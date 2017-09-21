Own Altria For The Dividend - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/20/17)

Array BioPharma has the money to expand its portfolio.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, September 20.

Bullish Calls

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM): It's a good semiconductor company. Book partial profits and let the rest run.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT): There is positive news on the stock, but it's a highly speculative biotech.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO): "You want to own this for the dividend and the fact that it just has really good gross margins. But I'm not going to endorse it for a pot legalization story. It just doesn't make sense to me. I like the company longer term. I don't recommend any tobacco stocks, but I do like it."

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY): The company raised a lot of money to expand its portfolio. It's a good spec.

Editor's note: There were no bearish calls on Wednesday's show.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up