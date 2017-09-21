TOP Ships: Update On Equity Issuance

The remaining Series C Preferred will likely be converted over the next three to four weeks, assuming a similar pace of conversion.

As of Sept. 15th, Top Ships had 2284 Series C Preferred remaining to be converted. 3375 common shares were issued for each Series C Preferred converted during the week ended Sept. 15th.

TOP Ships (TOPS) is a micro-cap company with an equity market value below $5 million. Due to its small size, the issuance of common stock preferred stock through Kalani Investments, a track record of value destroying reverse stock splits, and its ownership and control by a family company, TOPS is a highly risky equity to trade. It first caught my attention due to its financing relationship with Kalani that is similar to financing relationships with two other troubled shipping companies, DryShips (DRYS) and Diana Containerships (DCIX). I have been monitoring TOPS for a few weeks to see if, despite its micro-cap status, it was possible to day trade it from the long side.

This is the second in a series of articles regarding TOP Ships Inc (TOPS). The first examined the announcement of a TC on one of TOPS three vessels currently under construction and the related financing. Please note that the initial stock price spike upon the announcement of the TC has almost dissipated in its entirety.

TOPS filed a 6-K Sept. 15th, updating its issuance of common stock through Kalani Investments and issuance of common stock through the conversion of outstanding Series C Preferred Stock. The important takeaways were:

No common shares were issued through Kalani for the week ended Sept. 15th.

2.16 shares were issued due to the conversion of Series C Preferred Stock. The number of shares issued per Series C share increased almost 35% week to week.

Shares outstanding increased to 10.4 million, a 26% increase week to week.

Additional information regarding the weeks activity is provided in the following table.

TOP Ships Common Stock Issuance Aug. 29th Sept. 7th Sept. 15th Common Stock - Kalani Issuance (000s) 849.2 102.97 0 Remaining (millions) $2.2 $2.1 $2.1 Series C Preferred Stock Series C Converted 719 682 640 C/S Issued (000s) 899,942 1,709,665 2,160,440 C/S Issued/Preferred Share 1251.7 2506.8 3375.7 Series C Outstanding 3606 2924 2284 Warrants Adjusted Strike Price $0.75 $0.35 $0.30 Adjusted Share/Warrant 3.32 7.12 8.31 Shares per Warrant * Strike Price $2.49 $2.49 $2.49 Common Stock O/S 6,441,323 8,253,956 10,414,396 Week to Week Dilution 28% 26%

The pace of common stock issuance through the Kalani Stock Purchase Agreement has clearly abated during the last two weeks. No comfort should be derived from this observation since it is probably due to the already significant week to week dilution resulting from the conversion of the Series C Preferred Stock. The Series C is likely owned by Kalani or an affiliate of Kalani. In order to avoid owning more than 4.99% of the outstanding shares of TOPS (just below the ownership disclosure threshold with the SEC), Kalani has only been able to focus on the conversion and sale of its Series C due to the marked decline in the equity market value of TOPS resulting from its most recent stock split (a 1:30 split effective Aug. 3rd).

Series C - Death Spiral Preferred

The Series C is essentially a death spiral financing. The holders of the Series C are not taking any equity risk (this is why the preferred was treated as debt at issuance for certain accounting purposes, see the interest expense disclosure) since the quantity of shares issued to the holder increases as the common stock price declines. This insures that the Series C holder is able to realize the value of the Series C despite any precipitous declines in the common stock price. Upon conversion of the Series C, the holder (Kalani) immediate sells the stock into the market (assuming it has not already established a short position in anticipation of the Series C conversion).

Since the conversion and sale cycle occurs every day, it pressures the common stock price downwards. Since the conversion price of the Series C is set at 75% of the lowest daily (my emphasis) VWAP for TOPS common stock during the 21-day period prior to the exercise of the conversion, Kalani is able to lock in its profits while assuming very little equity risk. It does so at the expense of existing shareholders. The civil complaint against TOPS in the U.S. Eastern District of New York (federal court) provides a more detailed description of the rather dizzying Series C pricing mechanisms that might be implemented by TOPS.

As stated above, the group that suffers the most is the existing common stock holders due to the common stock price declines from the constant selling pressure and the ever increasing number of shares to be issued per share of Series C. Thus, the death spiral moniker. As detailed in the table above, in the last two weeks the dilution suffered by existing shareholders was 28% and 26%, respectively. This was due almost entirely to the Series C conversions. The number of common shares issued per share of Series C converted increased from 1251 to 2506 to 3375 over the past three weeks.

At the current conversion rate (which will not hold), TOPS will issue at least 7.7 million more shares as Kalani liquidates the final 2284 shares that it held as of Sept. 15th. There is language that limits or puts a floor of $.25 on the conversion price used to calculate the number of common shares issued per Series C. Unfortunately, there is also ample weasel language in the Series C Statement of Designation that would allow management to alter the conversion terms.

Warrants

In addition to the Series C, TOPS also has outstanding warrants with a strike price and common shares issued upon exercise that adjust based on the conversion price of the Series C. The decline in the strike price and the increase in the common shares issued per warrant are detailed in the table above. The warrants have less than two years remaining to expiration and a significant number are held by the Pistiolis family through various entities and trusts (see the 13-D/A filed on Sept. 7th and note the George Economou & Associates address on the filing).

On Sept. 7th, it was estimated that 8.9 million shares would be issued to the Pistiolis entity. This number would have increased by 16.7% by Sept. 15th due to the decline in the Series C conversion price and it will continue to increase as the Series C conversion price declines. As detailed in Footnote 9 of the Q2 Financial Statements, it is highly probable that a number of warrants that are not owned by the Pistiolis family are also still outstanding.

Conclusion

I began an examination of TOPS to assess whether it would be possible to trade the stock from the long side. The existence of the death spiral Series C and the Warrants, which also have an adjustable strike price and shares issued upon exercise, make it impossible to accurately predict how many additional shares will issued during he next two months. Suffice it to say that a torrent of TOPS shares will flood the market until all of the Series C and Warrants are converted and exercised, respectively.

Even after those two events, it is highly likely that TOPS will finish the issuance of the remaining common stock under the Kalani Stock Purchase Agreement. The pressure on TOPS common stock price will therefore likely be unrelenting during the next eight to 10 weeks. This stock should be avoided at all costs from the long side, even for day traders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.