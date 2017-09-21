Own Altria For The Dividend - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/20/17)

Includes: ARRY, ICPT, MO, STM
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Book partial profits on STMicroelectronics.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals is a speculative biotech with positive news.

Array BioPharma has the money to expand its portfolio.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, September 20.

Bullish Calls

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM): It's a good semiconductor company. Book partial profits and let the rest run.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT): There is positive news on the stock, but it's a highly speculative biotech.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO): "You want to own this for the dividend and the fact that it just has really good gross margins. But I'm not going to endorse it for a pot legalization story. It just doesn't make sense to me. I like the company longer term. I don't recommend any tobacco stocks, but I do like it."

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY): The company raised a lot of money to expand its portfolio. It's a good spec.

Editor's note: There were no bearish calls on Wednesday's show.

