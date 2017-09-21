Has Arconic Become A Takeover Target?

Whenever a major acquisition happens in an industry, the opportunity arises for investors to look around for a similar type of transaction within that industry, even if it is on a smaller scale. This is the situation in the aerospace industry following United Technologies' (NYSE:UTX) massive acquisition of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:ROC) for approximately $23 billion in cash and stock ($30 billion when the $7 billion debt load of Rockwell Collins is included). The investment community did not approve of the hefty price tag United Tech agreed to pay for Rockwell, which equates to $140/share, and sent UTX shares downward approximately 6% following the announcement. Forbes pointed out that when all forms of debt and unfunded pension liabilities are included, the price of the deal rises to $33 billion. While many investors and analysts are trying to decipher just how much of an undue premium (if any at all) UTX paid for Rockwell, it's worthwhile to re-evaluate companies in the same industry that could be potential takeover targets. Other market behemoths in aerospace may be looking to make a similar acquisition to keep up with United Technologies.

That perspective brings me to Arconic (NYSE:ARNC). I wrote about Arconic about six weeks ago expressing my belief of why the stock is a good long position for investors, but that analysis was independent of the possibility of a takeover. For all the reasons I mentioned in that article I remain long ARNC, but the additional possibility of a takeover only adds fuel to the fire. As a result of its split from Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Arconic is a company with a focused product portfolio that touches a few different industries which is what makes the prospect of a takeover of Arconic quite interesting. While the newly independent Arconic is often viewed as an aerospace company, the automotive industry, construction, and packaging are among the other industries it has exposure to. The company breaks down its operations into three segments: Engineered Products & Solutions (EP&S), Global Rolled Products (GRP), and Transportation and Construction Solutions (TCS). The following charts show the breakdown of Arconic's Q2 revenue by market, by segment, and by related end market (this view is built for the purpose of evaluating ARNC's business how a potential suitor would), respectively. Total revenue for the quarter came in at $3.3 billion.

Figure 1.1

Source: Arconic 2Q 2017 Earnings Presentation

Figure 1.2

Segment 2Q 2017 Revenue ($mil) % EP&S $ 1,484 46% GRP $ 1,268 39% TCS $ 501 15% Total $ 3,253 100%

Source: Arconic 2Q 2017 Earnings Presentation

Figure 1.3

End Market 2Q 2017 Revenue ($mil) % Aerospace $ 1,419 43% Construction/Industrial & Other $ 825 25% Automotive $ 396 12% Transporation $ 363 11% Packaging $ 264 8%

Note: Revenue figures and percentage of total derived from an approximate revenue figure of $3.3 billion and allocated using the percentages from Figure 1.1.



When thinking in terms of a potential acquisition, it's useful to view companies from the perspective of an acquirer. The first thing that needs to be evaluated is how the two entities are aligned. Where are there potential synergies? How will combining operations spur top-line growth? In some industries with little end market diversification this can be a somewhat cut-and-dry analysis. Luckily for Arconic, companies like United Technologies are so broad and diversified that Arconic's product portfolio doesn't create too much of a headache in terms of unwanted business segments that require divestiture. From here the thought process leads to what a potential takeover would look like and how much it would cost.

When former CEO Klaus Kleinfeld was at the helm of Arconic, he was adamant that ARNC was not for sale, but things have changed. Elliot Management has purchased a reported 10.5% controlling stake with an additional 1.6% through derivatives, Kleinfeld has been ousted as CEO, and Elliot has had multiple board members appointed. I find it difficult to believe that the "not for sale" tag still applies to Arconic with a firm like Elliot involved and a new CEO in David Hess. Before joining ARNC, Hess was the EVP of Aerospace at none other than United Technologies. But what would a potential offer need to be for Elliot and the board to consider it acceptable? Much of Elliot's value proposition in ARNC was predicated upon potential margin expansion that the preceding management team was failing to achieve. The activist investor believed there was significant value to be unlocked. The analysis below shows Elliot's estimate of what shares would be worth if the company managed to improve its margins, with a "low case" and "high case":

Source: Credit Suisse Analyst Report

Note: The "vs. current share price" line is outdated

As you can see from the analysis, even the "low case" sees Arconic's value rising to $38/share, or ~46% higher than where the stock is trading at the time of writing (the "high case" presents a valuation that almost doubles the stock price!). If an offer of $38/share, or just under $17 billion, it would be difficult for investors (not just Elliot) to turn down that kind of premium. Any potential acquirer would understandably be skeptical whether margins could be improved so drastically, but Arconic's performance in the few months since Elliot made its initial investment is promising. The company has already revised its guidance for SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue from 5.6% to 5.4%, both of which are a notable improvement from the 2016 figure of 6.1%.

Conclusion

I've been an Arconic bull since it became an independent company but that has always been irrespective of a takeover premium. Arconic is in an excellent position with over 40% of its revenue coming from one of the most popular growth industries in Aerospace and supplementing it with other reliable end markets. Even the automotive industry, which many believe is at a plateau (at best), presents a growth opportunity for Arconic as aluminum protrudes more and more into the manufacturing process for many automakers. With the planned margin expansion, pioneered by Elliot, Arconic would be an excellent add-on to a major conglomerate like GE (NYSE:GE) or Honeywell (NYSE:HON) that can afford the price tag. On its own, Arconic appears undervalued by the market and should be bought at current levels. Adding the potential for an immediate 40%-plus return makes ARNC a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.