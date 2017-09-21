10 Dividend Growth Stocks For September 2017

Five stocks from last month's top 10 appear in this month's top 10, and HRL repeats as the top-ranked stock.

To introduce variation, I use different screens to trim the CCC list of more than 800 stocks.

I rank a selection of the CCC dividend growth stocks every month. The top 10 ranked stocks are great candidates for further analysis.

David Fish updates and publishes the CCC list every month. The list is a wonderful source for dividend growth investors. It contains more than 800 companies trading on U.S. exchanges with at least 5 consecutive years of increased dividend payments. The accompanying spreadsheet provides fundamental data.

With my monthly 10 Dividend Growth Stocks series, I identify 10 stocks worthy of further research. To create the list, I trim the CCC list to a manageable number of stocks, rank the trimmed list, and assign a 7-star rating to each stock. In my view, stocks rated 5 stars or better are worthy of further analysis.

Trimming the CCC List

The latest CCC list (dated 8/31/17) contains 822 stocks.

This month, I trimmed the CCC list using the DIVCON dividend health rating system created by Reality Shares Advisors.

The DIVCON system assesses the likelihood that companies will grow or cut their dividends and uses a five-tier rating system to provide a snapshot of the dividend health of companies, where DIVCON 5 indicates the highest probability for a dividend increase and DIVCON 1 the highest probability for a dividend cut.

Ratings are based on a weighted average of seven factors that measure the relationship between historical dividend trends, cash flow and earnings, buybacks, consensus forecasts, and external financial ratings. Readers can refer to this white paper for more detail.

I used a spreadsheet containing 846 DIVCON ratings, dated 09/01/17. Of these stocks, only 491 appear in the CCC list. I sorted the 491 stocks by DIVCON rating and retained only ones with DIVCON ratings of 5. This trimmed the candidate list to 95 stocks. One final filter (yield ≥ 1.5%) further reduced the candidate list to 54 stocks.

Here is an analysis of the 54 candidates, courtesy of finbox.io:

Collectively, the 54 stocks have a fair value downside of about 6%, but they show an impressive 1-year return of 23.6%. Furthermore, the stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 by about 85% over the past five years.

The Ranking Process

I ranked the 54 candidates using data available in the CCC spreadsheet and additional sources like Morningstar, S&P Capital IQ, F.A.S.T. Graphs, finbox.io, and Simply Safe Dividends.

My ranking system favors established dividend-paying stocks with strong fundamentals and stocks potentially trading at or below fair value. Dividend safety is another important factor.

Here are the top 10 ranked stocks for September 2017:

Top 10 Ranked Stocks for September 2017 Last Month's List:: 10 Dividend Growth Stocks For August 2016

Stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted.

Five stocks from last month's top 10 appear in this month's top 10. These stocks are identified with a subscript that represents last month's ranking. For example, HRL 1 means HRL was ranked first last month.

Ratings and Sectors

Here are the top 10 ranked stocks by sector, along with my star ratings for each stock (out of 7 stars). The top 7 stocks each earned 6 stars, while the remaining stocks each earned 5 stars. I consider stocks with a 5-star rating or better worthy of further analysis:

1. Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Staples

Dividend Champion HRL is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer-branded food and meat products. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as through independent brokers and distributors. Customers include retailers, hospitals, nursing homes and marketers of nutritional products. HRL was founded in 1891 and is based in Austin, Minnesota.

2. TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Discretionary

Founded in 1956 and based in Framingham, Massachusetts, TJX operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. The company sells family apparel, home fashions, seasonal items, jewelry and other merchandise. TJX operates stores under various names, including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra Trading.

3. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Financials

Founded in 1937 and based in Baltimore, Maryland, Dividend Champion TROW is a financial services holding company that provides global investment management services to individual and institutional investors in the sponsored T. Rowe Price mutual funds and other investment portfolios, as well as through variable annuity life insurance plans.

4. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Information Technology

Founded in 1989 and based in Dublin, Ireland, ACN provides management and technology consulting services to clients in various industries and geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. ACN’s operating segments are Communications, Media & Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; and Resources.

5. Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Financials

Dividend Champion BEN is a global investment management company operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. The company provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world. BEN was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California, with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

6. Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Information Technology

TXN designs, manufactures and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers globally. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. It markets and sells semiconductor products through a direct sales force and through distributors, as well as online. TXN was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

7. Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Discretionary

Dividend Champion LOW is a home improvement retailer. The company offers a complete line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and home decorating. It also offers installation services through independent contractors, as well as extended protection plans and repair services. LOW was founded in 1946 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

8. The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) ✭✭✭✭✭✩✩ Consumer Discretionary

CAKE operates restaurants and bakery production facilities primarily in the United States. The company’s restaurants offer lunch and dinner, as well as Sunday brunch. The bakeries produce desserts for its restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. CAKE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

9. CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) ✭✭✭✭✭✩✩ Consumer Staples

CVS provides integrated pharmacy healthcare services. The company advises patients on medications at CVS Pharmacy locations, provides cost control programs through CVS Caremark, delivers care to patients through CVS Specialty, and provides pharmacy care for seniors through Omnicare. CVS was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

10. Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) ✭✭✭✭✭✩✩ Industrial



SNA manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. It serves aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. SNA was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Key Statistics and Fair Value Estimates

The table below presents some key statistics as well as fair value estimates for the top 10 stocks. To estimate fair value, I use a multi-stage DDM analysis with proprietary adjustments. I set a required rate of return of 10% and use estimates of the annual EPS growth rate for the next 5 years. Thereafter, I taper the growth rate to a perpetual growth rate of 3% after 10 years. Adjustments to the calculated fair value are based on various factors, including an assessment of dividend safety.

In the table, Yrs are the years of consecutive dividend increases, Payout is the EPS (earnings per share) payout ratio and Debt is the ratio of debt to equity. The compound dividend growth rate over a 5-year period (5-Yr DGR) is provided, where available. Morningstar's Moat and Standard & Poor's Credit Rating, as well as Value Line's Safety and Financial Strength ratings also are provided. Finally, I present my own estimate of Fair Value.

Except where otherwise noted, data in the above table are from the CCC spreadsheet.

Looking Back

Since the one-year anniversary of my monthly 10 Dividend Growth Stocks article series, I've been looking back to see how my year-ago selections performed. Here's a chart showing the price performance (excluding dividends) of my top 10 ranked stocks from September 2016:

The arithmetic average of these returns is 10%. In comparison, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) returned 14% over the same period (excluding dividends).

Please note that I'm comparing the performance of last year's top 10 ranked stocks to VIG's performance for fun. At the time of publication, not all of the top 10 ranked stocks are suitably priced for investment, as illustrated with this month's top 10.

Concluding Remarks

With my monthly 10 Dividend Growth Stocks articles, I rank a selection of the CCC stocks and present the top 10 ranked stocks as candidates for further analysis. This month's selection is based on Reality Shares Advisors' DIVCON dividend health rating system.

Of the top 10 ranked stocks I don't own, TXN, LOW, CAKE and SNA are trading below fair value. CAKE and SNA are Dividend Challengers and, as such, have relatively short streaks of dividend increases. TJX is a Dividend Contender, while LOW is a Dividend Champion. Both stocks look interesting, though I'll probably look at TJX first, as I have open short puts on LOW.

Please note that the top 10 ranked stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article and would like to read similar articles in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article.



Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL, TROW, CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.