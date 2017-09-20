ABB Provides Further Investment In Cambridge Medical Robotics

The deal represents continued investment support by ABB and may have wider applications in ultra-precise robotic arm requirements.

Quick Take

ABB Technology Ventures (ABB) has continued its investment support for Cambridge Medical Robotics (CMR) in its Series A funding round totaling $46 million.

CMR has developed a surgical robotic device system called Versius that promises to perform minimally invasive surgical operations for upper GI, colorectal, gynecological and renal conditions.

ABB’s continued investment in CMR’s specialized technology may have wider applications, such as in the industrial arena where ABB has historically been more focused.

Investee Company

Cambridge, UK-based CMR was founded in 2014 to create laparoscopic (minimally invasive) robotic surgery technologies that increase access to more patients.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Martin Frost, who has been involved in early-stage investing in a variety of technology companies.

Below is a brief overview video about CMR:

(Source: Cambridge Medical Robotics)

The firm’s primary device is the Versius robotic surgery system, which has a unique four-axis arm that is similar to a surgeon’s arm, providing greater dexterity which is necessary for ‘keyhole’ surgical applications.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with ABB, other investors in the current round included Cambridge Innovation Capital, LGT Global Invest, Escala Capital and Watrium.

Valuation for the current round was not disclosed. CMR previously raised a first Series A tranche of $20.3 million in July 2016 and added a new $26 million in the current tranche to close the round at $46.3 million.

ABB’s investment in CMR makes sense from a robotics perspective. One of ABB Technology Ventures’ focus areas is that of industrial robotics.

However, ABB hasn’t invested much in the way of medical technologies, so its investment in CMR is a bit of a foray into the medical device and instrument industry.

ABB also has not been a very active corporate investor in technology startups in general, investing in an average of two to three companies per year. However, 2017 has seen an uptick, with four investments YTD.

The graphic below shows its investment focus by various metrics (click to enlarge),

(Source: Mattermark)

The graphic indicates that most of ABB’s investment focus by industry has been in the clean technology and alternative energy sectors.

Additionally, ABB has been active across all investment stages. Geographical reach has been divided primarily between the U.S., Israel and Canada.

ABB has supported Cambridge Medical from its earliest stage of development, so it’s safe to assume it sees significant promise in CMR’s robotics technologies in the medical field, as well as potentially in industrial applications requiring very fine dexterity.

Although ABB has become more active in 2017 as an investor, we will need to see its investment pace in 2018 to determine whether a trend is occurring.

