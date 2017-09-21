Never Before Have I Seen A Cheaper Stock Than American Express

If an investor were to purchase American Express (NYSE:AXP) at the current share price of $89, he or she could earn a solid annual return of 17% from this moment onwards. That is not a bad return in the current low-yield investment environment. Below, I will be delving more deeply into how I arrived at the above potential annual return.

Let us first sketch how American Express's financial future could look like. Please note that in this article I will not be relying too much on analyst estimates but more on figures based on what the company has historically managed to achieve and what sounds realistic for me. Realistic for me means slightly more conservative numbers than what American Express has achieved in the previous years. We could assume in the long term that the company will grow at the same pace with the U.S. economy, say 2% annually.

Before we can start estimating a value for the company, let us check first what kinds of margins have been produced in recent years. In the below figure, you can see historical free cash flow (FCF) ratio to sales starting from 1988. Even though this value has been hovering between 20% and 30% during the last two decades, in my estimate, I would still assume that a 20% free cash flow to sales ratio could be sustainable in the long term. This value is actually a long-term average. In 2016, the free cash flow was pretty much aligned with this historical average, so I will be using the free cash flow ratio achieved in 2016 (20.9%) as a starting value in my calculations for 2017. I would expect this ratio to gradually decrease to a more sustainable level of 20% during the next 10 years (see Table 1).

Figure 1

Source: Author generated using SEC filings

The next thing that needs to be guesstimated is revenue growth. For years 2017-2019, I will be using analyst estimates. For 2020-2026, I will be using a 2% growth rate as explained previously. In addition, I am using the revenue generated during 2016 as the starting revenue in the below table.

Table 1

2017e 2018e 2019e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2023e 2024e 2025e 2026e Revenue growth 2.5% 5.0% 5.3% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% Revenue 33,534$ 35211$ 37,077$ 37,819$ 38,575$ 39,347$ 40,134$ 40,936$ 41,755$ 42,590$ FCF to sales 20.8% 20.7% 20.6% 20.5% 20.4% 20.3% 20.2% 20.1% 20.0% 19.9% FCF per share 7.7$ 8.0$ 8.4$ 8.5$ 8.7$ 8.8$ 8.9$ 9.1$ 9.2$ 9.4$ Equity per share 29.0$ 29.9$ 31.8$ 33.5$ 34.3$ 35.1$ 35.9$ 36.7$ 37.6$ 38.5$ RoE 34.0% 27.7% 28.2% 27.0% 26.0% 25.8% 25.6% 25.3% 25.1% 24.9% Dividend payout 92.6% 82.0% 81.2% 92.5% 92.3% 92.2% 92.1% 92.1% 92.0% 91.9% Dividend 7.1$ 6.6$ 6.8$ 7.9$ 8.0$ 8.1$ 8.2$ 8.4$ 8.5$ 8.6$ Terminal value Present value 6.1$ 4.8$ 4.2$ 4.2$ 3.6$ 3.1$ 2.7$ 2.3$ 2.0$ 1.7$ 58.8$

Source: Author generated with explanations below

The above table is self-explanatory, right? Maybe a small explanation is useful. The previous chapter explained the used revenue growth and FCF ratio to sales. FCF per share is simply revenue * FCF ratio to sales / shares outstanding. For simplicity, I am assuming a constant share amount of 904.0 million. This is because it does not matter whether a company distributes its earnings via dividends or via share buybacks. The dividend column in Table 1 could be as well considered as the sum of paid dividends and share buybacks. Equity per share is calculated the following way: equity per share in previous year + FCF per share this year - dividend from previous year. In 2016, equity per share was around $22.6 and paid dividend $1.33. RoE is calculated by dividing the FCF per share generated this year by last year's equity per share. The dividend payout column, on the other hand, might be a bit more difficult to grasp. It is simply 100% - investment ratio. The investment ratio is calculated by revenue growth / RoE. Finally, dividend is calculated by multiplying the FCF per share and dividend payout columns. The only inputs to the above table are revenue growth and FCF ratio to sales.

I have personally applied to American Express several different types of valuation methods, which all provide similar end results. In this article, I will be focusing for simplicity's sake only on the dividend valuation model.

The dividend valuation model is two-stage, where we will sum up the current value of dividends and terminal value from Table 1 above. The current value of a dividend from a certain year is calculated the following way: dividend during year X / (1 + required rate of return)^(year X - current year + 1). The formula for terminal value is simply dividend during 2026 * growth rate / (required rate of return - growth).

When we apply the discount information to Table 1 (see last row), we can calculate what kind of an annual return the markets are expecting at the current market price of $89 for American Express. Hence, the current market valuation provides an annual return of roughly 17.0% in the long term, provided you consider my estimates realistic. This price provides plenty of safety margin, and one can consider American Express as dirt cheap. One must as well consider that the required rate of return of 17% we got in this article is much higher than what markets are on average requiring (8-10%). In addition, American Express can be considered as one of the best stocks operating in the U.S. financial sector mainly because of its brand. When this type of a company is serving a 17% expected rate of return even in a conservative scenario, you have to be pretty satisfied. Therefore, I would strongly consider adding this company to my portfolio.

