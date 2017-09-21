Realty Income: Are The Concerns Overblown?

While rising interest rates are not likely to affect its business performance, they are likely to exert pressure on the valuation of the stock.

Realty Income (O) has lost almost 20% since it peaked about a year ago. Due to this negative behavior of the stock and some other factors, many investors are afraid that this is only the beginning of a sustained downtrend, particularly amid the aggressive hikes of interest rates by the Fed. Nevertheless, most of the concerns are overblown.

First of all, Realty Income has the bad habit of diluting its shareholders year after year. To be sure, it has issued 10.5 M shares so far this year in order to fund a portion of its debt. The new shares have increased the total share count by approximately 4%, which cannot be considered negligible. Moreover, the company has increased its share count by 38% during the last 4 years. Therefore, the frequent dilution of the shareholders cannot be ignored.

On the bright side, thanks to the ongoing 8-year bull market, the stock has become richly valued, just like most other stocks. Therefore, as long as the stock remains richly valued, the use of share issuance for the payment of debt seems to be a very efficient way to service the maturing debt. The only problem with this way of thinking is that a potential plunge of the stock would greatly reduce the ability of the company to maintain the above strategy and might raise concerns over its ability to service its debt. While such a negative scenario seems rather remote, investors should not forget their lesson from Kinder Morgan (KMI), which was forced to decimate its dividend when its stock price plunged. To make a long story short, if the market starts to have doubts on the sustainability of the dividend of Realty Income, it may initiate a vicious cycle, which will eventually result in a dividend cut in the form of a self-fulfilling prophecy.

On the other hand, Realty Income is characterized by exceptionally low volatility. Since 1994, when it became a public company, Realty Income has generated an average annual return of 16.4% with a beta of only 0.39. This characteristic is very important because it can save the shareholders from the pressure to sell their shares during bear markets, as they cannot tolerate the extensive bleeding of their portfolio. The low volatility helps investors to more readily maintain their shares for the long term and reap the benefits of the long-term growth trajectory of the stock. Thanks to the low volatility of its business model, the company was able to raise its dividend even in 2009, when the median REIT cut it by more than 25%.

The low volatility of the business performance and the stock result from the business model of the company. More precisely, the company signs only long-term contracts, with great discipline, while it is very active in its portfolio management in order to maximize its occupancy levels. As a result, its occupancy rate has never dropped below 96% during the last two decades.

In addition, thanks to its disciplined execution, the company is well protected from the devastating impact of Amazon (AMZN) on most traditional retailers. In fact, Realty Income targets only retailers who have a strong business model and are thus protected from the threat of Amazon. Consequently, while other REITs are markedly affected by the declining sales of the retailers they rent space to, Realty Income has remained highly selective and hence it is not affected by the threat of Amazon.

The top category is the one of drug stores, from which Realty Income generates 11% of its rent. While online sales threatened traditional drug stores in the past, online sales have significantly dropped during the last 7 years. The top tenant is Walgreens (WBA), which has enjoyed positive same-store sales for several consecutive quarters. It is also worth noting that the low-quality tenants of Realty Income comprise less than 1.5% of its rental revenue. This high quality of tenants results in the low volatility of the earnings of the company, even during remarkably adverse periods, such as the Great Recession.

The reliability of the business model of Realty Income is clearly reflected in its dividend growth record. To be sure, the company has raised its dividend every single year since it became public, at a 4.7% average annual growth rate. Even better, it was one of the extremely few REITs that raised its dividend during the Great Recession. Therefore, given the current 4.3% dividend yield and the upward trajectory of the dividend, the shareholders can exhibit more patience during rough periods for the stock price.

On the other hand, due to the ongoing bull market and the record-low interest rates of the recent years, most REITs have become remarkably richly valued. This applies for Realty Income as well, as the stock is trading at a forward P/FFO = 19, which is certainly high. Even worse, as the Fed seems determined to continue to raise interest rates for the foreseeable future, the P/FFO ratio of the stock is likely to be pressured from its current elevated level. And while the management may be true when it boasts that its business model is hardly affected by rising interest rates, the valuation of the stock will certainly be compressed by higher rates, as the stock competes directly with the other yields available in the market.

To sum up, Realty Income is a very well-managed company, with reliable cash flows and exceptional consistency. Thanks to its high selectivity in its tenants, the company is unaffected by the storm facing many retailers, which cannot keep paying increasing rents year after year. On the other hand, the regular dilution of shareholders is a concern. Moreover, investors should be aware of the rich valuation of the stock, just like most REITs, and the negative effect that the rising interest rates will have on its valuation. Therefore, while the concerns over the deteriorating condition of many retailers and the impact of higher rates on the business of Realty Income are overblown, the concern over its rich valuation seems to be valid, even after its 20% drop during the last 12 months.

