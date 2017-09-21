When Should You Buy Apple Again? Redux

It's not a matter of if, but when, and the when may be later than you think.

I think with the recent flurry of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) headlines, not to mention the future release of Apple's iPhone X or as I nickname it, iPhone Xtreme, I thought it would make sense to revisit my thesis published almost three months ago. In my earlier piece, I discussed the following:



Tech sell-off may not be over.

iPhone 8 sales may generate enough excitement to jump back in.

Services Segment will become the bellwether for long-term growth.

In this piece, I intend to see where my initial thesis holds water and where it leaks, while exploring when the time is right to consider opening a position or adding to an existing Apple position.



The recent tech sell-off during the summer was short-lived, and the fears of a major reversal among the FAANG stocks have subsided. I think a cautious man must always believe that extraordinary growth, just like the pendulum swings, will more than likely bring extraordinary declines at some point (but not always). When would that even occur, you may ask. Of course almost impossible to tell, but the economy continues to grow and while the political climate is still toxic, it’s not rattling the markets too much. Unless an unforeseen major socio-economic or military engagement were to occur or we all finally realize we are living in the Matrix and sell everything because what’s money good for anyway, tech companies will continue to grow and evolve to meet the ever-changing and expanding digital landscape. However, is now the time to buy Apple? My initial thesis said to wait till Q3, but I’ll explain why that may no longer be the case.



iPhone Xtreme

When I initially wrote the earlier piece, I had no idea, just like everyone else, about the iPhone X. The iPhone X is expected to literally crush iPhone 8 sales and is changing people’s sales expectations, which of course could affect earnings and the stock price in the short term. The initial estimates and expectations had iPhone sales hitting blockbuster heights. In my earlier piece, Angelo Zino at CFRA estimated sales to hit 241.5 million units in 12 months, which would have shattered iPhone 6 records. However, as recently reported by SA, Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang said the iPhone 8 pre-orders have come in well below the iPhone 7 and 6. If the iPhone 8 is selling less than the 7, Houston we got a problem. Rosenblatt’s research showed that pre-orders in China were less than half of the iPhone 7 (1.5M from 3.5M). The Chinese numbers are a big indicator of the health of the iPhone sales, due to China making up 18% of all iPhone sales. The report also indicated that initial reports in the US for iPhone 8 sales were also lower than previous versions.



So who cares? The iPhone X is amazing and will blow everyone away, right? The fact that the iPhone X is literally cannibalizing the iPhone 8 sales may not be an issue to some, but should be an issue to stockholders. Why take the time and money, not to mention production costs and R&D to release two phones, one being the “be all end all” phone and the other a less costly and impressive cousin? My iPhone 6s still looks good to me, and while the X looks impressive, I’ll probably still pass due to the current price. Which begs the question, is the iPhone X too expensive?

According to Reuters, researchers are expecting headwinds for iPhone X in China. The $999 price point almost doubles the average monthly salary of Chinese workers, and they may be more apt to purchase cheaper options from competitors like Xiaomi or Vivo. Of course, this contradicts what Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is saying, raising its PT from $182 to $194. Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty was cited saying, “Innovation-led price increases historically boost, rather than hinder, Apple demand." Now can both of these analysts be correct at the same time? Well, yes and no. The price point is a problem and will turn people away from buying the X. However, Apple has cultivated a class of fanatics/fanboys ready and willing to shell out any amount of money to get the coolest and most advanced personal tech on the market. Just like people buy Porsche or Ferrari, they’ll buy iPhone X - so they can have the best, and not to mention the ability to bring up they have the X at every cocktail party or networking event they go to. Yet, will sheer margins be enough to make up for lost user growth? I don't think we still know the answer to this.

The “what-if” question for shareholders is troubling, especially factoring in that we just found out from Raymond James analyst Christopher Caso Apple hasn't started final production on the iPhone X, which could push back device supplies to December. This ultimately will affect Q4 numbers which could hurt the stock price even further. If iPhone users push off buying the phone till January of next year, the stock will surely see significant declines; I’d estimate a 10% decline from current levels. Now, there is more misinformation circling Apple and its product releases than the SIS, OSS and Abwher during WWII combined; but it’s these types of reports that can ultimately turn the tide in the stock price - if ever proved to be factual.



The Apple Watch - It's Not A Bug It's A Feature

So, Apple iPhones may see some resistance, especially with trying to market two new models at the same time - something the company has not done before, but are there positive notes to consider? Apple Services is and continues to be a growth storyline. The services segment grew 18% YoY and represents almost half of Apple’s total revenue growth. Apple continues to show confidence that it plans to double the services unit by 2020. But wait, didn't we just see a statement about Apple’s Watch having issues with wi-fi connectivity? According to a statement from an Apple spokesman,

We have discovered that when Apple Watch Series 3 joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity, it may at times prevent the watch from using cellular. We are investigating a fix for a future software release.”

Ouch, that hurts. It’s a snafu, but won't affect services growth in the long term; and short-term growth one could argue that this event won't stop people buying the watch or using it... just having a few annoyed and confused users as a result.

Time Is Only Relative

So with all this, what to do? I’m still not convinced iPhone X will be released to massive fanfare without cannibalizing the 8; and in doing so, hurting Apple's revenue. The timing is also important, depending on the quarter that the X is released to book that revenue. I’ve pushed my waiting period to early Q1 '18, to see if Apple can navigate these waters successfully and convince new and old Apple users to stomach the high price of the X. The services segment is still impressive, and for me, it’s not if you should invest in Apple, more about when and at what price. If you are comfortable with options, you can make a killing at selling Puts in the meantime, and If Q3 or Q4 numbers disappoint, then it would be the perfect time to start selling Puts. Any reduction in cost will give you more cushion for your spread and contract price.

