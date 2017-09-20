FedEx: Negative Thesis Maintained

After reporting FQ1 results, FedEx (FDX) is attempting a break out to new highs. The market has chosen to overlook some one-time issues to focus on the future.

FedEx is trading up about $4 in mid-day trading to $220. The package delivery company has shaken off the Amazon (AMZN) fears, but is the market wise to make such a move?

FedEx reported an EPS of $2.51 for FQ1. The company technically missed estimates up at $3.09 and reported a decline from the $2.82 number from last year.

The big issue was a $0.79 hit from the cyberattack that disrupted operations at TNT Express. Investors can and probably should consider the number as a one-time hit though some issues still linger with the business now months later from the June 27 attack. Adding these numbers back and some financial sites probably rightfully view the results as a beat.

Investors though need to consider the cyberattack impact and recent shipping rate hikes as concerns for the long-term health of the business. FedEx is spending heavily to keep Amazon out of the shipping business, but the decision to further raise rates by nearly 5% on January 1 will eventually harm a business that should in theory turn cheaper per package as higher volumes improve the efficiency of delivery.

Source: FedEx press release

The previous investment thesis continues to struggle with owning FedEx while burning cash. The stock isn't expensive trading at about 16.5x the adjusted EPS estimates for the year, but the company burned another $500 million in cash during the last quarter alone. Capital expenditures exceeded depreciation and amortization charges by nearly $300 million alone.

Source: FedEx FQ1'18 earnings release

The key investor takeaway is that people shouldn't assume that an e-commerce boom will benefit the stock. FedEx is spending like crazy to upgrade facilities and operations while raising shipping rates that could halt package delivery growth or at the very least encourage the development of alternative options.

The negative thesis is maintained as heavy spending and higher rates aren't a combination for success.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.