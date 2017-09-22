Updated PIMCO UNII And Earnings - August

The monthly figures for PIMCO are out and show some nice improvement in both UNII and EPS among our top-tier funds. The non-agency MBS sector is no longer a secret. The hunt for yield is driving many insurance companies, banks, and pension to the space - all in an effort to improve returns.

PIMCO Income Fund (PIMIX, PONDX) is allocated nearly 43% to mortgages but only 25% to the non-agency flavor. With $100 billion in assets and adding approximately $2 billion per month, the declining float of the non-agency sector is increasingly becoming too small for it. Meanwhile, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) continue to allocate more than two-thirds of their assets into the space.

Not being subjected to daily cash flows and strong inflows in PIMCO Income's case remains a competitive advantage for the closed-end fund structure. A better alternative for those not interested in the volatility of a CEF would be the Semper MBS Total Return Fund Inv (MUTF:SEMPX). That fund recently surpassed $1 billion in total AUM, with YTD returns nearing 5% and a yield of 5.22%.

There are three areas of residential mortgage credit of interest:

Securitized residential credit Re-performing mortgage loans Non-qualified mortgage loans

Having spoken with top managers at PIMCO, they remain very positive on the space. They see the securitized residential credit market as the best area of fixed income today. While legacy rMBS has been the bread and butter of the closed-end fund strategy, post-crisis vintages are also making their way into their portfolios.

The space is characterized by unlevered yields between 4% and 9%, depending on the placing in the capital structure.

For PDI/PCI/PKO, they play on the re-performing mortgage loan ("RPL") space - what we in the past have described as the busted to rehabbed MBS trade. These were the 2000-2007 non-agency pools of mortgages that were packaged and sold to institutional investors in many cases as AAA-rated. Post crisis, the securities were downgraded to junk and sold off by those institutional investors for pennies on the dollar to investors like PIMCO, as well as distressed debt hedge funds.

The loans have become re-performing because the borrower has either gone through bankruptcy, improved their credit profile, or modified their debt payments. These assets provide defense in weaker economic scenarios given the large discount to fair value at which they were purchased. Yields in this segment, unlevered, are between 4.5% and 6% on a loss-adjusted basis.

Lastly, non-qualified mortgage loans fall outside of the Qualified Mortgage Rule that was created when Dodd-Frank was passed. In other words, they do not comply with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's existing rules on mortgage standards. These are post-crisis MBS pools that can be classified as non-agency. However, unlike the legacy (pre-crisis) MBS, these loans have strong underwriting standards, full documentation, and lower loan-to-value ratios.

These loans offer up 6-8% unlevered, loss-adjusted yields but with less seasoning and smaller discounts, providing less downside protection than the RPLs.

As we have cited in previous updates, all three segments are driven by improving home prices, positive employment trends, and credit improvement. All of those variables have been highly favorable for mortgages, as defaults remain at or near post-2008 lows.

Monthly Update on PIMCO CEFs

We saw significant improvement in some funds in August, while others saw a precipitous fall in coverage.

The monthly numbers on net investment income details just that. For example, PDI had July net investment income fiscal year to date (one month) of $0.14 per share but August NII of $0.42 per share (two months).

The monthly UNII figures show improvement for many funds. For example, PDI's UNII figure jumped to $0.10 in August from just $0.04 in July. A few more months like August and we will likely have a moderately sized special distribution come December. Conversely, PCI saw a stagnant UNII in August, stuck at -$0.05 for the second straight month.

PFL/PFN also saw some improvement to their UNII buckets, with PFN rising a penny to $0.16 and PFL up two cents to $0.07.



Coverage ratios are all over the place. In our primary target funds, PDI saw coverage increase by over 20%, PCI by over 8%, and PFL up over 6%. PFN was down 1.4%, and PKO was down over 6%.

PIMCO continues to load up on mortgage bonds, as well as other larger asset managers.

As high yield bond yields move to new multi-year lows, investors are looking at other areas for yield. At just 5.5%, the effective yield on junk bonds is too low for many investors. This is likely shifting demand towards non-agency MBS, which offer better reward for lower levels of risk.

Institutional investors are hunting for yield and allocating more capital to mortgages, which offer similar yields but lower risk. As demand increases, supply continues to decline, thanks to the lack of issuance.

Investors should think of a non-agency MBS as a total return strategy. Traditional bond portfolios have a main goal of income production and a secondary objective of capital gains. But the secondary objective is very small compared to the primary. For non-agency MBS, the two pieces are more balanced. This is why NII coverage can be a bit misleading.

Think of a zero-coupon bond. The bond produces no income (it's zero coupon!) but has a return. The bond is issued at a discount to par and slowly amortizes to par by maturity. As the bond's price rises over time, the NAV of the fund holding it would also rise. But the fund would see zero coverage ratio, since that metric is calculated as net investment income divided by distribution.

In the last two months, PDI has seen coverage rise to 97% (the fiscal YTD figure) from 66%. PCI saw a similar rise, but from a much lower figure of 29% to 66%. PTY/PCN, which are similarly positioned, have both started the fiscal year off strongly with 112% and 118% coverage for August - though, again, results can be lumpy. PFL/PFN also realized similar results for August with >100% coverage for the month.

Most importantly, as we detail with the zero coupon bond analogy, NAVs contain all the valuation information. The total returns (capital gains and income) are all housed in the NAV calculation. It is the best determinant of portfolio management and value in the fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI, PIMIX, SEMPX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.