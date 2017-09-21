3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 21, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Alnylam scores big in familial amyloidosis

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is one of several companies attempting to pioneer the therapeutic use of short interfering RNA for the treatment of human diseases.

In molecular biology, this is a tool we've been using to "knock down" genes for a very long time, and they can be very effective and highly specific. However, technical challenges have slowed down the utility of this approach in the clinic.

The ALNY interfering RNA platform is called patisiran, which is designed to target the transthyretin gene for knockdown. Transthyretin is the culprit in a hereditary form of amyloidosis, which causes toxic buildup of protein and eventual damage to various tissues. Notably, this amyloidosis causes nerve damage, leading to significant neuropathy in patients.

ALNY has been conducting the APOLLO trial to compare patisiran to a saline control in patients with neuropathy secondary to transthyretin-mediated familial amyloidosis. The big news recently was the announcement of top-line trial data from APOLLO, which showed success in every endpoint. This included highly statistically significant improvement in the modified neuropathy impairment score compared with placebo.

Moreover, tolerability appeared favorable, with mostly mild to moderate adverse events. Of course, we're going to need to await a full data readout to see the big picture here.

Looking forward: This is great news, no doubt, and APOLLO findings are likely going to be excellent leverage for the inevitable regulatory submissions from ALNY and its partner, Sanofi (NYSE:SNY). I was asked to comment specifically on why there should be such excitement for ALNY when its disease of choice is so rare, whereas Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS) has a more convenient, far-ranging treatment option for amyloidosis. Well, there are definitely differences between the two agents. Patisiran at this time must be given in the clinical setting via infusion, and it has to be administered with steroids, whereas inotersen can be given subcutaneously. However, inotersen is associated with thrombocytopenia that has not been reported with patisiran, potentially increasing the risk of bleeding events.

But my take overall? If both of these agents get approved, that will be a huge boon for patients who currently have no FDA-approved treatment options. The oncology world teaches us that there is plenty of room for competition and alternatives, even in rare diseases.

Bristol-Myers's concession allows for UK NICE access in lung cancer

The UK's National Institute for Heath and Care Excellence is an important body in determining the viability of treatments within the NHS. As a sort of tastemaker in the UK's healthcare system, a NICE recommendation against funding a specific agent can signal hard times ahead for access and marketability of a drug. And we've seen it deliver tough decisions against Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) before on the basis of outsized cost for benefit, specifically in areas like head and neck cancer.

Thankfully, it will not go down the same path for nivolumab in non-small cell lung cancer. NICE has allowed the inclusion of nivolumab in the Cancer Drugs Fund for patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer, which is a challenging form of the disease to treat.

BMY had to accept a managed access plan, which includes an undisclosed discount on the price of nivolumab, and concessions on how exactly it would be used in patients.

Looking forward: Many are critical of nationalized healthcare systems, and ostensibly for these reasons. Nivolumab has demonstrated substantial improvement over salvage chemotherapy in relapsed squamous cell NSCLC. So tough decisions need to be made about how that benefit balances with cost. No doubt it is a sore area, especially with our ongoing healthcare debate in America. However, it must also be noted that the cudgel of a nationalized system's ability to negotiate was strong enough to bring one of the big immune checkpoint inhibitor players to heel. Play by our rules, or don't play in our country. I for one am quite happy that more patients will have access to nivolumab as a result.

Karyopharm takes a large step in sarcoma treatment

Soft tissue sarcomas are difficult tumors to treat, requiring careful management from a team comprising a number of experts from each major field of oncology. Unfortunately, with metastatic disease, treatment options are sparse, to be sure. However, in the past few years, we've seen significant advancement, namely in the area of anti-angiogenic compounds that have been shown to be effective in several forms of sarcoma.

And it looks like we might be able to add a new targeted agent to this list in the near future. Karyopharm (NASDAQ:KPTI) is testing its flagship nuclear exportin inhibitor selinexor in a variety of tumor types, including liposarcoma, which is one form of soft tissue sarcoma.

Recently, KPTI announced top-line data from the phase 2 portion of the phase 2/3 SEAL study, which enrolled patients with previously treated advanced liposarcoma. The drug appeared to improve progression-free survival over placebo, with a hazard ratio of 0.60. This indicates a 40% reduction in the risk of progression or death.

Tolerability was favorable, as well, with manageable toxicities and an apparent reduction in the risk of grade 3 or higher infections in patients given selinexor.

Looking forward: These findings provide an excellent launching point for the phase 3 selinexor trial, and if these findings bear out in that setting, it wouldn't surprise me to see this agent get approval. Selinexor is demonstrating some very interesting findings in a number of different malignancies, though it was on my radar mainly for its studies in multiple myeloma. This provides a tantalizing suggestion that selinexor could be active in a wide range of disparate tumor types.

