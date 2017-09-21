Ensco Is Extremely Well Positioned

A wave of fundamental improvement is washing through the offshore drilling industry, and rising oil prices might soon amplify the upswing.

Investment Thesis

In light of Ensco (ESV) management's astute decision to acquire Atwood's (ATW) young and high-specification fleet at a steal of a price - combined with my bullish view of oil markets, as I recently discussed here, here, and here - I estimate that ESV provides investors with one of the best potential risk/return profiles in the energy sector.

Investor Presentation Provides New Data

Ensco management recently filed an investor presentation, which enforced my bullish view of the company's prospects even further. The following is a discussion of several key points:

New contracts

The following snippet is taken from the fifth page of the presentation, and it speaks volumes:

Ensco management points out that the company has won more contracts than any other offshore driller in 2017. Although contracting activity is currently at cycle lows, this is a very good competitive sign as the industry emerges from its "survival of the fittest" mode.

Please note that Ensco achieved this title even before it agreed to acquire one of the youngest and highest specification fleets in the industry, and following the completion of the acquisition in the coming days, I expect Ensco's competitive position to improve even further setting the stage for a strong recovery as oil prices rise.

Atwood acquisition synergies

The following snippet is taken from the sixth page of the presentation:

Management points out that deal synergies amount to more than $500 million of present value at a 10% discount rate. Although this number seems reasonable at first look given potential cost synergies that Ensco can achieve due to overlapping SG&A, I would encourage management to share more detail in support of this number in the next earnings call.

As a long-term investor, I would like to know if any revenue synergies are incorporated in this figure or if it's based solely on cost synergies, and I would like to know in which specific line items management expects these synergies. In order to put management's $500 million synergy estimate in perspective, I note that Ensco's total market capitalization is currently at $1.5 billion.

Financial flexibility

The sixth page also shows that the combined company has the liquidity and the favorable debt maturity schedule to sustain operations through a lower-for-longer oil price scenario through 2024. I believe that's unlikely, as I discussed in my article "Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?"

I will explore in a separate article how this compares to the debt maturities of Transocean (RIG), Noble Corporation (NE), Diamond Offshore (DO), Rowan Companies (RDC), and others. But, for now, I note that it is one of the stronger ones.

Improving industry conditions

The fourteenth page illustrates that the break-even prices for many offshore projects are significantly below the current oil prices:

As industry experts have previously said, it is not necessarily the level of oil prices that is the problem for the offshore industry, but the uncertainty around if they will go even lower for even longer. Now that global oil inventories have dissipated - as I discussed in my recent article "Oil Glut Continues To Decline" - offshore contracting activity will likely pick up quickly. This is very positive for Ensco and Atwood, as well as other offshore drillers.

Bottom Line

There is much more informative data and commentary included in the investor presentation, so I highly recommend that all current and prospective investors study each page.

In summary, all signs point to a significant ongoing improvement in the underlying industry fundamentals. I believe Ensco and Atwood, given their quickly improving prospects as well as their relative undervaluation, are best positioned to ride the upswing. The fact that there is a chance we might all soon witness a unicorn is the icing on the top.

