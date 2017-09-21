WTI Hedgers Are Aggressively Buying Upside Protection

Stocks: Traders are net long $54 billion of S&P e-mini futures. It's interesting to see that positioning in both the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 has recently gotten much less bullish.

Currencies: The majority of speculators are positioned for a weaker U.S. dollar. EUR/USD net long spec positioning hasn't been this high since mid-2011.

Commodities: WTI users are actively buying long exposure and hedging against higher prices, speculators are net long $7.5 billion of silver futures, gold hedgers are net short $25 billion.

Note: My approach for analyzing CoT data to reveal how different types of traders are positioned in the futures markets is outlined here. If you missed it, give the article a read to see the method behind my analysis. All data and images in this article come from my website.

This article outlines how traders are positioned and how that positioning has recently changed. I break down the updates by asset class, so let's get started.

Commodities

Commercial producers and users are very long cocoa (NIB) futures. Just last week, their five-year net CoT percentile was 100%. This meant that their net position as a percentage of open interest was higher than it had ever been over the past five years. Here's how to interpret that.

A high CoT percentile for producers and users translates to a low amount of producer shorts plus a high amount of user longs. Producer shorts, like cocoa producers, hedge by selling futures to lock in current prices for their future production. User longs hedge by buying futures to fix the costs of their future inventory.

And here's a view of positioning as a percentage of open interest. The above graph is simply a five-year percentile of the below graph. I create percentiles to normalize the data so it can be easily compared between contracts.

Coffee (JO) is a crowded spec short trade. Crowded spec short positioning, which I define as a five-year percentile of net positioning as a % of OI < 10%, isn't simply a reason to go long. Traders who are short coffee have zero incentive to exit their positions as long as the price of coffee stays low. But pay attention if the price were to turn. This is because crowded shorts tend to head for the exits at the same time. I call this a "fire in the theater" situation.

I thought it was really interesting that copper (JJC) traders didn't reduce their gigantic long positioning last week. They're currently net long $3.8 billion. The industrial metal has recently weakened.

Gold (GLD) producers and users are currently net short $25 billion, which is a four year extreme. This means that some gold miners are looking at current prices and wanting to hedge their future gold production.

Gold speculators ramped up their net long exposure to $38 billion from $8 billion in only 10 weeks.

Natural gas (UNG) producers are much less willing to hedge their future production at current prices, relative to how aggressively they hedged in January.

There was a large amount of short covering in OJ futures last week. Not a surprise, speculators went into this hurricane season net short a record amount of futures.

<$900 palladium (PALL) will hurt a lot of palladium traders. This is the most crowded long in the precious metals complex.

Spec long positioning in silver (SLV) isn't extreme, but it is definitely elevated. Traders are currently net long $7.5 billion.

This is my #1 chart this week. WTI (USO) producers and users are rapidly getting less short due to fresh user long exposure. This means that oil users are putting on upside protection and want to be hedged from a rise in the price of WTI.

And here's the percentile version of that graph.

Currencies

AUD/USD (FXA) < 0.78 would hurt the crowded spec longs.

Traders weren't positioned for last week's pop in GBP/USD (FXB).

While it was a small amount, I didn't expect to see traders reduce their net long positioning in CAD/USD (FXC).



As a percentage of open interest, speculators haven't been this net long EUR/USD (FXE) since mid-2011.

Stretched spec long positioning in NZD/USD has recently come back. This was the first foreign currency with crowded long positioning to experience a correction.

U.S. Dollar Index (UUP) spec positioning is near its lowest levels since the turnaround last summer.

Stocks

Spec long positioning in Nasdaq (QQQ) futures is at 15-month lows. This really surprised me, given that the Nasdaq is basically trading at all-time highs.

Traders are currently net long $54 billion of S&P (SPY) e-mini futures.

Similar to Nasdaq positioning, traders have recently gotten much less bullish on Russell 2000 (IWM) futures.

Trader positioning in VIX (VXX) futures is steadily getting less net short.

And here's a spec positioning snapshot so you can add context to the VIX futures short position. Traders are net long $38 billion of gold futures, net long $22 billion of WTI, and net short $940 million of VIX futures.

Conclusion

Here's an overview of how speculators are positioned in all of the commodity markets I track. Spec positioning is quite long across the board and soft commodities are the only crowded short trades.

Here's that same metric for financial futures. The U.S. dollar short position is extremely consensus.

So, what are the main takeaways from this week's CoT data? Three things:

WTI users are quickly putting on long exposure to protect against higher prices There's an interesting divergence in spec positioning between the S&P and Nasdaq/Russell futures Short the U.S. dollar is a very crowded trade

If you have any questions about CoT data, don't hesitate to ask me in the comments below.

