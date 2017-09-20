Aon To Acquire The Townsend Group For Real Estate Advisory

Aon wants to add AUM and bolster its real estate asset class capabilities with the deal, which appears to be a smart move given real estate reflation post-financial crisis.

Townsend provides real estate advisory and management services for pension funds from offices in the U.S., London and Hong Kong.

Aon is acquiring The Townsend Group for $475 million from its parent Colony NorthStar.

Quick Take

Risk management and HR solutions firm Aon (AON) has announced an agreement to acquire The Townsend Group for $475 million from Colony NorthStar.

Townsend provides real estate and investment management services worldwide.

With the deal, Aon is gaining additional AUM focused on the real estate asset class as it seeks to build out its offerings to institutions in the U.S., UK and Asia.

Target Company

Cleveland, Ohio,-based Townsend Group was founded in 1983 to advise institutional investors such as pension funds on how best to deploy capital within the real estate asset class.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Terry Ahern, who oversees a total employee count of 100. Co-founder Kevin Lynch passed away unexpectedly in February.

Below is an overview chart of Townsend’s $176 billion advised assets breakdown.

(Source: The Townsend Group)

Townsend’s primary offerings include:

Managed Solutions - Design and manage custom investment program

Advisory Solutions - Ongoing advice for real estate and real asset investment programs

Fund Solutions - Open- and closed-end funds, co-investment programs

The firm has offices in Cleveland, San Francisco, London and Hong Kong.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Aon is paying $475 million in consideration for Townsend and the deal is expected to close within the next six months.

It’s hard to tell if the price paid is a good deal or not. According to NYU Stern’s basket of comparable price/sales multiples, investments and asset management firms were valued in January 2017 at 3.33x sales.

Aon didn’t disclose Townsend’s sales figures. Rather, it disclosed AUM of $14.5 billion and advisory services in one form or another on $175.7 billion in global asset value.

The acquisition of Townsend promises to increase Aon’s presence in real estate and related investment services. Townsend will be folded into the Global Retirement & Investment business unit within Aon.

As Aon stated in the deal announcement,

This transaction will bolster Aon's offering in alternative private market assets, reflecting the increasingly important role they have in client portfolios... With the integration of Townsend's solutions into its Investment business, Aon will significantly expand its investment capabilities, which include outsourced chief investment officer (NYSEARCA:OCIO) services and advisory services for large and mid-sized global organizations...The acquisition of Townsend will bring greater depth of expertise in real estate and real assets to Aon's distribution scale and further Aon's ability to provide more attractive investment opportunities for clients.

So, the deal will add approximately $14.5 AUM to Aon’s existing $100 billion in AUM, or a 14.5% increase, in an area where Aon feels a need to increase its coverage and scale.

Townsend also brings international exposure with its offices in the strategic financial hubs of London and Hong Kong, so given Aon’s global ambitions, the deal makes sense from a geographic footprint.

Assuming Aon didn’t overpay for Townsend, the deal appears to be a smart step by Aon to expand its capabilities more forcefully into the real estate asset class.

