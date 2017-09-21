Grab A Hard-Hat! Labor Shortage, Higher Costs Hold Back Construction

The recent hurricanes will disrupt the recent trends and will produce winners and losers in the construction space. Builders will be competing for a limited supply of materials and labor.

Developers are being hit by a wave of unfavorable conditions. Financing conditions have tightened, materials costs have increased considerably, and construction labor is in very short supply.

The decline in rent growth from mid-2016 through early 2017 spooked many multifamily developers and lenders. There are signs, however, that rent growth may be stabilizing or re-accelerating.

Construction activity has cooled over the past few months, dragged down by a significant pullback in multifamily construction, which had been the driving force behind the strength in prior years.

The State of Construction: Overview

Every couple months, we look at the current state of the construction industry specifically from the perspective of commercial real estate investors. While much of the focus in recent years has been on interest rates, we believe that any analysis of residential and commercial real estate valuations must begin and end with a thorough analysis of the commodity actually being sold: rentable space. The relatively slow recovery in new development has been a boon to asset owners including REITs, but construction has picked up in recent years and supply growth has been significant in certain segments and geographies. Through a series of charts, we present the current state of the "supply" curve for this rentable space market.

We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) for continued updates on the REIT, homebuilding, and broader real estate sectors.

Housing Data: Housing Recovery Grinds To A Halt

Housing data has surprised to the downside in five of the past six months after a relatively strong start to 2017. The long-awaited pullback in multifamily construction, which had driven the housing recovery, has finally arrived and it has been rather dramatic. On a rolling 12-month basis, total housing starts are higher by just 3%, the lowest rate of growth since 2011. Multifamily starts are lower by 6% YoY on a rolling 12-month basis while single-family starts are higher by 9%.

Supply growth in the multifamily sector has been a major topic of discussion over the past several years. 2017 was supposed to be the year that we saw a spike in new supply, but construction delays have pushed back many of the completions into the second half of 2017 and into 2018. Completions have finally "caught-up" with starts, as seen below. We expect completions to remain in the 350-400k/year range through 2018, which would continue to put downward pressure on rent growth, all else equal. Multifamily starts are now 35% of total starts, the highest level since the 1970s, which we believe is a reflection of the "housing as a service, not as an asset" attitude which is particularly common with younger households.

We continue to discuss home price affordability (or lack thereof) and how we believe that rental demand will continue to surprise to the upside as potential homebuyers remain in the rental markets for longer than expected. If labor markets continue to be as strong, demand for multifamily units may be able to keep pace with this elevated supply growth and rental growth could remain firm or even re-accelerate after this wave of new supply gets absorbed.

Construction Spending: Nothing Driving Construction Spending

Construction spending has been similarly weak and has surprised to the downside for four consecutive months. Interestingly, residential construction is actually the bright spot in an otherwise weak set of recent reports. Nonresidential spending is higher by just 6% YoY on a rolling-12-month basis while public spending is lower by 4%. While residential spending remains solid at 11% YoY growth, nearly half of that growth comes from renovations on existing homes rather than new home development.

Looking at this data on an inflation-adjusted basis, which is a better metric to see the "real" change in new space creation, we see that nonresidential spending is essentially flat YoY, public spending is down by nearly 10%, and residential spending on new homes is higher by less than 5%. Residential spending is still 50% below the 2006 peak and nonresidential is 10% below its 2008 peak.

While it may appear that the US is significantly underbuilding housing units, it’s important to note that single-family housing experienced a sustained period of overbuilding from 1995 to 2005, resulting in significant oversupply which eventually triggered the housing "bust" and subsequent financial crisis of 2008. The financial shock was particularly acute in the homebuilding sector. Single-family housing starts tumbled from nearly 2 million units per year in 2006 to just 350k units per year in 2009.

Between 1993 and 2010, household formations lagged housing completions by 5 million units. Since 2011, household formation has outpaced housing completions by 3.5 million units. Keep in mind, however, that this data doesn’t take into account houses destroyed or demolished as part of a full rebuild, which amounts to 200-400k housing units per year.

Looking at the nonresidential sectors, we note that the absolute level of supply growth over the past decade remains modest by historical standards for most major sectors. After a wide-bottom after the recession, construction spending on non-residential CRE has seen considerable growth between 2014 and 2016, but has rolled over in 2017. Net supply growth (supply growth less obsolesce) is 1-2% of existing stock across the major property sectors.

Weak public construction spending, a result of budget issues in state and local governments, continues to be a drag on the headline number. Public construction spending has been essentially flat for over a decade (and declining on a real basis) and has fallen from 2.1% of GDP in 2009 to 1.4% of GDP in May 2017. A major federal infrastructure plan would alter these dynamics, but push construction costs even higher.

Construction Costs: Up, Up, And Away

Construction costs have significantly outpaced inflation over the past five years and are the primary source of "tightening" in the construction markets. Rising construction costs tend to discourage marginal new construction projects and increase the value of real estate assets by increasing replacement costs. Using the two most easily-tracked cost measures, wages and materials, we estimate that construction costs from these components alone are rising roughly 3% YoY. Financing, land and regulatory costs are estimated to be rising at faster rates.

Turner Construction releases a construction cost index every quarter. Turner sees an acceleration in total construction cost inflation to an annualized 5%+ rate in Q2. Cost inflation has increased every year since 2009 and has exceeded 4% per year since 2013.

Financing Conditions Also Remain Tight

In July, the Federal Reserve published its quarterly Senior Loan Officer Survey. In the report, loan officers reported weakening demand for commercial real estate-backed loans and tighter lending standards. Demand for CRE loans increased from late 2010 until 2017, when the index dipped below break-even for the first time since 2009. Lending standards have gotten tighter in every quarter since 2015. We believe that tighter lending conditions are a net-positive for high-quality REITs that have broader access to capital than private market competitors when market conditions tighten.

The National Multifamily Housing Council also presents a survey-based analysis of conditions in the residential rental space markets. The primary metric, Market Tightness Index, has recovered in recent months but remains below break-even 50, indicating that the majority of survey participants continue to see downward pressure on rent growth. The Equity and Debt Financing Indexes have followed a similar pattern: financing conditions remain tight, but not quite as tight as the beginning of 2017.

Apartment Rental Markets Have Stabilized, Hurricane May Prompt Re-Acceleration

Tightness in rental markets can be difficult to measure using publicly released data, but we present a metric, Rent Growth - Inflation Spread, that reasonably estimates conditions in the residential space market. At its peak, rent inflation was over 3% higher than the overall level of inflation. The elevated levels of multifamily completions that will sustain through 2018 have brought the rent spread down, but rent growth has stabilized in recent months.

Axiometrics publishes a monthly rent growth tracker. It noted that rent growth increased to 2.2% in June, showing signs of stabilization (or even acceleration) after the decline from 2015 to 2016. Axiometrics noted that YTD rent growth is below the post-recession average at this point in the year. Before the hurricanes, we estimated that rent growth will average 2-2.5% YoY growth for 2017 and 2018. Hurricane Harvey and Irma displaced up to 500k households, many of which will rent apartments during the rebuilding. We now expect 3% rent growth for full-year 2017, which is above consensus estimates.

Put It Into Action: How To Play These Trends

Despite the slowdown in construction spending and new home construction, the new space creators including homebuilders (XHB) and commercial construction (PKB) have outperformed the space owning REITs (VNQ and IYR). We believe that this is unwarranted and have been bearish on the construction sector for most of this year, outlined in our piece, “Homebuilders Surge Despite Housing Unaffordability.” Construction firms including Owens Corning (OC), Masco (MAS), Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) are most at risk of a pullback if these weak trends continue and the long-awaited federal infrastructure plan doesn't materialize.

Apartment REITs have outperformed the REIT ETFs, however, over the past quarter and YTD. While high levels of supply have been baked into the outlook for several years now, investors have been impressed by the strong levels of demand that have kept rent growth relatively firm. The recent hurricanes have added another element to the demand equation.

As we pointed out in, “Quantifying The Impact of Hurricane Harvey on Apartment REITs,” Camden (CPT) and Mid-America (MAA) are the apartment REITs most exposed to the hurricane-affected regions. Their properties sustained only minimal damage from the storms and stand to benefit from the surge in demand for displaced homeowners, temporary workers, and emergency personally. These REITs have been among the best performers over the past six months.

Essex (ESS) and UDR (UDR) have also performed very well YTD. AvalonBay (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), and Apartment Investment (AIV) have been the laggards in the space, underperforming the 7% YTD rise of the Apartment REIT index.

Bottom Line: Labor Shortage, Higher Costs Hold Back Construction

Construction activity has cooled significantly over the past few months, dragged down by a significant pullback in multifamily construction, which had been the driving force behind the strength in prior years. The decline in rent growth from mid-2016 through early 2017 spooked many multifamily developers and lenders. There are signs, however, that rent growth may be stabilizing or re-accelerating.

Demand for multifamily space remains the wild card. Good demographics and delayed homeownership may be enough to overcome the negative effects of supply growth. We believe that home price appreciation has significantly impaired affordability in recent years and will keep renters in the multifamily markets for longer than expected.

Construction cost inflation has accelerated in recent months as materials have become significantly more expensive. The Turner Cost index saw 5% annualized cost inflation in Q2. High regulatory and labor costs continue to drive up costs. Construction cost inflation tends to put downward pressure on new development and upward pressure on asset valuations. This is positive for asset owners like REITs but bad for homebuilders.

Developers are being hit by a wave of unfavorable conditions. Financing conditions have tightened, materials costs have increased considerably, and construction labor is in very short supply. The recent hurricanes will disrupt the recent trends and will produce winners and losers in the construction space. Builders will be competing for a limited supply of materials and labor.

Public construction spending continues to disappoint, a result of budget crises in state and local governments. A major federal infrastructure plan would alter these dynamics, but push costs even higher.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, CPT, MAA, HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purposes only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.