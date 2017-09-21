Revlon At The Peril Of Perelman

Revlon rallied 6.5% on news its majority shareholder Ronald Perelman does not intend to take it private.

Revlon (REV) has an interesting history. Founded in 1932 and initially selling only nail enamel, it grew into a multinational company. In 1986, the hostile takeover by MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings, Inc. originated the 'Revlon Rule,' which set a new legal precedent and 'shifted the board of directors’ duty from looking after the health and preservation of the corporation to increasing the short-term financial gains of shareholders.'

Revlon was then taken private, but in order to reduce debt, IPO'd again in 1996. 8.6 million shares or 17% of the company were sold in a $24-per-share initial public offering. The instigator of the 1986 take-over - Ronald Perelman - owned virtually all the stock that wasn't offered in the IPO.

Of particular interest today is the same Ronald Perelman seems to be repeating the take-over process, this time from the inside of the company.

What's going on?

In recent years, REV has fallen from an early 2015 high of $41 to a 2017 low of $15.6.

The 2016 appointment of CEO Fabian Garcia and the acquisition of unprofitable Elizabeth Arden brand have hit the balance sheet and sentiment.

Or at least that's one way of looking at it.

An alternative view was aired by Shelly Banjo in a Bloomberg article just after the CEO's appointment,

appointing a new CEO could accompany a renewed attempt by Perelman -- who won Revlon in a 1985 hostile takeover battle -- to buy the 22 percent of the company he doesn't already own and take it private.

Shelly goes on to say,

If Perelman makes a bid for Revlon at, say, $50 a share -- a 30 percent premium to its 6-month high -- then he'd only have to shell out about $590 million to own the company outright.

But why shell out $590m at $50 a share, when you can buy it over 50% less at $20 a share? Perelman is rich, but he didn't get that way by overpaying for things.

A few days after the May 2017 earnings disappointment, Ronald Perelman started buying. His first purchase was 750,000 shares at $20.39 for a tidy sum of $15,290,925.

But it didn't stop there. A day later he bought another 200,000, then three days later another 100,000. He continued throughout May, June, July and finally bought around 700,000 more in August for a very decent price of $18.

He now holds 43,809,155 shares, around 83% of the company.

You will note his purchases have stopped since early August, and that may have something to do with this August 21st letter from the second largest shareholder (but still minority at 5.4%), Mittleman Brothers.

The letter accuses Perelman of trying to 'squeeze out minority shareholders' and looks for assurances that he won't cross the 90% threshold needed for a short-form merger under Delaware law.

Chris Mittleman certainly doesn't mince his words in the letter and delves into some of Perelman's questionable activities over the years, including the 2009 failed Revlon take-over at severely depressed prices. This incident led to a $850,000-settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2013, following accusations it hid information from independent directors and misled shareholders.

Then, yesterday 19th September, we finally heard a response from Perelman,

MacAndrews & Forbes presently does not intend to increase its beneficial ownership above 89% of the issued and outstanding Revlon Class A Common Stock ("Common Stock") or to undertake transactions to take Revlon private. Should MacAndrews & Forbes determine to undertake transactions to increase its beneficial ownership above 89% of the issued and outstanding Common Stock or to take Revlon private, MacAndrews & Forbes agrees to: (1) notify the Board at least 5 business days in advance of such transactions; and, prior to consummating such transactions, (2) convene a Board meeting; (3) support the creation of a special committee of independent directors empowered to select its own advisors; and (4) negotiate with that special committee regarding the terms of such transactions by MacAndrews & Forbes, in order to promote the interests of all shareholders, including minority shareholders. The agreement in this paragraph shall terminate on the first anniversary of the date hereof, unless extended in writing by MacAndrews & Forbes prior to such date.

Judging by the subsequent 6.5% rally, the market liked what it heard, but I'm not so positive. I interpret the statement as saying Perelman could continue to accumulate another 6% of the company, probably at very low prices, to take his stake to 89%. Then at very short notice, he could simply change his mind and announce his intentions to take Revlon private.

Mittleman Brothers wanted a lot more than non-binding assurances from a man it clearly does not trust,

We believe obtaining a standstill agreement with Mr. Perelman, limiting his ownership to less than 90% for at least the next five years would be a reasonable solution. And if such an agreement could not be obtained, then enacting a shareholder rights plan (“poison pill”) in favor of minority shareholders, triggered at a threshold below 90%, would also be an effective alternative protection.

Investment Takeaway

Often when we see insiders buying large quantities of shares it gives us confidence. After all, they know the company best and if they think they can profit from their purchases we should too.

In the case of Perelman and Revlon this logic is not as straightforward.

If we could take Perelman on his word and trust him to not take Revlon private, then perhaps we could expect some share appreciation. He would not want his 83% stake to stay at low prices forever.

However, there is the chance Perelman will change his mind (or intends to take Revlon private despite his statement). In this case, he may be happy for prices to drop more while he accumulates more shares and eventually makes an offer. What if REV is $10 by that time? An offer at a 50% premium of $15 would be OK for some (especially Perelman), but not if you bought at today's price of $17.

Personally, I will let the dust settle and wait to see if Perelman resumes buying. If he gets near 89% ownership and prices are still around $17 (or even better, much lower) I would buy a small stake and wait till he makes an offer.

This is a dangerous game and the little guys rarely come out as winners.

