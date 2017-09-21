Chevron Terminates Transocean's Discoverer Clear Leader

The termination should not hurt the stock much. At the same time, it's a vivid example that the offshore drilling recovery is still fragile.

Discoverer Clear Leader

Transocean (RIG) has just announced that Chevron (CVX) decided to terminate the current contract for Discoverer Clear Leader effective November 2017. The company will receive a lumpsum payment of $148 million in contract termination fees.

Discoverer Clear Leader was working for Chevron in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at a dayrate of $575,000. Luckily, for Transocean, the contract was strong enough to provide the necessary defense – the company will receive the present value of the operating dayrate less the operating costs per day.

Now Transocean will have to find work for Discoverer Clear Leader or stack the ship. From a financial point of view, the termination is still a hit for Transocean, as it will likely have to pay for stacking costs while searching for a suitable job. If we were to assume stacking costs of $40,000 per day (they may be higher), a year of stacking a ship costs almost $15 million. This is not a big sum compared to the $148 million that Transocean would have lost if its contract did not provide the opportunity to receive termination fees, but every penny counts in the current market environment.

The bigger problem is that Discoverer Clear Leader will join the ranks of stacked ships instead of being “hot” up until October 2018, when the demand for floaters is expected to increase. This may eventually turn into a bigger problem than the loss on stacking costs as customers prefer rigs that have just ended their previous job. Yes, there were precedents when stacked rigs were chosen for a project, but we do not know the exact dayrates and I suspect that price was a big contributor to oil companies’ decisions in these cases.

Nevertheless, I do not expect that the news can cause any material downside for Transocean shares, which have lately been on the rise along other offshore drilling stocks, which are considered survival candidates. What’s more important here is the dynamics of the oil price. Hurricanes helped oil prices come close to their resistance at $57.50 for Brent (BNO), but the existence of a catalyst that may push oil even higher remains a big question. In my opinion, the oil rally is getting a bit stretched with no meaningful pullback since mid-June.

Fundamentally, seeing another termination is a sobering sign that the offshore drilling market recovery will not be easy. The budgeting season is already underway, and it will be very interesting to hear what Chevron would have to say about its plans for the next year when it reports its third quarter results in late October.

Near term, I expect a tight correlation between the oil price movement and Transocean’s stock. In case Brent oil is able to stay above $55, Transocean shares will have more room for momentum upside as traders will be betting on drillers ahead of the anticipated oil price upside breakout. Should Brent dip below $55 and head to $50, recent gains may quickly vanish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.