EnSync's (ESNC) CEO Bradley Hansen on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EnSync Inc. (NYSEMKT:ESNC)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

September 20, 2017 16:30 ET

Executives

Robert Blum - Lytham Partners

Bradley Hansen - President & CEO

Frederick Vaske - Chief Administrative Officer

Analysts

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum

Craig Irwin - ROTH Capital Partners

Robert Blum

Thank you very much, Jamie, and good afternoon, and welcome to the EnSync Energy Systems quarterly conference call. On the call with me today are Brad Hansen, CEO of EnSync Energy Systems; and Fred Vaske, Chief Administrative Officer.

The EnSync Energy Systems press release and 8-K containing the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results and commentary was sent out earlier this afternoon and may also be found on the company's website at www.ensync.com. Please also take note of the Safe Harbor paragraph that appears at the end of the press release covering the company's financial results and that any forward-looking statements that we make only apply as of the date made and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements.

I'll now turn the call over to Brad Hansen, CEO of EnSync Energy Systems. Brad?

Bradley Hansen

Thank you, Robert, and good afternoon. I'd like to begin the call with a brief recap of our commercialization strategy and discuss the current operating environment. Following that I'll provide some color on our recently announced utility market efforts and comment on progress towards our entry into the California market. Fred will then cover our fourth quarter and FY2017 financial results, after which I'll detail some of our recent accomplishments are provide a business outlook for the balance of the year.

As I've stated on prior calls, our commercialization strategy of selling custom design Distributed Energy Resource Systems or DERs is fundamentally solid. We now have all components of this strategy in place. We have outstanding project development and sales capabilities, innovative and differentiated products like the Matrix Energy Management Systems and DER Flex, our Internet of Energy platform, and an assortment of storage alternatives that meet virtually any combination of applications you would ever need to perform. These are key competitive advantages for us in the marketplace. Our products are modular in design, enabling lower cost manufacturing and rapid site construction and commissioning.

We entered fiscal year 2017 with the announcement of the sale of five PPA projects to a subsidiary of American Electric Power, the first sale of its kind in the U.S. market. For reasons covered in detail in our September 2016 conference call, these projects resulted a sizeable loss but in summary, we experienced very high business model and new product start-up cost. We're pleased to have exited the year having sold projects to a half dozen buyers with improved working capital efficiency, positive margins and a bankable DER solution. We're now an industry recognized leader with a growing project pipeline and a great team to drive a successful fiscal 2018.

We're now solidly engaged in driving sales in four different markets. First, the Hawaiian C&I market is the foundation of our sales opportunities for fiscal year 2018 and has contributed over $10 million to our current backlog. Second, the California market which is near the point of bearing fruit in the coming weeks. Third, we announced the new utility vertical and have successfully qualified a project with ENMAX, a leading Calgary, Alberta utility. We're also now part of Hawaiian Electric Companies, seems for SHINES Program which is their effort to enhance visibility and control of customer cited distributed energy resources. In addition to these, we have several other utility engagements underway. Fourth, we're moving forward with a substantial effort with Schneider Electric on joint project development and Emerged Power System Technology. Each of the market areas have the potential to dramatically increase company revenues and margins. I've never been more excited about the company's prospects for future growth.

Looking in more detail at operations, we continue to see an expanding market for our DER Systems for C&I whether financed, owned and operated through power purchase agreements or directly sold to an end customer. Two recent examples of the signing of the PPA for the famous Aloha Tower site of Hawaii Pacific University, and the signing and selling of the second phase PPA project at the Spectrum Time Warner had on data center site on the island of Hawaii. We're pleased with the record fiscal year revenue as well as our Q1 performance of more than $3 million. The Q4 revenue from our PPAs was also at a positive margin as the second group of PPAs began flowing through our financials. We expect future performance to build on this with coming projects being at higher profits.

We've highlighted in past calls that we're in a policy driven business that federal state and local incentives and regulatory policies heavily influence our operating environment. When I highlight a specific policy and political risk factor that some of you may not be aware off, at present there is a Section 201 complaint being deliberated by the United States International Trade Commission or ITC. A short summary is that Suniva, a majority for known U.S. based PV module manufacturer brought a complaint to the U.S. ITC related to Chinese manufacturers engaging in unfair competition in the U.S. market. SolarWorld, another foreign owned U.S. based company joined us complaint [ph]; both of these companies are now bankrupt and neither ever had much U.S. market traction.

The reality is that in the U.S. market the vast majority of the jobs in the solar industry are downstream, developing and installing projects and only a small percentage of the jobs are or ever were for manufacturing modules. The truth is that imported modules have built the U.S. solar industry and driven its expansion. Despite the abundance of testimony to this effect, there is a great deal of concern that this view will not prevail with the ITC and that they may rule in favor of Suniva and SolarWorld. Should entry be found, the remedy recommendation from the ITC to President Trump will likely be in mid-November. The President would then have until mid-January to act on the recommendation.

The macro, political and trade climate with China could also influence the outcome of this particular case. The resultant of ruling may increase costs inputs for our projects and thus may impact project economics. How much of an impact depends on continuing panel manufacturing cost reductions, expected costs reductions of other components in our projects like batteries and power electronics, continuing low interest rates and the variability of competing energy costs. Rest assured, we are watching all these areas to minimize the cost to our customers and maximize our returns on each project. I'm sure that we will discuss this again on our November call.

We recently announced that we would focus on the utility energy segment through the creation of a utility market vertical. I'd like to explain more about what this means and what can be expected. We decided three years ago to make the C&I building renewable energy segment our core market and create the products and services to be leaders in that segment. This focus has paid off for us and we have had solid operational achievement and are on the path to financial success. Two years ago we recognized that the DERs we intended to deploy in the C&I segment would need complete connectivity to the grid to be of greatest potential value to the owners of the assets, as well as benefiting the overall grid network. We built a team to create the control platform to link the DERs to the utilities and ISOs using utility grade security and communication protocols and cloud computing to enable these assets to be used as real-time virtual power plants.

In March of this year, we announced our DER Flex Internet of Energy controlled platform and demonstrated in a public forum complete capability to aggregate and control energy assets in a virtual power plant. We've since fielded DER Flex at multiple installations including ENMAX. We have come to understand the value and power of the asset management and control capability from the perspective of the utility, as well as the immense business opportunities created. We've brought in Deb [ph], a high regarded utility veteran, formerly with PG&A to lead the utility vertical. With DER Flex being our vehicle for entry. Deb [ph] will also help us to create and execute a roadmap for additional products and services beyond asset management and control. In addition to the efforts with ENMAX and [indiscernible] our goal for the years to penetrate additional utilities and eyes us for asset management utilizing our DER Flex technology and leverage that success to other products and services in FY19 and beyond. We'll report on the progress in future calls.

Before I turn the call over to Fred to discuss the financials, we'll talk a bit more about our entry into the California market. The California market is noteworthy for being the largest market in the country for solar distributed generation, as well as the largest market in the country for deployment of energy storage systems. However, it's also noteworthy for its relative absence of solar plus energy storage, distributed energy resources integrated as a system than interconnect into the grid network. The vast amount of energy storage systems deployed in the state for supply response are rudimentary lithium ion battery systems that have no integrated solar and infrequently discharge their stored energy to support capacity demand in the network. The state is undergoing rate changes that will drive the business to more complex solar plus storage installations that have multiple value streams; so the state is right for our complete DER solution that provides more value streams to assets owners and the grid network. We look forward to signing and executing projects from our pipeline in the very near future.

I'll now turn the call over to Fred to discuss the Q4 and FY17 financials.

Frederick Vaske

Thank you, Brad, and I would like to add my welcome to those on the call. Today, I will go through an overview of the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017.

For the fourth quarter, we recorded total revenue of $3.1 million compared to $1.3 million in the year ago period. Our total revenues for the fiscal year 2017 was $12.5 million compared to $2.1 million for the fiscal year 2016. The increase in revenue this year is primarily attributable to the company shift to a PPA based sales model where the company successfully sold 12 PPA projects to 7 investors for a total of $17.2 million. Of these projects, 11 had at least partial revenue recognition during fiscal 2017 as we progressed on constructing and commissioning those projects. In addition to the PPA sales, revenue was also recognized from system sales of the company's matrix energy management system and DER Flex platform.

Total costs and expenses for the fourth quarter were $7.1 million compared to $7.0 million in the year ago period. Total costs and expenses for the fiscal year 2017 were $30.0 million compared to $20.1 million for the fiscal year 2016. The cost of product sales which includes the cost of goods sold for the revenue recognized on PPA projects as they are constructed was $2.9 million for the quarter and $12.6 million for fiscal 2017. In the fourth quarter, our gross margin on product sales revenue was 5.5%%%.

For operating expenses, the advanced engineering and development costs for the fourth quarter totaled $1.34 million compared to $1.41 million in the prior third quarter and totaled $4.8 million for the fiscal year 2017 compared to $6.2 million in the fiscal year 2016. SG&A cost totaled $2.78 million in the fourth quarter compared to $2.74 million in the prior third quarter and totaled $11.1 million for the fiscal year 2017 compared to $9.0 million in fiscal year 2016.

EnSync recorded again in the fourth quarter related to the termination of the SPI supply agreement. To explain this it is useful to provide a bit of background. In 2015 SPI purchased from EnSync shares of common stock, shares of contingently convertible preferred stock and a warrant to purchase common stock. The convertibility of the preferred stock investing at the warrant were tied to expected future purchases by SPI from EnSync. Without such purchases, the preferred stock would never become convertible and the warrant we'd never invest [ph]. Because EnSync was required to provide products to SPI -- if SPI desired to purchase them, EnSync recognized in 2015 a deferred revenue liability of $13.29 million measured as the access of the amount SPI paid over the fair value of the common stock and preferred stock without conversion on the closing date.

To the extent that SPI made purchases under the supply agreement, EnSync would have derecognized a readable portion of the deferred revenue. However, SPI made no purchases under the supply agreement and therefore no amounts were released to-date from deferred revenue. As has been discussed on the prior quarters call, the SPI supply agreement was terminated this past May and therefore the obligation to provide products to SPI has ended. The termination means there will be no future obligation to provide products to SPI and no opportunity for the warrant vest [ph] or for the preferred stock to become convertible.

Accounting standards generally specify that liabilities should be derecognized only when the obligor is legally released from the obligation. EnSync was legally relieved of its obligation to meet the terms of the supply agreement when it exercised its termination rights; and at that point the deferred revenue liability should be reversed and a corresponding gain recorded of $13.2 million in the fourth quarter. This is a one-time occurrence which results the accounting for the SPI supply agreement.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the fiscal year 2017 was negative $4.4 million compared to negative $18.2 million for the fiscal year 2016. This represents negative $0.09 per basic and diluted share for the year. In terms of our balance sheet, our cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2017, was $11.8 million compared to $12.4 million at March 31, 2017 and compared to $17.2 million at the end of fiscal year end on June 30, 2016.

With that I will turn the call over to Brad.

Bradley Hansen

Thanks, Fred. I'd like to highlight a few of our noteworthy accomplishment since the May 11 conference call. First, as stated we concluded a record year for company sales at approximately $12.5 million of revenue. Second, since the last conference call we've sold 6 PPA projects to a total of 4 different investors. Third, we signed an agreement with Schneider Electric, a Top 5 global power systems company to develop the market for distributed energy resources. Matrix will play a significant role in this effort. We're already collaborating on DER project development in multiple locations. Four, we delivered our initial DER super modules from our main energy JV to the project site in Hawaii. These systems drastically reduce DER cost and include the Matrix, lithium ion power and energy batteries and the DER Flex, IoT technology. Once the generation source like PV is integrated, the site has the entire high value, high performance bankable DER solution.

Fifth, DC Fusion, our subsidiary company designed an advance micro grid pavilion for the Solar Power International Conference in Las Vegas. The power for the pavilion was controlled through our Matrix and DER Flex solution. Matrix is becoming renowned in the DER industry for its simplicity, performance, flexibility and extendibility. Sixth, we signed multiple power purchase agreements including a PPA for system of the iconic Aloha Tower site of Hawaii Pacific University in Honolulu. Seventh, we launched the utility vertical initiative that I described previously. Eight, as mentioned we were officially incorporated into the Themes for SHINES program at Hiko [ph].

Finally, we shifted DER system to the alliance for sustainable Colorado and a Matrix Energy Management system to the Chemehuevi Native American tribe's community center in San Bernardino County, California as part of the DER systems. Our project backlog value is approximately $30 million as of today. As a reminder, the PPA related backlog which makes up the majority of this number is our estimated value for those projects at the time of the sale if they have not been sold. If they have been sold, it is the value of those projects that has not been recognized as revenue.

We have a golden increase that company backlog to greater than $20 million as that will help to not only support revenue growth but will smoothen our overall business lumpiness. We expect several project signings in the coming weeks that will help us to further grow that backlog.

In FY2018 our business will still primarily be from Hawaii and from PPA project sales. Our yield of projects entering our Hawaii pipeline and reaching signed contracts is now very high although time from opportunity identification to PPA signing can be hard to forecast. We've signed PPAs in as little as two months after the project was identified and yet had others that have taken nearly a year to reach that milestone. While our pipeline contains more than enough opportunities to double our revenue year-over-year, the pipeline contains business that can be lump and hard to predict. But we're convinced that we are in the right business with the right products and business models at the right time.

In summary, we've began our fiscal year 2018 with a robust project pipeline, a solid backlog of projects that will meet our margin targets and we are well positioned to meet our growth initiatives.

We appreciate you calling in today, and I'm happy to now take your questions. Jamie?

Eric Stine

Hi, I was wondering if we could just dig into the backlog a little bit, maybe first, could you just give a breakdown or rough breakdown of projects that you have monetized but have yet to recognize revenue and what are new projects that you are working towards monetization as we get into fiscal '18?

Bradley Hansen

Yes. Fred, do you want to comment on that.

Frederick Vaske

Sure. We currently have it in backlog on the PPA side, 11 different projects and as Brad mentioned, there used to be a few more here in the coming weeks. Of those 11, 9 of them at this point are in some form of revenue recognition, either right before construction or in construction. So I apologize if…

Eric Stine

No, it's okay. So I know in the past you've talked about tranches and you maybe gotten in the way from this a little bit but that your ideal tranche should be anywhere from $10 million to $20 million. So I mean I assume that this is roughly a tranche and maybe you add some more of that. I mean, should we think about this as the way that we have in the past where that's roughly the size of a tranche you target and you look to monetize two of those tranches a year. I know you gave the commentary, that you think you potentially double revenues knowing that it's lumpy but is that a good way to think about the business in '18 but also going forward?

Bradley Hansen

As far as the tranches go, we still think of the project pipeline that we're working in the form of tranches, mainly from podups [ph] that have approximately the same timing for signing an execution. Those generally move around a bit, and some projects pull in, some push out. But in general, we're working kind of groups of projects through the pipeline that still are in kind of that attempt to maybe $15 million of value. How we sell those though is project by project based upon being able to get the most economic value for each individual project. In some cases, we'll sell multiple projects to the same buyer but if we can get better economics by selling project by project, we'll do that as well.

So there are bit of an artificial construct Eric, but on the front end we do tend to put them in the groups. I think our pipeline right now is quite healthy in Hawaii, if you just looked at the total value you could spread that out across probably three of those tranches with names identified. Obviously, again, they are going to move around some in, some out as far as timing. But as I said in the commentary, our yield is pretty high once we get to that point where we've got projects named in Hawaii. So it's mainly a timing issue, we have very few competitive related issues for projects going away, sometimes the project just goes away because the potential client decides they don't want to do it.

Eric Stine

Got it, that's helpful. Maybe if we can just turn to the collaboration with Schneider; you mentioned that Matrix is a big part of that and that you've collaborated on a number of projects. I know that's kind of two parts, right, that's technology but also just working together to grow the markets. So if possible, any more details or progress you've made and maybe the next goal you have or thing we should look for as part of this agreement?

Bradley Hansen

Yes, I think we had said a couple of calls ago maybe, maybe the last call that we thought we would -- at that time Schneider was not named but we said we had thought we would get a repeat order from Matrix within the calendar year I believe. I think we're still on-track for that, so that would be for the Matrix itself. We're also working on multiple DER projects where we're quoting this integrated power system, so it's a merged technology that uses combinations of what we're providing and what they're providing. So we've got a few of those that are being quoted, obviously they are DER project so the cycle time is a little bit long to get those to fruition but the two companies are working together to develop the market and I think, making it progress. And as I said, we're also working on the merged technology itself, just the power systems that's combining the two products.

Eric Stine

Got it. Okay, maybe last one for me. You mentioned what you've been doing in the utility vertical. Maybe just an update with OATI [ph] -- I know that was kind of a two part settle as well on the product side but also testing with a few of their utility customer, so maybe just enough to have where that stands?

Bradley Hansen

Sure. They are also doing some work with select utilities, and obviously we have our system that's installed in their technology center in Minnesota. We're talking -- we're together in joint marketing for micro-grid type of projects, there are another channel for us to get the word out to the market and potential Matrix penetration but they are one channel and we're working with other channels as well like Schneider and I'm sure there will others that come along.

Eric Stine

Okay, thanks a lot.

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Craig Irwin from ROTH Capital Partners. Please go ahead with your question.

Craig Irwin

Thanks for taking my questions. This current quarter -- we only have about 10 days left in the quarter, and you maybe talked about how we should think about sequenced revenue progression, maybe -- I know you want to stay away probably from giving guidance but can you maybe give us a directional comment and speak about specific projects and magnitude of contribution in the quarter?

Bradley Hansen

Sure, I'll comment as I can. I think that as you look through the FY18, what we're going to see is sequential sales growth quarter-to-quarter and that will start with this current quarter. Obviously we have a lot of visibility into what this quarter will be with the time that's remaining. We would expect this quarter to be essentially flat and/or close to flat with our Q4 and then as we go through the year, we'll start ramping up that revenue quarter-to-quarter sequentially. I think we have still -- we've got a decent amount of backlog, we'll be building additional backlog in the next few weeks, we've got a number of PPA signings that are close, some of those have taken longer to get nailed down than we expected but we would look for those to help support a good growth in the second half.

Craig Irwin

Great, thank you for that. The second thing I wanted to ask about is, third-party investors were -- I should say buyers of PPAs; you guys have actually originated and executed and sold or disposed of more [indiscernible] storage PPAs in the rest of the market combined. Can you comment about whether or not this is resulting in maybe a little bit of transactional experience but changing your ability to get more attractive rates, more attractive financing rates, people -- maybe on the insurance side stepping in and being more willing to underwrite different sites and mitigate the risk for project participants. And are there other factors where your early success versus everybody else is benefiting you in originating new customer projects and doing these with attractive terms?

Bradley Hansen

Yes, sure. So I think when we started into this we had a lot of upfront cost, just learning what we were doing and learning how to do it right and make everything bankable and being able to model the power flows through a complex solar plus storage system which was no trivial task over the life of the PPA, there was a huge amount of learning on the front end that anybody that's going to try and do this is going to have to replicate. And then you get to the fact that our metrics makes that more simple than it might otherwise be for turnouts, kind to do that. Our transaction cost definitely are coming down significantly and because of the factors that you've brought up, we have standard form contract agreements and all of that helps reduce the legal and to the creation and other transaction cost. So it is one of the things where more you do, the more you drive that cost out or spread it across a bigger base, and it just gets easier and faster.

I think the other thing is, we're starting to be viewed by more and more investors as highly credible, there is a lot of talk about doing what we're doing, there has not been too much of the action and actually people putting the -- fielding the installations and having concrete results; and that's helping us to drawn in more investors, marquee investors; we have a couple of projects coming up that I would expect will draw in even more big name investors because there are marquee projects and big names for the site of the installation. So I just think that there is the learning curve and you get into more of a virtuous cycle, the more you do it and we have a team now that's a lot more experienced and getting better and better. Others will do it, I'm sure, but it takes a while to get down that path of progress.

Craig Irwin

Great. Then the others will do it, I'm sure; this point is a segaway to my next question. So last week SPI -- we had the opportunity to meet with essentially everybody in the power electronics business serving solar or renewals customers; and I hate to say that I'm completely shocked because I know a couple of them have made DC coupled systems but Matrix is highly unique as far as being so flexible and really, well received by customers and obviously out-front for you but everybody seems to be assuming in the other direction as far as the topologies that they are pursuing. Do you think that this is something that continue to work for you for a sustained period of time or do you think others will start to look at this -- the complexity of using individual components to build up a system as maybe a disadvantage, particularly in this C&I market? And is this something that you would see as maybe a period of time where your leadership could be extended, you know, given the success with Matrix?

Bradley Hansen

I do think we can have quite some period of time where we have that leadership position or that differentiation, our IP helps us. There is other ways to do what we're doing and they typically are a little more complicated and maybe a little less reliable but you can put systems together. At the end of the day I think it's really cost, reliability, making the economics work; I think the other piece is just the connectivity with the grid network that we're bringing with DER Flex will help us significantly and improve the differentiation but at the end of the day we have to be better, we have to be faster and keep differentiating what we do, it's going to be a tough market and we have to better than everybody else.

Craig Irwin

Great. And then last question, you know, your more recent PPAs you've announced, a couple of them have been solar only, not solar plus storage. So can you maybe discuss whether or not there is an opportunity to maybe implement storage at a later date at those sites with this just much more of a vanilla-type installation or whether others unique demands in there that maybe make this specifically a solar opportunity versus solar storage which is where we think most of the market is going?

Bradley Hansen

Yes, there is a few aspects to that answer; first is we have some sites where there will be multiple phases on the project; there could be a PV only phase, there could be a PV plus storage phase, and really we're just -- it's all about the economics for each of those additions. We're getting a lot of business that's PV only because of our ability to develop projects and bring financing and be credible at execution. And then there is an additional element which is some of these projects, they -- they are looking to potentially add storage later and they want to make sure they've got all the elements in place to be able to do that. So there is a lot of opportunity for us on the extendibility play but also just being a good developer and executor on the project.

Craig Irwin

Great. And then one last question if I can; 5% margins in the quarter were a little bit better than what we were looking for. I know you're looking to get to maybe mid-teens or better by the end of this fiscal year? Can you maybe talk about the potential for margin volatility over the next couple of quarters? I know there are some unique projects that you're executing this current quarter, and I expect that there will be more unique projects over the course of the year but are these likely to introduce little bit of margin volatility as we progress to those healthy targets you have?

Bradley Hansen

We might have some of that, it would likely be because we're taking a big project and maybe looking at margin dollars on the project more than margin percentage. But I think in general, the guidance we've given on 10% to 20% for PPAs is still good guidance. What I would say is most everything after kind of that initial wave is in that band and within that band most of the recent projects are in the top half of that band. So I think it's still good guidance but like I said, it's possible we could get a big opportunity where we would elect to go get that business at a lower margin but it would have a lot of margin dollars involved. So yes, there is some possible margin volatility but I think that range we gave is still pretty solid.

Craig Irwin

Great. Congratulations again on a really solid quarter.

Bradley Hansen

Thank you, Craig. Appreciate it.

And ladies and gentlemen, at this time, we'll conclude today's question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference call back over to Mr. Brad Hansen for any closing remarks.

Bradley Hansen

Thank you, Jamie and thank you to everyone for participating on the call today. We believe the market environment for our products and services continues to be positive, driven by a shifting of the energy production mix from carbon-emitting sources to renewable sources and by increasingly favorable economics for solar energy, energy storage and combined solar-plus-storage systems. We're very pleased with our progress since the May call and with our ongoing market penetration for Matrix in our PPA business model. And local renewable energy policies and cost reductions for solar modules are continuing to create an inflexion point for the distributed energy resources and our products, services, business models, and intellectual property provide us with a great position to take advantage of and drive this inflexion point. We look forward to speaking with you again after the current quarter.

Thank you again for your support and your interest in EnSync Energy Systems.

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference call. We do thank you for joining. You may now disconnect your lines.

