Dominant Tencent Is Poised To Benefit From China's Growing Music Market

The Chinese government's crackdown on piracy and rising incomes among China’s music users are catalysts that are leading to a rise in digital music services in China.

Yet, in terms of revenue, China’s music market has never broken the global top 10 ranking for reasons such as piracy and unwillingness among Chinese consumers to pay for music.

The Chinese music streaming market has tremendous growth potential and Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) dominant position and competitive advantages put the company in a prime position to benefit from.

In 2016, recorded music revenue in China grew 20.3% driven by a 30.6% growth in streaming, according to data from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

China’s 2016 recorded music revenue growth far outpaced the global average of 5.9%.

Yet, China is considered to be a market with vast untapped potential. At over one billion people, China’ population is over three times bigger than the United States', but its music market in terms of recorded music revenue has never broken into the top 10 market ranking. Last year, China was at 12th place, up from 14th position in 2015, according to the IFPI.

Historically, rampant piracy and a general unwillingness among consumers to pay for digital music were partly the reasons for this. However, the Chinese government’s crackdown on copyright infringement is a catalyst that has encouraged music streaming platforms to sign licensing deals to become legitimate music service platforms.

Furthermore, China’s rising middle class with greater disposable incomes have led to an ongoing evolution of China’s music market from one in which a few years ago only a few people were willing to pay for music, to a market today where premium music is gradually becoming an acceptable norm.

Music consumption in China tends to be heaviest among higher-income earners as lower-income bracket citizens are restricted for reasons such as tight budgets and a lack of free time, according to a report by Nielsen.

As the country’s middle class expands and incomes rise, spending on entertainment which includes music has great potential to increase.

Sony Music Entertainment CEO, China and Taiwan, estimates that China has 500 million users accessing music on their mobile devices and just a fraction of them is premium subscribers. Mobile device users have been noted to be more willing to pay for things on their mobile that they won’t pay for on their PC.

Outdustry, a Chinese music industry services provider, estimates the average price for an all-you-can-get music subscription is about US$1.50, indicating good potential for the market to expand as rising incomes boost the number of consumers willing to pay for premium music. For instance, Tencent’s streaming services offer three paid-for tiers, priced at 8, 12 and 15 yuan ($1.16/$1.74/$2.18) a month. By comparison, Spotify (Private:MUSIC) Premium is priced at US$9.99 a month.

With an online user base of over 650 million, China’s music streaming market is projected to jump to US$460 million in 2020 from US$119 million in 2015, according to PwC. These factors are contributing to the rise of digital music services in China.

China’s “Big Three” tech firms Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Tencent all offer music streaming services. Tencent, however, is in a particularly strong position.

Tencent’s music subsidiary, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is China’s dominant digital music player. TME merged its music streaming business, QQ Music, with KuGou and Kuwo which were two of China’s popular music streaming platforms, formerly operated by China Music Corporation which Tencent took control of last year. TME distributes music through these three digital music streaming platforms - QQ Music, KuGou and Kuwo. TME has a 60% market share in China’s online music market, according to research from iMedia, while data from the Data Centre of China Internet (DCCI) estimates TME’s market share is about 75%.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), Baidu Music and Alibaba-owned Xiami are other notable players in China’s music streaming space.

China’s music streaming market is still at early stages and offers market leader Tencent good prospects for top-line growth. As of May this year, TME had 15 million paying subscribers which make up just a fraction (specifically less than 3%) of its massive monthly active user base of 600 million. Compare this with Spotify which has over 60 million paying customers, which represent about 40% of its user base of around 140 million, indicating ample room for Tencent to see top-line growth through an expansion of its premium music subscriber base.

Tencent’s advantage

Armed with exclusive online distribution deals with all three of the world’s top music labels - Sony Music, Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group - as well as a number of independent labels such as JVF, Linair and Believe Digital, TME is a dominant force in China’s music streaming market.

As the exclusive online distributor for Sony, Warner and Universal content in China, TME also has the exclusive rights to sub-license their content to other content providers in China. This effectively means TME decides which songs rivals are allowed to play and sets the terms rival services pay to license the content; this would be akin to a situation where Warner signs an exclusive deal with Spotify which allows Spotify to license on to Apple Music (NASDAQ:AAPL) on its own terms. Alibaba, for instance, signed a deal this month with Tencent, in which Tencent will sub-license music from Sony Music, Warner Music and Universal Music to Alibaba.

Unlike Spotify, (the world’s largest music streaming provider) Deezer, TIDAL and Pandora (NYSE:P), Tencent’s music arm is actually profitable.

One reason for this is Tencent’s massive user base. Tencent’s WeChat messaging app boasts a user base of 963 million monthly active users. This massive reach into the Chinese population gives Tencent strong negotiating power with record labels allowing the company to negotiate terms with the labels that allow it to turn out a profit. For music streaming companies, royalties paid to songwriters and labels are usually among the biggest expenses.

Another reason is Tencent’s ecosystem of music-related, non-streaming revenue streams. Whereas global music streaming providers such as Spotify and Pandora rely heavily on premium music subscriptions for their revenues, Tencent diversified its music revenue base through offerings such as concert tickets and exclusive song downloads.

To conclude, China’s music streaming market is growing and offers a potentially lucrative growth opportunity for market leader Tencent. Last year, China’s recorded music revenue grew 20.3% driven by a 30.6% growth in streaming, according to data from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry. China’s music streaming population of over 600 million is bigger than the entire population of the United States. Yet, in terms of revenue, China fails to break into the top 10 ranking. Piracy and consumer unwillingness to pay for music were two major reasons for this. However, the Chinese government’s increased piracy enforcement and China’s rising middle class with greater disposable incomes are catalysts contributing to the evolution of China’s music market which is boosting the country’s digital music industry.

While several players are looking to capitalize on this opportunity, market leader Tencent is in a prime position to profit. Tencent has exclusive online distribution deals with all three top global record labels. Tencent also has the competitive advantage of a massive reach to the Chinese audience through its WeChat messaging app. This allows the company to negotiate deals with record labels on financially favorable terms, allowing the company to be profitable unlike worldwide music streaming market leader Spotify which operates at a loss.

Apart from the prospect of increased sales through the company’ music-related revenue streams such as concert tickets, Tencent has ample potential to increase subscription-related revenue as well, driven by rising middle-class incomes and a gradual acceptance among Chinese music lovers to pay for music; Tencent Music enjoys a monthly active user base of 600 million of which less than 3% are paying subscribers, compared to about 40% for Spotify.

