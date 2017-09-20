Alphabet's Cloud Is A Game Changer

Alphabet has a history of dominating the internet, and it has come to dominate the cloud sector.

Investment Thesis

There has been so much noise in the financial media about FANG stocks. However, I do not believe that all FANG stocks are the same and that namely one, the G, which is now called Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), is unlike the rest of them.

Here, in reality, there is such a large opportunity for patient investors to buy into a really high-quality company, which, in spite of being one of the most followed companies in the world, is not fully pricing in its full value potential. More specifically, the Google Cloud Platform business which is tucked away in Other revenue could in the next three years grow to be a very meaningful revenue stream, which will nicely reward investors at today's price of just $650 billion.

Business Prospects

As a quick reminder, Alphabet's Q2 2017 consolidated results delivered strong top-line growth of 21% YoY to $26 billion, and EPS, before the EC fine, was up 40%. And, this is what most of Wall Street is focused on. Which is understandable since Alphabet is predominantly an ad company. Nonetheless, while this is true, the fact that Alphabet is growing its Cloud business could well provide its shareholders with meaningful return over the next three years.

Additionally, Google Cloud Platform, GCP, revenue could actually grow sufficiently big, that in time, it would provide Alphabet with the indirect effect of diversification. Since investors notoriously seek smooth earnings, they could reward Alphabet with a higher multiple to earnings, closer to that of its peer group (more on this later).

If GCP were to sufficiently grow, investors could come to see Alphabet as less of an advertising company and more of a high-tech conglomerate, with an array of high margin services, together with smoother earnings.

Moving on, although Google Play continues to deliver a nice and steady revenue stream, GCP really stood out in the quarter and allowed its Other revenue line to soar up 42% YoY to $3.1 billion in a single quarter. This is quite a remarkable, and now, Other revenue accounts for 12% of Alphabet's consolidated revenue as of Q2 2017.

In order to really drive home the fact that GCP is becoming a significantly bigger contributor to Google's Other revenue, let us compare the two descriptions below.

Source: SEC 10-Q Q2 2016

The description above is taken from the 10-Q from Q2 2016. And now, the one below is from the 10q from Q2 2017.

Source: SEC 10-Q Q2 2017

In the same quarter a year ago, cloud services were the third line that contributed to Google's Other revenue, after Google Play and sales of hardware. This time around, its revenue from cloud services is the second line in the description. More validation of this momentum came from CFO Ruth Porat's comment,

We have been talking about our bigger investment areas within Google and you can see the momentum here reflecting contributions from our newer revenue streams again this quarter on top of the ongoing strength in Play. Specifically Cloud continues to benefit from the ongoing investments in our go-to-market and product efforts.

Which was also backed up by CEO Sundar Pichai's comment,

GCP continues to experience impressive growth across products, sectors, and geographies - and increasingly with large enterprise customers in regulated sectors. To be more specific about our momentum with big customers: in Q2, the number of new deals we closed worth more than half a million dollars is three times what it was last year.

Financials

Source: Morningstar; author's calculations

So, here we have it. It's common knowledge among the investment community that Alphabet is a high margin business (with a normalized FCF margin of 23%, highlighted green). It is also widely known that Google is extremely competitive as it seeks to dominate the markets it serves. So, why would Google's Cloud offering be any different from the company's track record? It would not.

Moreover, headcount at the end of the quarter was 75,606 compared with 66,575 in the same period a year ago, up 14%. According to Porat, 'the most sizable headcount additions were once again made in Cloud for both technical and sales roles'. All the evidence is pointed toward GCP having a great runway, but so far, investors are not yet fully pricing in this opportunity, as you can see below.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

Source: Author's calculations

The above table should really make one stop and think. How is it possible that a company, such as Alphabet, with such a strong track record for growth and a long runway forward be priced so cheaply? For example, its P/Cash Flow is just 18.1 compared with its peers which are trading on a median P/Cash Flow ratio of 26.2, which is nearly double the S&P 500 P/Cash Flow of 13.5 (not shown). And, Wall Street says that FANG stocks are trading on bubble territory. Clearly, that is not the case. Alphabet's five-year performance is entirely justified. And, what is more, compared with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet has 13% of its market cap made up of a net cash position, while Amazon has a net cash position of just 3% of its market cap. Clearly, discerning investors will be better rewarded over time by investing in a cash-rich company, which will be able to weather the inevitable storms.

Conclusion

Charlie Munger reminds us that investing is never easy and that anyone who finds it easy is stupid. Granted, Alphabet does have its work cut out if it wishes to gain meaningful market share in the cloud sector.

As I describe in a different article, Microsoft's Azure (MSFT) and Amazon's AWS are also working feverishly to gain market share in what is still a highly fragmented space. The race is on.

