted to be up substantially. Both cold and the snow lead to wear and tear on vehicles, and increase the likelihood of broken parts. Overall, we can expect this winter to be slightly more favorable than average when considering the impact to vehicles and the subsequent impact on AutoZone’s business. For reference, we have included in figure 3 a regional outlook, which shows the northeast in for a bitter winter, while other areas will fare better.

Figure 3. Farmer’s Almanac Winter 2017-2018 Outlook, By Region

While a regional level sales analysis is beyond the scope of this piece, it would make for an interesting investigative analysis following fiscal Q2 once winter has passed. According to the regional predictions, the Northeast and Great Lakes areas will be hit hardest, with some milder conditions out west. We take the above projections as bullish. One of the issues weather impacts are same store sales. That said, we cannot just blame the winter as reduced same store sales have been an ongoing issue as stated by the CEO:

“Our 1.0% same store sales were still moderately below our recent historical experience”

Of course, some of this is from the weather. But the fiscal year same store sale trends are interesting (figure 4).

Figure 4. Same Store Sales Results For Autozone Over the Last Four Years.

As you can clearly see in the figure, annual same store sales have been trending lower over the last four years. Utilizing the weather related issues as a partial explanation, we believe that same store sales should rise in 2018, all things being equal. We have set the benchmark at 1.1% for our expectations going forward. This factors in sales trends, growing competition and the expectation of a winter that should be better than the last two for the company.

AMAZON’S ROLE

Competition in this sector is pretty strong. Not only is AutoZone competing with O'Reilly’s, it has PepBoys, Advanced Auto Parts (AAP), and now Amazon to contend with. Amazon has left virtually no section of retail untouched. The fact of the matter is that Amazon is not the only online player either. There are a number of independent online retailers selling as well. Let us not forget about eBay (EBAY) motors as well taking business. In fact, Hedges and Co. predicts that total 2017 online car part sales will approach $9 billion, the highest ever. Consumers go for the best deal. Amazon’s car parts are on average 20% below the industry median for comparable parts. Like every other sector, struggling Americans go to where the deals are best, and Amazon tends to undercut everyone. The one advantage that AutoZone has over Amazon? Quick/same day parts pickup and delivery. While Amazon is aggressively targeting this market, this remains a bottleneck for them. With AutoZone’s distributor network, it has a leg up. While it may lose battles on single, non-essential parts to Amazon, AutoZone still has the commercial market, and this is where we see the greatest opportunity going forward.

COMMERCIAL SALES

With the aforementioned realities of competition and online sales, we see the best growth opportunities in commercial sales. Many AutoZone stores have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and rapid delivery of parts to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, and service stations. The company also services several government sector accounts. The percentage of stores with commercial programs has grown in the last four years, capitalizing on this trend as shown in figure 5.

Figure 5. Percentage of AutoZone Stores That Offer A Commercial Sales Program, 2013-2018 (projected).

This is a trend that has not really been discussed much (we looked), and so we think the best path to continued growth is commercial sales. Until Amazon or eBay or other online competitors figure out how to offer timely/same day parts, AutoZone has a leg up here. This is why the trend to incorporating a commercial program is higher. Looking at store patterns, we predict that 86% of all stores will have a commercial program by this time next year. As such, a greater percentage of sales will come from commercial sources as shown in figure 6.

Figure 6. Percentage of AutoZone Sales That Are From Commercial Sources, 2013-2018 (projected).

As you can see, the percentage of stores with a commercial program is on the rise and we also determined that the percentage of sales from commercial sources is slowly on the rise. Let us be clear, total sales as a whole continue to rise, but the pace of growth is stronger from commercial sources. Taking existing store opening trends we project that for the first time, in 2018 commercial sales will account for more than 20% of total sales. We expect this number to approach 25%.

TAKE HOME

The company realizes it must shift its focus to stay competitive. The online trend isn’t entirely new, it is just that everyone is talking about it. Thus far, Amazon hasn’t solved its same day problem with auto parts. If it does, AutoZone will suffer. Until then, we are bullish on the name for commercial reasons. With the expectation of a harsher winter this year than in past years, we believe there will be an uptick in same store sales, and will be watching this closely in the coming quarters. As for our bullish thesis, we stand by the call, but will reassess if our projections are not met, and/or there are signs Amazon figures out the commercial side of the auto parts market.

