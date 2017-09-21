Heisenberg Is Not Your Cool Uncle

An equal weighted index of developed market bonds and stocks is now sitting at a two hundred and seventeen-year high.

But I think you need to be subjected to a bad case of it.

People don't like to be told they've overpaid.

Anytime you buy something of any consequence, you immediately embark on a quest to avoid buyer's remorse. Sometimes that effort is unconscious, sometimes it's deliberate and overt.

Think about what you do when you buy a car. People don't buy a new car, speed home, and hide it in the garage. (I mean, I guess if you aren't proud of the car that's exactly what you'd do, but let's think about what happens most of the time.)

Usually, the very first thing you do when you buy a car is go and show it off to your friends and family. Invariably, your friends and family indulge you. Everyone stands around and looks at it. Your cool uncle asks you to pop the hood so he can act like he knows about the engine. Your mom wants to look around inside and marvel at the amount of leg room. Your friends hop in the driver's seat. You know the routine.

Of course, some of that is feigned. You know that, right? Unless what you've just bought is a high-end (E-class or better) Benz or beyond, you can be sure that at least one family member or one friend isn't as impressed with it as they pretend to be. But they're not going to tell you that immediately.

Well, these markets aren't your new Camry and I'm not your cool uncle. I'm going to tell you the truth, and in this case, the truth is going to give you the worst case of buyer's remorse you've ever experienced.

Deutsche Bank just published an analysis that looks at an equal weighted index of 15 developed market government bond and equity markets going back to 1800. The result is quite simply astonishing. That index is now the most expensive it's ever been by a country mile:

(Source: Deutsche Bank)

Try to internalize that. An equal weighted index comprised of bonds and equities from 15 developed markets is now the most expensive it's been in two hundred and seventeen years and by a "big league" margin.

Here's Deutsche Bank's rather deadpan assessment:

While there are no obvious triggers for historically high global asset valuations to correct, while they remain this high there is always a risk of a sudden correction that could be destabilising to a financial system and global economy that seems to require such elevated asset prices.

Right. And it's probably a good idea to think about the possibility that nothing is going to work in the event policy normalization by central banks takes the wind out of the sails. Consider what I wrote over at Heisenberg Report earlier this week:

If rampant money printing inflates the value of financial assets and strengthens the appeal of gold as a hedge against the kind of nightmarish, hyperinflationary reality one might expect to result from running the fiat presses at full-tilt for the better part of a decade, then the converse must also be true, right?



As Pimco’s Anthony Crescenzi put it this week, “it’s illogical to think that quantitative easing would help markets but quantitative tightening won’t hurt.”



So is it equally “illogical” to assume that QT won’t put downward pressure on gold prices? I mean, if you just think about traditional relationships and the current trajectory for inflation, one wonders about the bull case for bullion.

On that last bolded bit about gold (GLD), ask yourself what the trajectory for real rates is likely to be going forward. That is, if you've got central banks normalizing but inflation is still subdued, then real rates are going higher. And if gold is nothing but an inverse play on real yields, then how likely is it that it will be a good hedge against a drawdown in bonds and stocks precipitated by DM policy normalization? Spoiler alert: not likely.

In a rates tantrum, the return correlation across bonds, equities, credit, and very possibly bullion is going to be positive. There will be no diversification.

But just because there's no diversification doesn't mean there's no way to make money. You could simply hedge for this eventuality - and as it turns out, that's exactly what people are doing.

The S&P (SPY) put/call ratio is sitting at 2-year highs:

(Source: Bloomberg)

And the cost of protection on NDX (QQQ) has risen markedly this year:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Simply put: some folks are worried, even if you aren't.

I'd say that I "hate to be the bearer of bad news" but that would be a lie, because I don't mind it at all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.