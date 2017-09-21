Vodafone: A Pure-Play Communications Service Provider

The communications business is in the midst of great changes across the globe. The smartphone revolution has made it easy for consumers to access applications and data in various facets of their life. This trend has driven up data usage and has created a need for extremely large data centers with robust data transfer capabilities. The global appetite for data is not going to subside anytime soon. The upcoming deployment of 5G will likely speed-up data transfers and would lead to more consumption of data and services. Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) has seen its data traffic increase significantly in 2017. Europe saw a 57% jump, and Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific (AMAP) saw a jump of 78% in data traffic.

Exhibit: Fast Growth in Data Traffic Globally

(Source: Company Filings)

Vodafone is one of the largest wireless carriers in the world with 446 million mobile customers worldwide. The company believes that the future lies in its ability to provide unified communication solutions for consumers at their home, office and while they are on the move. This unified communication needs to include high-quality voice, data, business and entertainment services across a wide range of technologies and screens. This unified communication or converged solution offering would bundle multiple services to a consumer.

Vodafone has noticed that when consumers buy multiple services from the company, the churn rate is reduced.

Exhibit: Bundling Lowers Subscriber Churn

(Source: Company Filings)

Vodafone derives 65% of its revenue from its consumer business and about 30% from enterprise. It derives 5% of its revenue from Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO). MVN Operators do not own a network, but they buy minutes and data from Vodafone at wholesale rates and sell it to their customers.

Exhibit: Vodafone Revenue Split Across Its Operating Segments (FY 2017)

(Source: Company Filings)

The difference between a European Communications Service Provider (CSP) like Vodafone and an American one like AT&T (NYSE:T) or Verizon (NYSE:VZ) can be seen in their differing approaches to both the consumer and the enterprise business.

Vodafone is looking to increase its share of consumers who buy bundled services. AT&T is also interested in bundling, and that is one of the reasons why it acquired DirecTV. AT&T believes strongly that there is a huge convergence between telecom and media, and one way to dominate the convergence is to own media properties. That is why the company is in the midst of finalizing its merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) that would bring a vast library of content, including content from HBO. Verizon completed its acquisition of Yahoo with an eye on increasing its revenue from advertising. Both AT&T and Verizon are dependent on good-quality content to keep subscribers coming back to their properties. That means they would need to spend top dollar to create or acquire high-quality content.

Vodafone fully understands the importance of media and entertainment content to drive subscription revenue. It understands that TV and entertainment bundles need to be part of the package that is sold as bundled service. But the company is only interested in licensing content from a movie or TV studio rather than owning content creators. By signing short-term licensing deals with content owners, Vodafone can be flexible in offering service bundles that match its customers' requirements. But there is a risk to this business strategy, especially when the content creators can demand a higher price for popular content that may not be easily passed on to the consumer.

Owning a content creator may somewhat solve this problem by allowing the owner to be more flexible in creating subscription bundles and in charging for it. But the CSP would still be responsible for making the content an attractive part of the bundle. That means the CSP would have to invest large sums of money in creative ventures that may not, in the end, resonate with subscribers. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is one of the largest spenders on content with a $6 billion budget. The rise of streaming services has only increased the competition for great creative talent, and spending on content could increase further with potentially diminishing returns. A case in point is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which has set itself an ambitious target of finding the next Game of Thrones. In many ways, a CSP owning a content creator might not be the nirvana that many anticipate it to be.

Vodafone is focused on being a pure-play communications service provider where any content can reach its subscribers on any device at any place. The company has spent €40 billion in four years (as of the end of fiscal year 2017) on capital expenditure.

Exhibit: Vodafone's Investments Over the Past Four Years Ending in FY 2017

(Source: Company Filings)

The communications service provider business is becoming one of ever-increasing scale. That means more consolidation is likely globally. A CSP needs extensive access to capital to fund acquisitions while investing in the network. The larger the CSP, the more resources it has at its disposal to create a best-of-breed network.

Vodafone has been investing in fiber network in Europe, and it is hoping to leverage that strength in fixed connectivity with its strength in Cloud & Hosting portfolio to meet the demand of enterprise customers who are moving data and applications to the cloud to be more agile, reduce cost and optimize performance. The company is offering cloud services in Europe, Africa, Asia and the USA and covers 28 countries. Vodafone's revenue from cloud and hosting services has grown 15%. It derives 29% of the revenue from offering non-mobile services to its enterprise, and that has been growing at a 4.4% pace.

There is a convergence happening in the enterprise market with mobile, fixed broadband and information technology services coming together. A great example of this is the Internet of Things (IoT). Enterprises are deploying and managing more connected devices, and these devices need access to a mobile network and the IoT platform needs to have data storage and analysis capabilities at both the edge and at the data center. A CSP that can provide mobile, fixed and cloud services can have an edge in the marketplace. An enterprise customer can have their applications and data in close proximity to their IoT data and thus be able to do faster analysis of data.

Vodafone faces constant pricing pressure on its mobile revenues. It saw an average reduction of 40% in price per GB for mobile data. By diversifying beyond mobile into adjacent communications market such as cloud and hosting services, the company is better able to compete in the marketplace with end-to-end services.

Verizon does not see hosting as a core aspect of its business, and has instead bet on the advertising market with its acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo. AT&T is already putting in place its plans to build and operate an advertising and analytics business that would be closely integrated with content from Timer Warner to drive its advertising revenue. While Vodafone remains a pure-play CSP and is consolidating its market position by investing in its network, by entering adjacent markets, and by making acquisitions, Verizon and AT&T are betting on the convergence of telecommunications and media and aggressively acquiring content properties.

