Fed Signals Additional Tightening To Come

By Darrell W. Watters

The Federal Reserve (Fed) shared details of its balance sheet contraction on Wednesday, indicating the process would start in October. The central bank left the Federal Funds target range unchanged at 1.0% to 1.25% but indicated that the ongoing strength of the economy warrants additional increases.

Is the Party Over?

The Fed has acted as a backstop for the economy since 2008, growing its portfolio of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities to approximately $4.5 trillion. We believe plans to shrink its balance sheet have been well telegraphed and are likely to have minimal market impact. Proceeds will be reinvested as they exceed a set of rising caps, starting at $6 billion for Treasurys and $4 billion for mortgages. This approach suggests that tapering will occur at a glacial pace.

Further, if the economy starts to sour, the Fed can step back in and underpin markets. By mid-October, however, the Fed’s board of governors will have four empty seats, and Janet Yellen’s term as Fed Chair expires in January. Market participants should be wary of the changing guard. A new board composition could accelerate changes in policy and have unintended effects on markets.

Markets may be Underestimating the Fed

Prior to Wednesday’s commentary, market participants put the chance of another 2017 interest rate hike at just over 50%, according to Fed Fund Futures. Approximately two increases were priced in through 2019. The Federal Open Market Committee’s dot plot survey suggests that the Fed could tighten approximately seven more times in the same period. While we believe that the lack of inflation will sustain a lower-for-longer environment, we are concerned that the market has gone too far in underestimating the Fed’s notion to raise interest rates, particularly if inflationary pressures intensify.

The Fed will hike as gross domestic product (GDP) growth and inflation allow in order to create a cushion in the event the economy rolls over. The tightening cycle will remain gradual to protect the consumer – the largest engine of the economy – but we expect the number of forthcoming rate increases to fall between market and Fed expectations.

August’s year-on-year inflation increase of 1.9% is progressing toward the Fed’s goal of 2%. One or two more strong inflation prints will set the stage for an additional rate hike in coming months, most likely in December or early 2018. Modestly higher gas prices along with recovering crude oil prices, continued improvement in the labor picture and a weaker dollar are all tailwinds for a higher Fed Funds rate. While the inflation pickup is unlikely to be sustainable, these pops could jolt the bond market.

In the months ahead, we anticipate Treasury yields will be generally range-bound but will bump up against the higher end of that range. The 5-year note faces the most risk due to its close ties to Fed policy. The yield on the 10-year note could reach 2.5%.

Disclaimer: Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

The views presented are as of the date published. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. The opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes, are not an indication of trading intent, and are subject to change at any time due to changes in market or economic conditions. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. It is not intended to indicate or imply in any manner that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any Janus Henderson portfolio, or that current or past results are indicative of future profitability or expectations. As with all investments, there are inherent risks to be considered.

Terms of Use

Janus Henderson Investors © 2001-2017. All rights reserved.