Ocean Rig Nearly Wipes Out Retail Shareholders

The stock still trades above zero, so shareholders have time to take what's left of their positions from the table and move on.

Ocean Rig (ORIG) has recently announced a 1-for-9200 reverse stock split. Also, the company has announced an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, which will take place on Nov. 3. The stock, which has already been beaten up heavily since the company began its restructuring process, tanked on the news. Let's discuss these developments, which lead to an almost complete wipe out of common equity.

As a reminder, the Cayman Court has recently sanctioned the schemes of arrangement of Ocean Rig restructuring. Existing debt will be exchanged for approximately $2.6 billion of distributable value, including new Ocean Rig equity (an estimated value of $1.832 billion), cash payments of $288 million, and new secured debt of $450 million.

It was obvious right from the start that common equity does not fit well into this scheme. Back in April, the company authorized an issue of 1 trillion shares, showing the potential dilution to common shareholders. Yet Ocean Rig stock even experienced several small spikes in trading from March up until now. Finally, the game is over.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares outstanding to just 8,976 shares. Each shareholder will get 1 share per each 9200 shares he or she owns. No fractional shares are allowed, so if a shareholder's position in Ocean Rig is less than 9200 shares, he or she will be paid in cash. This decision might eliminate many small retail holders of the company's stock who will receive cash for their positions in Ocean Rig.

What's more, the company press release literally says the following:

Shareholders of record who would otherwise hold a fractional share of the company's common stock will receive a cash payment in lieu thereof at a price equal to that fraction to which the shareholder would otherwise be entitled multiplied by the closing price of the company's common stock on Nasdaq on Sept. 21, 2017.

(The above passage was first noted by fellow contributor Henrik Alex.)

The formula here is "fraction to which shareholder would be otherwise entitled" * "closing price on Sept. 21, 2017 (before the split). This means that if you own 1,000 shares of ORIG, you'll get 0.187 * $0.1 (assuming the stock price stays at the current level) = $0.02. Current market value of such a position is 1,000 * $0.1 = $100.

The downside is enormous! Even if you own, let's say, 15,000 shares, you'll get 1 share for your 9,200 shares and the remainder will be compensated by the scheme described above, as no fractional shares are allowed. The remaining shares won't have much value as they will represent a 0.01%-0.02% stake in the company after creditors get their new shares.

The scheme once again shows George Economou's "love" for his retail shareholders. His companies, DryShips (DRYS) and Ocean Rig (ORIG), will be always loved by traders as something is always going on with them, presenting trading opportunities for those who are fast enough. However, they are no place for the average retail shareholder who cannot afford to sit all day glued to the screen.

Soon, Ocean Rig will emerge from restructuring as an almost debt-free company and will become a competitor in the UDW space. Should oil prices move north of $57.50 for Brent (BNO), the new Ocean Rig might even have significant upside. However, investors should learn the lessons of current Ocean Rig bankruptcy and never forget that they are the only ones who care about their interests -- and size their positions accordingly in ultra-speculative stocks like Ocean Rig.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.