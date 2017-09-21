CVR Partners: Got Poop?

Investors long ago realized what they bought, are now disgusted with it, wanting to just scrape the stink off their shoes and be done with it.

Note: The product UAN, and the company symbol UAN, can be confusing so from here on out I will use the term UAN when I mean the product urea ammonium nitrate, and CVR Partners when I mean the company. The core of this report was first released to Cash Flow Kingdom members on August 29th with a follow-up report on September 6th.

The Company

CVR Partners (UAN) is a limited partnership formed by parent CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI), a Carl Icahn company. CVR Energy owns 34% of CVR Partners keeping alignment acceptable and transfer pricing appropriate, a good thing considering CVR Energy sells coke to CVR Partners. CVR Partners has a variable distribution policy and is currently not paying out any distribution. This is due to low fertilizer prices caused by oversupply, leading to a decline in EBITDA, which in turn resulted in a sharp increase in the company’s Debt/EBITDA ratio (6.7), but more on that later.

CVR Partners' main asset is two nitrogen fertilizer plants:

The Coffeyville plant is the only operation in North America that uses a petroleum coke gasification process to make hydrogen, a key ingredient in its fertilizer manufacturing process. The East Dubuque plant (purchased from Rentech in April 2016) uses natural gas, a more common feedstock for producing nitrogen fertilizer. The cost of these main inputs, coke and natural gas, is therefore a key driver for company profitability. Thus, if the natural gas “release valve effect” (LNG export shipping, pipelines to Mexico, etc.) continues to support natural gas prices, CVR Partners' East Dubuque plant may have already seen the bottom for its natural gas costs. But so too will all the other fertilizer plants using natural gas as a main input - thus all in all, higher natural gas prices could ultimately end up a competitive advantage for CVR Partners.

The Product

The two plants make a shit substitute - well, OK, urea ammonium nitrate, or UAN, and anhydrous ammonia sulfate (ammonia) - but their use as a fertilizer for plants is similar.

Farmers buy UAN and ammonia to apply to crops (corn, soybeans, etc.) in order to enhance yields. Thus, if they can get higher prices for their corn crop, they will use more fertilizer to try and up yields by 5%, plus they will clear, plant and most importantly fertilize fields they might otherwise not have. The price of key crops like corn and soybeans, can therefore heavily impact fertilizer demand and pricing. Keeping a watch on US corn prices can be one potential trigger for when to buy or sell CVR Partners.

The spread between the prices of inputs, coke and natural gas, and the price of outputs, UAN and Ammonia, is a very important determinant of margins. However, because there are a lot of fixed costs in any plant, volume also ends up being a key determinant of not just revenue but also margins for CVR partners. The more product you ship out of these plants, the more you can spread fixed costs across a wider base. So even in poor-margin environments like we are currently in, the plants tend to still maximize output. This is one issue that helps to encourage periods of oversupply.

As already stated, fertilizer prices are impacted by corn and soybean prices (demand), but they are also impacted from competition from other North American fertilizer plants and overseas sources (supply). For those of you used to shipping, the macro environment can follow similar multi-year cycles. New plants take a long time to build, so when prices are good, new plants get permitted and started, and by the time they actually come online, there can be an oversupply situation. But like we already explained, they usually produce anyway. Like shipping, “it is always darkest before the dawn”; the best time to buy is probabluy after prices have been lousy for a number of years, no one wants to touch them, and you can just barely see a ray of sunshine maybe peeking over the horizon.

Foreign competition is also a big issue in the fertilizer industry. It is relatively cheap to use Drybulk carriers to ship fertilizer from Russia or China to US Gulf ports. From the Gulf ports to the Midwest fields where it is actually used, gets more expensive. However, when times are good, or when Russia and China are willing to reduce price in order to keep their plants open, this transport of this good from overseas to some farm in Kansas is economical. It is both a local and international market. This is one reason why fertilizer costs are usually quoted both on the Gulf and in the Midwest, with the Gulf prices being considerably lower than Midwest prices. That being said, one advantage CVR Partners does have is relatively close proximity between the plants and its customers.

Source: Google maps

To the extent it cost more money to transport a ton of UAN from China to a farm in Kansas, rather than from Coffeyville to that same farm in Kansas, CVR Partners potentially captures the differential. For example, were the US to place a significant import duty on foreign fertilizer, CVR Partners and other US producers would benefit (another potential trigger).

Unfortunately, there are also a number of other North American producers. As a matter of fact, one big reason why CVR Partners is not making enough money to issue a dividend is a lot of new competition came online that was first started back in 2012 when fertilizer prices and stocks were booming.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Not so coincidentally in my opinion, this is also when CVR Partners was first spun off from its parent CVR Energy. Back then individual investors were positively salivating at the potential for a double digit yielding IPO. That on the other side of that trade was famous multi-billionaire investor Carl Icahn wasn’t an issue.

Those IPO investors did look pretty darn smart for the first year. They collected both a 12% dividend and if they sold at the right time, a 54% increase in price. Its only after that, once the historically advantageous conditions of high corn prices and ever lower input prices started to play out, that the stock also started its decline. When major input prices are falling (gas for 7-Eleven, natural gas for EP Minerals, CVR Partners, and chemical producers) there is typically a delay before it translates into lower output prices. You make a lot of money for a while as you can typically hold your output retails while your input costs are falling. However, once input prices for CVR Partners stopped falling, and corn prices came back to earth, it became a long downhill slide for CVR Partners. Since inception, the price of CVR Partners stock has fallen 86%; if you cashed out the dividends you didn’t do quite as bad, only losing 37%.

That’s enough background information on the company. Hopefully you have the context. What about now?

Well, current prices for the main products CVR Partners produces are in the dumps and appear to be continuing to decline:

Source: FarmFutures

Maybe that is because UAN and ammonia are permanently depressed. Maybe corn prices will never go up. Maybe foreign firms will continue to dump excess fertilizer production at low prices in order to keep everyone employed. Maybe people will continue building and expanding multi-million-dollar plants despite their being no apparent economic incentive to do so. Maybe, but I doubt it. More likely we are just the bottom third of an industry with long cyclical boom and bust periods.

If so, then low commodity and stock prices are good. Good, because remember with a cyclical company you want to buy after things have been going bad for a few years, in the green circle of opportunity.

“It is always darkest just before the day dawneth.” - Thomas Fuller, 1650

Obviously, things have been bad for a while, so check there, but are we at the darkest part of the cycle? Is dawn right around the corner or are we in for a few more years of gloom? Also, if we are in for more gloom, is the company even going to survive to see the dawn?

Company-Specific Risks

CVR Partners ( UAN) has been in a long steady decline for the last few years:

However, if one looks closely they will also see a distinctive wave pattern. CVR Partners stock price tends to surge (red arrows) in the spring and trough (green arrows) in winter. So already we know, all else being equal, we would rather buy sometime during the winter.

Competition

Competition both from foreign producers and increasing North American production has been a big factor in declining prices for CVR Partners output, Ammonia and UAN fertilizers. Other publicly traded companies in the industry include: CF Industries (CF), Terra Nitrogen Company (TNH), The Mosaic Company (MOS), Potash Corporation (POT), and Agrium (AGU). Unfortunately, increasing pressure from these competitors is probably not quite over yet, as recently opened plants continue to grow output, and a major new plant is yet to come online. These new domestic plants have mostly displaced imports, down 4 million tons from last year and almost 9 million tons from 2015, but they have also lowered prices significantly.

A 4 year, $2 billion-dollar expansion to the CF industries plant in Port Neal, Iowa, started production in late 2016. That production took 6 months to grow to the 1.4 million tons of urea and 800k tons of UAN it most recently reported as annual output run rate. A 5 year,$3 billion-dollar plant in Wever, Iowa came online in April 2017. It is expected to eventually ramp up to 1.5 – 2 million tons of fertilizer products. A 6-year $1.3 billion-dollar expansion of the Koch fertilizer plant near Enid, Oklahoma, is scheduled to come online in September 2017 and ramp up production through the winter. Ongoing local production could continue to supplant foreign imports, but they are also likely to continue putting pressure on fertilizer pricing. Similar to the shipping industry, we are seeing plants started during the 2012 boom period, come online and create their own bust. Bottom line, we know there is going to be multiple millions of additionally locally produced tons increasing supply through at least the end of this year. Those who wish to be prudent may want to wait and see how this additional supply impacts fertilizer pricing and CVR Partners.

Debt

CVR Partners took advantage of the bust to buy a fertilizer plant from Rentech Nitrogen in April of 2016. Unfortunately, in doing so it also took on a lot of debt.

At the time issued, that debt was reasonable; however, with the continuing downturn in the industry it is starting to become a problem. At the end of last quarter there was $624.5 million in debt, most of it at a high 9.25% interest rate. Given variable fertilizer prices it is hard to predict this year’s EBITDA, but I am expecting something in the $90 - $95 million range. That means debt/ EBITDA is likely to be well over 6x. While the next large refinance isn’t necessary until 2023 (9.25% senior secured), no CFO worth his sand is going to be comfortable with a debt / EBITDA ratio well over 6x. Expect the dividend to continue to be withheld and any excess cash flows to go towards paying down debt.

Additionally, CVR Partners has a Fixed Charge coverage covenant on the 9.25% 2023’s that starts to restrict dividend issuance below a 1.75 ratio. We know from the 10Q that, “as of June 30, 2017, the ratio was less than 1.75 to 1.0. Restricted payments have been made, and $72.7 million of the basket was available as of June 30, 2017.” They therefore theoretically could have chosen to pay the $12.9 million in CAD available last quarter, however they judiciously chose not to. I think this a good decision. Based on my previous $90 - $95 EBITDA estimate for the year, I forecast the Fixed Charge ratio could get as low as 1.24 in the future (= ($93M EBITDA - $15M Capex) / $63M principle and interest payments). Thus, once again regardless of CAD, I think they will make a similar decision to not pay out a distribution next quarter and probably the quarter after that.

Cash Flows

As it turns out, last quarter’s operating cash flow was rather low. They indicate this was because of inventory built up but not sold, as well as deferred revenue. While the numbers do back this claim up, days of inventory going from 49 days at the end of Q2 last year to 70 days at the end of Q2 this year is in itself a flag. We have to wonder, was this inventory build due to competition taking market share, or just a temporary occurrence which will be rectified in Q3 sales? Given the buildup in competition over the last 12 months, this is not an easy question to shrug off.

Additionally, we know there will be a Q3 maintenance shut-down on one of their plants, resulting in less production.

Conclusion

We will be watching. We will watch natural gas and corn prices, noting either can be key drivers foretelling future value.

We will watch UAN and ammonia prices, noting they are the main driver that can send this company to both giddy highs and despairing lows. We note that winter seems to be a better time to invest than spring, but also that on Farm Futures took a pretty positive tone indicating:

Growers needing fall nitrogen should be pushing for deals before harvest to avoid likely higher prices later this fall. The fertilizer market globally has a firm tone despite crop prices that remain sluggish. ... [Ammonia] September contracts higher at the Gulf and a firm tone internationally... [Urea] Forward prices into fall are around $10 higher suggesting the rally is ready to keep going as sellers have been successful in raising offers thanks in part to good demand and lower exports out of China. ... [UAN] those wanting to lock in supplies may be able to do so at a value that could be significantly less than waiting. -Farm Futures September 18th, 2017

We also note that an import tax, should it ever happen, could be another trigger point.

Search For Value (SFV) has chosen to take the conservative route and only buy a small initial position. For SFV, this report has provided some insight into the company, identified both some challenges and trigger points, and thus will hopefully be setting us up for future potential opportunity to add to that initial position.

