Is The Market Held At 1929 Valuations By The Prospect Of Tax Cuts?

If Shiller is right, this is a scary prospect because the sort of tax cuts as proposed by the government are unlikely to create much bang for the buck.

According to Nobel laureate Robert Shiller, the market is at least in part held at 1929 valuations by the prospects of significant tax cuts.

Here is a disturbing opinion from Robert Shiller, from CNBC:

"The market is about as highly priced as it was in 1929," said Shiller on Tuesday's "Trading Nation." "In 1929 from the peak to the bottom, it was 80 percent down. And the market really wasn't much higher than it is now in terms of my CAPE [cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings] ratio. So, you give pause when you notice that." In his first interview since penning an op-ed on Sept. 15 in The New York Times, the Yale University economics professor reiterated to CNBC that there's one vital characteristic protecting investors from losing their nest eggs: Market psychology. "It's not just a matter of low interest rates, it's something about the American atmosphere. It's partly the Trump atmosphere. Investors love this. I can't exactly explain – maybe it has something to do with prospective tax cuts.

If the market is held up at lofty ('1929') valuations at least in part as a result of the expectations of tax cuts, then we might be in a bit of trouble.

Tax cuts are supposed to be the magic elixir to bring back growth for some while for others they're more of a mirage with possible adverse consequences. The reality depends on the details, but what we know of the government's intentions, the latter is more likely.

For starters, if you want higher growth, you need businesses to invest more, which is why corporate tax cuts are likely to be the major plank in any proposal from the government.

President Trump has said time and again, before as well as after the election, that he wants to cut the corporate tax rate all the way to 15%, as the present 35% is the highest in the developed world.

By now, it should be well known that while this is true nominally, few companies actually pay that rate, certainly not the big international companies. We give you a few figures for some companies:

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) paid an effective tax rate of 15.6% from 2008 to 2016 (not even counting the $22.2B in tax subsidies).

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) paid an effective tax rate of 13.6% from 2008 to 2016.

AT&T (NYSE:T) paid an effective tax rate of 8.1% from 2008 to 2016.

GE (NYSE:GE) actually paid a negative 3.4% effective tax rate from 2008 to 2016.

These figures come from a study by the Institute for Policy Studies, which studied 92 publicly traded companies that already pay a corporate tax rate below 20% (supposedly the target of House Speaker Paul Ryan). Here are some of their conclusions:

These 92 companies registered median job growth of negative 1 percent between 2008 and 2016. The job growth rate over those same years among U.S. private sector firms as a whole: 6 percent.

More than half of those 92 companies, 48 firms in all, actually shed jobs between 2008 and 2016, downsizing by a combined total of 483,000 jobs.

So it isn't terribly likely that big corporate tax cuts would boost business investment and lead to more jobs and better pay. And this is hardly surprising. If companies wanted to invest and create jobs, they had ample means at their disposal, with profits and corporate cash at record highs and interest rates at record lows.

Then there are already all kinds of tax incentives and breaks for investments, and even recent ones, like the (from the Institute for Policy Studies):

“bonus depreciation,” a tax break enacted in 2008 as part of a stimulus package enacted to incentivize job creation. This loophole allows companies to deduct 50 percent of the cost of new long-term investment in the year they make the investment, up from the 30 percent rate that had been in effect since 2001. Lawmakers originally considered bonus depreciation a temporary fix for the 2008 market collapse. The loophole has since then been repeatedly extended and now stands as a quasi-permanent tax break that rewards many companies for investments they would almost certainly make without it.

Also, companies held $2.5T in cash overseas and another $1.94T domestically. They have plenty of funds to invest. We also had a study in 2016 by the Fed, which argued that corporate tax cuts only have an effect on jobs and wages unless implemented in a recession.

But this isn't all. It turns out these 92 firms also spend disproportionally on stock buybacks. As a result, executive compensation is higher (by 14%) and rising faster (18% versus 13%) compared to other S&P 500 companies.

A few examples:

JPMorgan fired almost 27,000 people, bought back $37.8B in stock and its CEO's compensation increased by 39%.

Exxon Mobil fired a third of its workforce, bought back its own stock for a whopping $146B and its CEO's compensation increased by 22%.

GE's US workforce shrunk by 14,700 since 2008, it held $82B in offshore accounts at the end of 2016 and the company spent $42B on buybacks. CEO Immelt retired with a $112M pay package in 2017.

AT&T, a big beneficiary of the above mentioned bonus depreciation and the biggest recipient of corporate tax subsidies ($38B between 2008-2015), paid a less than 10% in effective tax rate and shed 79,450 jobs between 2008 and 2016 but spent $34B on stock buybacks. The CEO's pay more than doubled over the period to $28.4M in 2016 (from $11.6M in 2008).

In essence, these companies spend the tax savings on buybacks, which boosts CEO pay, and created fewer jobs compared to the S&P 500 average. And why wouldn't they? This is how the system is structured. Instead of doubling down on this structure, it's a better idea to try something new. We have a few ideas at the end.

More jobs?

The supply side logic behind the tax cuts is simple. Tax cuts leaves more income for companies to invest, higher investment leads to more jobs and higher productivity, which leads to higher wages. At least according to Larry Kudlow, an economic adviser to the President.

In that wonderful world, cutting corporate taxes will improve middle class wages through higher investment and productivity. But both links have long been broken. The link between taxes and investment has been discussed above, the link between productivity and wages, well, look for yourself..

If not higher productivity, perhaps higher business investment (if and when that materializes) could boost demand for labor and boost wages in the process? Well, so far, not much of that has happened, and it doesn't look like anytime soon, from MarketWatch:

Pay raises for U.S. employees are not expected to improve next year, according to a survey released Monday by global professional services company Aon, based on a survey of over 1,000 companies. Base pay is expected to rise 3% in 2018, up slightly from 2.9% in 2017. Spending on variable pay — incentives or bonuses — will be 12.5% of payroll, low levels not seen since 2013. This suggests a “pessimistic view of corporate performance in the coming year,” Ken Abosch, a strategy and development analyst at Aon, said in a statement. “Companies remain under pressure to increase productivity and minimize costs,” he said. “As a result, we continue to see relatively flat salary-increase budgets across employee groups, with most organizations continuing to tie the majority of their compensation budgets to pay incentives that reward for performance and business results.” Middle-of-the-road performers will lose out: 40% of companies said they’re reducing or eliminating increases for lesser performers.

So with the links between tax cuts, business investment, productivity and wages all more or less broken, what else could we do? A few ideas.

Closing loopholes

Since the corporate tax cut isn't likely to lead to much added business investment, it will create a hole in public finances. It has to be combined with closing off loopholes in order to finance these.

The added benefit is that closing loopholes will also simplify the tax code, and this actually could produce economic benefits.

The reality is pretty stark, big listed companies game the system. They avoid the 35% by hiring expensive lawyers and tax experts who devise all kinds of schemes to minimize taxes through complex constructions like inversions.

However, it's more difficult for smaller companies to embark on these efforts, they would probably benefit from corporate tax cuts in exchange for closing loopholes, and this could have a positive effect on the economy.

Here are some loopholes to consider:

Since 1960, US companies only pay taxes on profits abroad when these are repatriated, providing incentives to keep these abroad indefinitely, reaching some $2.5T according to Capital Economics, nearly 14% of GDP(!). This is certainly a loophole that has to go as it provides all kinds of perverse incentives (like fake foreign activities, inversions, transfer pricing, etc.).

The domestic production activities deduction. This is designed to encourage firms to keep jobs in the US but curiously enough, it doesn't require beneficiaries to report data on their US workforce. A main beneficiary is Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) where employment has decreased by 20,100 since 2008 and spent $22B on share buybacks in the last 9 years, boosting the CEO's pay by 74%.

Bonus depreciation, which allows companies to deduct 50% of the cost of new long-term investment in the first year. This was supposed to be a temporary measure during 2008, but became semi-permanent.

The carried interest loophole, a tax break for general partners of private equity and hedge funds, taxing their profits (of personal holdings as well as their 'carried interest', the share of profits they receive as compensation) and bonus at a capital gains rate (usually 20%) rather than income (39.4%).

One of the things that will be instantly obvious is that business investment is already favored by several tax breaks, yet another reason why a corporate tax cut isn't likely to do much in terms of boosting business investment, but a simplification of the tax code would still benefit small and medium-sized companies.

Tax credits

Here is another tax cut that might give a boost to the economy, increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit for low and middle-income families. The EITC has enjoyed a good deal of bipartisan support, and boosting it would address both stagnating incomes and rising inequality.

Since low and middle-income families have a low savings rate, the multiplier on this is also likely to be much higher compared to tax cuts that mostly favor high earners and corporations.

It might be counterintuitive, but this approach is also likely to boost business investment more than corporate tax cuts. Business investment is fairly insensitive to changes in interest rates, it's not likely to be more sensitive to tax cuts, especially when plenty of funding is available.

Business investment is sensitive to expectations of future demand growth though, with an increase in the EITC for low and middle-income families being mostly spent, that's exactly what will materialize.

The problem with this is that we actually don't see much rationale for economic stimulus when unemployment is well below 5%. Given the growth in the labor force and productivity, the economy is already growing in tune with capacity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.