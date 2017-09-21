The Crude Oil Bull Continues To Charge

Since late 2016, I have been writing that $50 is a sweet spot for active month NYMEX crude oil futures and the half-century market has become a pivot point for the energy commodity. Henry Clay was a U.S. politician who lived in the 1800s. Clay's negotiating skills resulted in his nickname as "The Great Compromiser." Clay was able to accomplish many goals by reaching middle ground during his years in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate as he realized that a true compromise is one where both parties leave the negotiating table unhappy but, with a deal with which they can live creating a satisfactory result.

In many ways, $50 per barrel oil is a great compromise. In June 2014, the price of the energy commodity was trading at over $107 per barrel, so at half that level it is a price that consumers of the world can accept. In February 2016, the price of nearby NYMEX futures plunged to the lowest level since 2003 at $26.05 per barrel, so at almost double that price, it is a level that producers of the world can accept. The bottom line is that while producers and consumers would much rather see the price of oil at the highs or lows, depending on their vested interest, $50 is a satisfactory level that both can logically rationalize. As of Wednesday, Sept. 20, NYMEX October crude oil futures settled at $50.69 per barrel which is a level that Henry Clay would call close to a great compromise.

Meanwhile, the price of crude oil has traded on either side of the sweet spot price over the course of this year. In June oil fell to a low for 2017, but now there are signals that we could continue to move to the upside in a trend that commences on June 21.

The rise since June 21

The prices of many industrial raw materials have posted gains over recent months, and crude oil is no exception. On June 21, the price of the energy commodity fell to its lowest level of 2017 at $42.05 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. The low was 15 cents below the level of critical support for crude oil as it declined below $42.20, the November 2016 bottom. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of November NYMEX crude oil futures shows, the price of the energy commodity recovered from the June 21 bottom and is currently trading just over its $50 per barrel sweet spot once again. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions on NYMEX oil futures has risen from 2.12 million contracts on June 21, to its current level at 2.377 million, an increase of 257,000 contracts or over 12%. Rising open interest at a time when the price is moving to the upside tends to be a confirmation of a bullish trend in a futures market. However, part of the increase in the number of positions is likely the result of an increase in hedging activity by shale producers in the U.S. as the $50 per barrel level is a price where the production of oil is profitable. At the same time, price momentum in the futures market has moved into overbought territory which means that the potential for a downside correction has increased. If crude oil were to move lower in coming sessions, it would need to hold above the $46.14 level, the August 31 lows, to keep its bullish pattern of higher lows intact.

While the chances of a correction currently have increased, I believe that the price of the energy commodity will continue to grind higher in the coming weeks and months. Right now, a brief move to the downside could present investors and traders with an opportunity to buy on a scale down basis to prepare for higher prices in the future.

The sweet spot for crude oil is likely not enough

The price of NYMEX crude oil has been drifting around $50 per barrel level throughout this year. During the early months, the price mostly remained above the pivot point. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, after trading north of $50 from January through March, the price straddled the midpoint from March through May and had been trading below since. However, since the June 21 low, the price of NYMEX crude oil has been making a series of higher lows. I believe the current period of consolidation will resolve itself and move to the upside perhaps challenging the early January peak for the year at $55.24 per barrel before the end of this year. There are currently three highly supportive factors when it comes to the market structure for crude oil which will prevent the price of the energy commodity from falling significantly lower and which could propel it to the upside in the coming weeks and months.

Three supportive factors for oil

If you read my pieces on crude oil and the many other commodities I cover on a consistent basis; you already know that I believe that the international crude oil market is like a jigsaw puzzle made up of many pieces that are always changing. When attempting to project the future path of least resistance for the price of the energy commodity understanding, and bisecting and dissecting market structure tends to give an analyst a better handle on the supply and demand fundamentals that ultimately move the price. There are currently three aspects of market structure that are highly supportive for the price of oil over coming months. The forward curve, processing spreads, and a location and quality spread in the oil market are all pointing in the same direction, and that is higher.

The forward curve in crude oil has tightened for two reasons. First, the move back to $50 per barrel has encouraged shale producers to increase hedging activity which has depressed the level of spreads. Second, the OPEC price quotas and Chinese buying of industrial commodities, including crude oil, has also caused the forward premiums for crude oil to narrow over recent weeks. Source: CQG

As the chart of the December 2018 minus December 2017 NYMEX crude oil futures contracts shows, the one-year spread has narrowed from $1.65 on Sept. 1 to around the 17-cent level. The spread has been making lower highs since the June lows as the market has tightened. Additionally, the same spread in the Brent futures market was trading in a small backwardation, meaning that the 2018 price was lower than the 2017 price. The Brent spread has moved to a level where it is tighter than the WTI spread which tends to be a bullish sign for the price of crude oil.

While term structure is supporting the price of crude oil, so are processing spreads. The prices of oil products have been outperforming raw crude oil over recent months. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the gasoline crack spread shows, the range during the current week has been from $17.11 to $20.68 per barrel. During the same week in 2016, the range in this spread was $11.15 to $18.57. The peak season for gasoline demand ended with the Labor Day weekend holiday, but the margin for processing a barrel of crude oil into gasoline remains higher than it was last year at this time. Source: CQG

The chart of the heating oil crack spread highlights an even greater differential of where the processing margin is this year compared to last. This week, the range in the spread has been from $24.43 to $25.68 during the same week in 2016, the range was from $14.95 to $16.26 per barrel. Since crude oil is the critical ingredient in the refining of these products, the higher level of crack spreads this year is supportive for the price of the energy commodity.

Finally, the premium of Brent crude oil has moved to the highest level since 2015 over recent weeks. Source: CQG

The weekly chart indicates that Brent is trading at around a $5.50 per barrel premium to WTI crude oil. The price movement in the location and quality spread is a sign that China is buying crude oil. Additionally, the Brent-WTI is often a barometer of political risk in the Middle East, the location of more than half the world's crude oil reserves.

The bottom line is that term structure, refining spreads, and a quality and location spread are all pointing to a higher price for crude oil.

Aramco IPO coming close

As part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the Royal Family plans to sell a percentage of its crown jewel, the state oil company Aramco, in an initial public offering in 2018 or by latest 2019. The success of the IPO will depend on a strong and stable price for the energy commodity. As the most powerful member of OPEC, the international oil cartel, it is likely that the Saudis will pressure its fellow members to continue with the output quotas agreed upon in late 2016 through 2018 at their upcoming meeting in Vienna. A higher price of crude oil is likely to optimize the results of the sale of shares for the Saudis, so they have a vested interest in doing everything within their powers to support the price of crude oil over the months ahead.

A new high in 2017?

The high for nearby NYMEX crude oil futures occurred during the first month of 2017 at $55.24 per barrel. During this year, oil fell to a new low in June at $42.05 per barrel which was just 15 cents below critical support. Since then the price has recovered and is now trading around the $50 per barrel level once again. I believe that all signs point to a test of the $55.24 critical resistance point before the end of this year. If crude oil follows the same pattern it has during 2017, we could see the price rise to $55.39 which would be 15 cents above the resistance level, but almost $5 above the closing level on Sept. 20 when nearby NYMEX November futures settled at $50.69 per barrel. A new high in 2017 is not out of the question, and the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle continue to point to a challenge of the technical level on the upside sometime in the final quarter of this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.