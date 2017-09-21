July 2017 September 2017 Comments

Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in June indicates that the labor market has continued to strengthen and that economic activity has been rising moderately so far this year. Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in July indicates that the labor market has continued to strengthen and that economic activity has been rising moderately so far this year. No change. Feels like GDP is slowing, though.

Job gains have been solid, on average, since the beginning of the year, and the unemployment rate has declined. Job gains have remained solid in recent months, and the unemployment rate has stayed low. Shades labor conditions down, as improvement has seemingly stopped.

Household spending and business fixed investment have continued to expand. Household spending has been expanding at a moderate rate, and growth in business fixed investment has picked up in recent quarters. Shades business fixed investment up. Does that matter as much in an intangible economy?

On a 12-month basis, overall inflation and the measure excluding food and energy prices have declined and are running below 2 percent. On a 12-month basis, overall inflation and the measure excluding food and energy prices have declined this year and are running below 2 percent. Small change of timing. It's not much below 2%.

Market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed, on balance. Market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed, on balance. No change

Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. The Dual Mandate is the perfect shield to hide behind. The Fed can be wrong, but it can never be blamed.

The Committee continues to expect that, with gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy, economic activity will expand at a moderate pace, and labor market conditions will strengthen somewhat further. Inflation on a 12-month basis is expected to remain somewhat below 2 percent in the near term but to stabilize around the Committee's 2 percent objective over the medium term. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria have devastated many communities, inflicting severe hardship. Storm-related disruptions and rebuilding will affect economic activity in the near term, but past experience suggests that the storms are unlikely to materially alter the course of the national economy over the medium term. Consequently, the Committee continues to expect that, with gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy, economic activity will expand at a moderate pace, and labor market conditions will strengthen somewhat further. Higher prices for gasoline and some other items in the aftermath of the hurricanes will likely boost inflation temporarily; apart from that effect, inflation on a 12-month basis is expected to remain somewhat below 2 percent in the near term but to stabilize around the Committee's 2 percent objective over the medium term. Mentions the transitory effects of hurricanes. Aside from that, they think they are on track.

Near-term risks to the economic outlook appear roughly balanced, but the Committee is monitoring inflation developments closely. Near-term risks to the economic outlook appear roughly balanced, but the Committee is monitoring inflation developments closely. No change. Note the unbalanced language, though - they are only monitoring inflation closely.

In view of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the Federal Funds rate at 1 to 1-1/4 percent. In view of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the Federal Funds rate at 1 to 1-1/4 percent. No change.

The stance of monetary policy remains accommodative, thereby supporting some further strengthening in labor market conditions and a sustained return to 2 percent inflation. The stance of monetary policy remains accommodative, thereby supporting some further strengthening in labor market conditions and a sustained return to 2 percent inflation. No change, but monetary policy is no longer accommodative. The short end of the forward curve continues to rise, and the curve flattens.

In determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the Federal Funds rate, the Committee will assess realized and expected economic conditions relative to its objectives of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation. In determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the Federal Funds rate, the Committee will assess realized and expected economic conditions relative to its objectives of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation. No change

This assessment will take into account a wide range of information, including measures of labor market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international developments. This assessment will take into account a wide range of information, including measures of labor market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international developments. No change. If you don't know what will drive decision-making, i.e., it could be anything, just say that.

The Committee will carefully monitor actual and expected inflation developments relative to its symmetric inflation goal. The Committee will carefully monitor actual and expected inflation developments relative to its symmetric inflation goal. No change. Symmetric: we can't let inflation get too low, because we don't regulate banks properly.

The Committee expects that economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will warrant gradual increases in the Federal Funds rate; the Federal Funds rate is likely to remain, for some time, below levels that are expected to prevail in the longer run. The Committee expects that economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will warrant gradual increases in the Federal Funds rate; the Federal Funds rate is likely to remain, for some time, below levels that are expected to prevail in the longer run. No change

However, the actual path of the Federal Funds rate will depend on the economic outlook as informed by incoming data. However, the actual path of the Federal Funds rate will depend on the economic outlook as informed by incoming data. No change

For the time being, the Committee is maintaining its existing policy of reinvesting principal payments from its holdings of agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities in agency mortgage-backed securities and of rolling over maturing Treasury securities at auction. Deleted; QE is over (for now).

The Committee expects to begin implementing its balance sheet normalization program relatively soon, provided that the economy evolves broadly as anticipated; this program is described in the June 2017 Addendum to the Committee's Policy Normalization Principles and Plans. In October, the Committee will initiate the balance sheet normalization program described in the June 2017 Addendum to the Committee's Policy Normalization Principles and Plans. Promises the very slow end of QE, as they may start to let securities mature.