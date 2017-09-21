Fitbit's International Revenue Possibilities

As for Europe, because 70% of the continent uses Android, I think with the introduction of the Ionic, revenue might surpass that in the U.S. soon.

Most of Fitbit's revenue is confined to the U.S. The company is leaving money on the table both in Europe and China.

When one looks at Fitbit's (NYSE:FIT) geographical revenue mix, he will notice it sells its products mostly in the Americas and Europe. In fact, Europe revenue is about 50% that of the U.S.

On the one hand this might mean there is plenty of room to grow in Europe, and on the other, that most parts of the world are still virgin revenue territory.

Growth in Europe was 24% Q/Q, however I think Europe has great growth potential. Purchasing power on average in Europe is at par with that in the U.S., so I see no reason why revenue in Europe is so low versus the U.S. The only reason I can think of is that the company has not spent enough on the market, or it has just started to spend, which is why growth was so high last quarter.

However, when we strip out the U.S. and Europe, then FIT does not really sell much to the rest of the world. There might be many reasons for this outside of the fact that consumers in many Asian countries do not have the purchasing power to buy FIT products. It might also be that the company has not spent enough money for sales and marketing in the region.

Another reason might be that there are many low-cost competitive products in China. However, having said that, I am sure there are many consumers that are willing to spend good money for a competing product. In any case and for whatever the reason, APAC sales are very low.

While we do not know the reason for the breakdown in APAC sales, we did get a hint of the breakdown from FIT's recent presentation at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference.

At the conference, the company said that Australia comprises about 50% of its Asian sales. Which means Australia makes for about $10.5 million in revenue, with the rest of the region the other $10.5 million. In other words, FIT's revenue in Japan and China is minuscule.

So the next question is, how does FIT increase its presence in the region, and how does it crack this market, in order to achieve better revenue results going forward? Because let's face it, while FIT sells well in the U.S., China is still virgin territory in terms of sales.

A while back, FIT partnered with German sportswear group Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), in which FIT will make a special branded edition of the Ionic smartwatch for Adidas. This move helps Adidas in its fight against Nike (NYSE:NKE), which has a similar agreement with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

The importance of this agreement with Adidas, in my opinion, is paramount for FIT. There are several reasons for this. To begin with, Adidas has a very strong and respected health and fitness brand in China. As evidence of this, in the DB Technology Conference call, FIT said Adidas has 10,000 retail stores in China! Let me repeat that: 10,000 stores.

So, if the agreement between FIT and Adidas extends beyond just making a branded Ionic product for Adidas, then FIT is in a position to finally get good footing in China. Being able to take advantage of such a larger retail network is a big deal for such a small company as FIT. Not only will sales in China surge, but its overall revenue will increase substantially.

Please note, I do not know if such discussions are ongoing between the two companies; however, I assume there are at least "exploratory talks". Both companies will gain from such an agreement, and I see no reason why they should not collaborate on such a move.

And as far as the Ionic is concerned, China and Europe might become a home run for FIT. This is because Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Android OS has a 78% market share in China and 70% market share in Europe. And while the third-generation Apple Watch is a great product, it's not exactly cross-platform like the Ionic.

Bottom line

If one looks at FIT's geographical revenue mix, the conclusion is that Europe is its fastest-growing market, while China and Asia are still virgin revenue territories. This might change over the next several quarters if the company's agreement with Adidas extends to an agreement to sell FIT products at the 10,000 stores Adidas has in China, and with the introduction of the Ionic in Europe.

EMEA revenue increased 24% Q/Q for FIT. I think this trend will continue, and even without the Ionic, I think Europe will be FIT's biggest market in several quarters.

With the introduction of the Ionic, I am modeling at least 50% revenue increase in Q1'18 for Europe (because of the higher ASP). And with a little luck, we might see Europe being FIT's biggest market sooner than I think. Not only does Europe have the purchasing power to pay for added-value wearable products like the U.S., but about 70% of the continent runs on Android.

FIT is on track to grow for 3 consecutive quarters even without the Ionic. If the Ionic becomes a hit, then not only will growth accelerate in future quarters, but we might see revenue in Europe explode and Chinese revenue finally coming to fruition.

