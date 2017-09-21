BlackBerry's QNX To Be Used In Autonomous Cars, But Let's Put That In Perspective

The magic of autonomous will be supplied by others.

BlackBerry is joining forces with Delphi Automotive to provide the operating system for self-driving car technology.

BlackBerry (BBRY) shook off earlier losses to end the day up 7.7% on news that it is joining forces with Delphi Automotive (NYSE:DLPH) to provide the operating system for autonomous car technology.

This is solid news and something BBRY bulls should celebrate. But as usual, the bulls seem to have lost all perspective and are convinced this is some big deal and are using this news to suggest BBRY has a value on par with the likes of Mobileye's $15.3-billion valuation.

The reality, though, is that BlackBerry has an embedded operating system, and that's the role it will play in Delphi's autonomous car technology.

Delphi's fully integrated automated driving solution, Centralized Sensing Localization and Planning (CSLP), to launch in 2019, provides car manufacturers and Automated Mobility on Demand (AMoD) a best in class turnkey automated driving solution. The BlackBerry QNX OS for Safety will facilitate Delphi's proprietary Ottomatika software algorithms and middleware, to enhance performance and safety.

Source: Delphi

Note that Delphi's Centralized Sensing Localization and Planning (CSLP) has nothing to do with QNX and it does not depend on QNX. QNX is simply the operating system used here. The plumbing.

To credit QNX as playing a starring role in autonomous is like giving Windows credit for Adobe Photoshop or Microsoft Office, when in fact both of these apps also run on OS X, Android, iOS, and Linux.

Don't get me wrong here, QNX's role is important, it's just that autonomous doesn't depend on QNX or any operating system for that matter. Remember, the operating system is tasked with basic and mundane tasks like memory management, process scheduling and loading/running processes.

Contrast this with Mobileye and its $15.3-billion valuation.

Full autonomy depends on mastering three technological pillars:

Sensing: robust and comprehensive human-level perception of the vehicle’s environment, and all actionable cues within it.

Mapping: as a means of path awareness and foresight, providing redundancy to the camera’s real-time path sensing.

Driving Policy: the decision-making layer which, given the Environmental Model, assesses threats, plans maneuvers and negotiates the multi-agent game of traffic.

Source: Mobileye

BlackBerry has none of this, and this is where the money is and will be.

Indeed, according to John Chen, we know QNX as an embedded operating system only brings in $3-5 per car.

Yes, I think about it. So, I’ll give you the current -- I’m not giving you the pricing of that. But if you look at our current infotainment systems, I think the street price is about $3 to $5 a car.

Source: John Chen, Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

And an embedded operating system is just what Delphi has chosen QNX for.

Investor Takeaway:

In the world of autonomous driving, the operating system is necessary middleware. It's the plumbing that hooks systems together, and it's by and large a thankless job.

If the industry views QNX as simply plumbing as I do, and if the industry values QNX's role in autonomous anything like it does in infotainment systems, then you can expect a similar $3-5 per car, and that's only if existing licensees are not already covered for additional QNX instantiations within the vehicle. And even this revenue won't likely start to trickle in until post-2019 launch.

If your investment thesis is based upon this late-breaking news, please carefully consider the information presented in this note.

Invest Accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.