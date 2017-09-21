Why Buying A House Is Likely A Bad Financial Decision

If you're deciding on whether to buy or rent, personal considerations should take priority - and you should attach a dollar price to them.

When analyzing the numbers on whether home ownership is financially good, home ownership tends to lose on average.

The recent discussion about home ownership sparked by Roger Nusbaum is particularly interesting, because it attracts a lot of anecdotal stories about people who bought and held homes for a long period time and are confident that it was the best decision they ever made.

In reality, the data makes it very clear that home ownership is a bad financial decision. One of the world’s experts on housing, Robert Shiller, made this point many years ago and attracted significant flak for it. As Cullen Roche writes, it’s “a contentious debate”. And while Roche ends up disagreeing with Shiller for the most part, he still comes to the conclusion that buying a house is not the best thing to do from an investment perspective:

“Personally, I prefer to think of a house as a place that provides intangible benefits and not investment benefits. You buy a house because it puts a roof over your head. You buy a house to live in it, not to invest in it. But, like commodities, housing has become its own “asset class” that Wall Street has packaged up and sold to the American public as an equivalent to buying 500 of the best companies in the world (the S&P 500). Most people also don’t invest in the stock market, but that’s a different discussion... I wouldn’t go so far as to say that real estate can’t be a good investment for some people (mostly experts), but for most of us the odds are that “investing” in real estate is not the right way to think about things.”

His comments demonstrate that there are a lot of issues at play here, and a lot of them aren’t really financial issues per se. Let’s consider these as the primary dimensions of home ownership:

The use of the home - When you buy an owner-occupied property, you are using it over a long period of time. That use has both a financial and a personal aspect. People who own homes are often proud of their homes, they can stay in their homes for as long as they can afford them without the fear of eviction, and they can modify their homes in any way they wish. As you can tell from the appeals to emotion here, the utility of home ownership mostly appeals to emotions and not to the mathematics of a balance sheet. The practicalities of home ownership - That brings me to my second point. Owning a home brings with it the responsibilities of maintenance, interactions with home owner associations (if applicable), local taxing authorities, and more long-term relationships with neighbors and communities. This is actually why economists often encourage government programs that reward home ownership - it is seen as being associated with more social stability, which is a Good Thing. Fixed location - At the same time, the biggest practicality of owning a very illiquid asset (a “fast” sale of a home is 45 days in the United States, and transaction costs are extremely high compared to an ETF) is in how it ties people to a physical location. I have seen this happen to friends and family many times; a new job or opportunity in another city comes up, but the sale of the house becomes a significant part of the decision to go or not. Similarly, downsizing when facing a job loss is a lot easier for renters than homeowners - and since job security is going the way of the dodo, it’s not surprising to see renting rise in popularity. In this sense, owning the home creates a logistical limitation that renters do not have. Thinking in financial terms, an investor will always prefer liquid assets because of the greater flexibility it provides. That’s why there’s such a thing as a “liquidity premium”. Forced savings - One of the most common topics brought up is that owning a home forces you to save money by building up equity in your mortgage. In this sense, owning a home is good for the undisciplined individual who would not save and invest extra income saved by renting. The cost of renting versus buying - This is the most vexing one, because it is so location dependent. In many areas, the cost of buying and renting are very close, and the calculation to determine which is cheaper is extremely subjective. Homeowners often do not amortize their closing costs or account for opportunity costs in not investing in an alternative investment with a higher return. They also do not calculate a liquidity premium. Renters, on the other hand, tend to overestimate the costs of repairs and the risks of home ownership. Disasters - As the homeowners of Florida, Texas, and the Caribbean have tragically learned recently, natural disasters can literally destroy your investment. While insurance theoretically exists to cover this, there is the real and unknowable risk of whether your claim will be denied, whether the insurance will cover the full replacement cost of your home and the costs involved in temporarily living elsewhere, and so on. Renters, on the other hand, can simply pack their bags when a literal storm is coming (although, of course, there are issues with breaking leases and credit scores etc.)

Again, a lot of these issues are really quite personal, emotional, and intangible - thus, not really appropriate fodder for this website. So let’s look at the numbers.

From the early 1990s when the Census Bureau began keeping records to the present, the U.S. House Price Index has risen 130%, while the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is up 469% on an even shorter time horizon:

Even ignoring the housing bubble and crash of 2008-2009, stocks still outperformed:

In fact, the only time frame where stocks underperformed is if you bought stocks at the top of the dot-com bubble and sold at the bottom of the market during the housing crash:

Although, investors who bought and held from the top of the dot-com bubble to today have since outperformed housing:

Also, I find it interesting that the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) beat owning a house during the housing bubble and crash:

Also, REITs have absolutely crushed the competition from 2001 to now:

Clearly, if you were timing the housing market, you’d be better off doing it with REITs instead of real estate. (I wrote on why this is so a couple of years ago.)

Of course, past performance isn’t indicative of future results, so maybe the case for real estate could be made if you believe that greater demand for homes is going to keep price growth higher. However, there’s good reason to think the exact opposite, and it comes down to the old adage, “Demographics are destiny.”

The rate of U.S. population growth has decelerated by 47.5% in the United States since the 1990s, and the vector of home price growth has clearly slowed as a result:

Perhaps population growth isn’t necessarily correlated to home prices, and there are other factors at work beyond the simple view that more people equals the need for more houses. However, we would need to see price growth accelerate several times over for housing to even approach REIT performance over recent history, so those other drives of home price growth would need to be significantly positive and long lasting - and somehow benefit owners of single physical properties over investment trusts that own several physical properties.

This is all assuming that there's $0 savings between renting and owning and occupying your own home. It’s also assuming that the person facing either option has the excess income and discipline to invest that money instead of being “forced” into savings through paying down a mortgage.

However, investors should remember that the forced savings of a mortgage, and all of the other benefits of home ownership, are effectively a product. And like any product, they cost money. From a financial perspective, investors should be aware of the hidden costs of home ownership due to missing out on superior returns from other investment opportunities, and should take that into account when deciding between owning or renting.

