This Is Why Alphabet Continues To Fiddle With Nest

The home security market is about to explode as consumers accept the large number of off-the-shelf systems they can purchase.

On Wednesday, technology behemoth and Google-parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) unveiled some new home-security hardware from its Nest division... a company Alphabet acquired in 2014 for $3.2 billion and was reportedly regretting by 2016. The newly connected doorbell and the more robust security system called Nest Secure were, to be fair, impressive devices that should be competitive with similar technologies like Ring and SimpliSafe. Still, investors can't help but wonder why this internet giant of a company is even bothering with this niche market when there are so many other, better opportunities to cultivate.

As it turns out, maybe this security hardware/software thing isn't as much of a waste of time as it may seem on the surface.

Home Security is Becoming a Huge Business

On the off chance, anyone reading this isn't aware, Alphabet isn't just the owner of the world's most successful search engine (that's Google, by the way). Indeed, a big part of the reason Google changed its name to Alphabet was to acknowledge that it's more than just an internet company. There's a whole slew of other projects it's got in the hopper - like its own smartphone - that fall outside the purview of its search engine business. These other projects are literally called "other bets" within the company's accounting disclosures to investors...

...not that many of these other bets haven't been major flops. The now-defunct (though reportedly revived in the meantime) Google Glass was under the "other bets" umbrella, and Google Fiber hasn't exactly been en fuego either. Alphabet's self-driving ambitions are part of this arm and though that technology may have a future. It's not clear if that future will have been worth the effort and expense.

In other words, Alphabet is perfectly willing to waste time and money, and some observers are leaning toward calling the company's Nest an interesting-but-ultimately-pointless project as well.

They may be right. But, they may be wrong too.

Fast forward to Wednesday's event hosted by Alphabet in San Francisco. At it, we learned the newest doorbell from Nest also was a camera, speaker and microphone that allows homeowners to see and speak with someone standing at their door. Nest Secure is all that, and more, adding a keypad and motion sensor to the mix and serving as the centerpiece of a more comprehensive security system. The underlying technologies include facial recognition tools, allowing for security in a way that's never been available before.

Nevertheless, how much money can there be in this business? More than you might think. The global security market is projected by some to be worth $100 billion by 2020, with $47 billion of that figure being supplied by homeowners for home security hardware.

Not bad, considering home security was only a $28 billion market in 2014. For perspective, Alphabet does just under $100 billion worth of business per year.

Why?

That pace of growth almost seems unbelievable without the proper context or explanation. With all the perspective in hand though, those outlooks may well be underestimating the amount of revenue potential on the table.

First and foremost, while most home-security platforms were functional enough prior to 2015, give or take, they weren't flexible. Most required a monitoring service, which upped their ultimate cost to unpalatable levels once the monthly fee was factored in. Many of the new security systems function perfectly fine without needing to maintain a constant connection to a monitoring service. A homeowner's wi-fi connection, which is already in place and paid for anyway, is enough. Moreover, apps available on smartphones serve as the command center for the system, even if its owner isn't at home.

In other words, most of the newer security technologies have a real "wow" factor that wasn't available before. Never even mind that many of them are also able to be installed by homeowners themselves rather than requiring installation by an outsourced technician.

At the same time, not that break-ins and theft haven't always been part of life, they've curiously not come down as much as one might expect in light of the availability of alarm systems. Burglaries impacted 701 out of every 100,000 people in the United States in 2015 but only fell to 542 per 100,000 people last year despite a better economy (more jobs) and more and better security systems. Consumers are understandably increasingly motivated to defend their homes from theft.

That's especially true of younger homeowners who - surprise, surprise - also are more apt to be comfortable with using a smartphone to manage their security system - smartphones are largely replacing keypads affixed to walls that were the command center.

Finally, there's also the matter of cost. As the camera and communications technologies that power these devices age and becomes more common, manufacturing them is getting cheaper, and those savings are passed along to consumers as well as businesses. To that end, 2017 is something of a tipping point for the industry.

Again, tens of billions of dollars are on the table. While some of that will be directed towards traditional monitoring services and other chunks of that money will certainly be passed along to Ring and SimpliSafe, Alphabet's Nest is increasingly well positioned to win a fair amount of that business.

Even that's not the whole upside for Alphabet, however.

Laying the Groundwork for Smarthomes

While it wouldn't be accurate to say smart homes are the new norm, it wouldn't be inaccurate to say they're here, and will only grow as time marches on. Security systems are a viable gateway for Alphabet to penetrate that market. Once a consumer uses one Nest product, it's easy to use another.

With that as the backdrop, know that Nest already sells one of the market's more desirable smart thermostats, and its new 'E' is flying off shelves.

The latest iteration of Nest's thermostat, like many of the previous ones, learns your heating and cooling habits, and will eventually replicate your manual changes on its own. It also knows when you're not home, and can adjust as needed to save you some money on your heating and cooling bills. There's also (of course) an app that lets you control your thermostat via your smartphone.

One can reasonably assume when the time comes, Nest's thermostats, security systems and appliance management tools will work together seamlessly. Nest's technology already works with many non-Nest products.

It matters. While home security hardware could be a $47 billion market by 2020 and more than twice than when counting business security hardware demand, the smart home market is expected by some to be worth more than $130 billion by 2021. Nest thermostats and now Nest security systems, as was already noted, could be Alphabet's easy leverage into that market, tapping into technologies we've not even seen yet.

Bottom Line

Moral of the story? Not everything is always as it seems. A little over a year ago many investors and Alphabet may have been sorry the company ever got into the business. There's a method to the madness though. This market is already bigger than most people realize, and it's going to get bigger faster than most people realize.

It's not a reason to buy GOOGL shares; - the company's never-ending string of sales and earnings growth is that on its own, and enough of a reason to own GOOGL by itself. In the same sense, sprinkles make ice cream better though, Nest is quietly adding a lot more value to Alphabet's enterprise than it's getting credit for. Wednesday's unveiling of updated security hardware serves as an official notice of that reality.

