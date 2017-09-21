Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Could Have Significant Upside Potential

When it comes to precious metals, I made my main bet at the end of 2015 when I bought Barrick Gold (ABX). It was the time to buy as we now know, given that we have the benefit of hindsight and thus we know that it was more or less the bottom of the market. Now that we are almost two years into the price recovery, it is time to look for where there are still opportunities to buy some of the mining stocks that could outperform going forward. I personally think that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) could be one of those opportunities, because I believe that it is yet to benefit from what is likely to be a longer-term trend of silver outperforming gold.

The silver story

Historically speaking, silver and gold tend to trade in the same general direction, even though not necessarily at the same velocity. Silver prices do tend to move at a higher rate whether up or down. For instance, since the gold price crash that started in 2011, until the bottom reached in late 2015, gold lost almost 45% of its value, while silver lost over 70% of its value over the corresponding period. Since the rebound, silver is up about 25%, while gold moved up about as much.

Source: BullionVault.

Source: BullionVault.

As we can see, the overall long-term trend tends to be the same, it is just that silver trades more aggressively both on the upside and downside. This alone implies that if silver is to continue trading as it has been doing historically, it then has a lot of catching up to do, given that since late 2015, it has only matched gold's move, while historically speaking, it tends to move at twice the rate, at least. I believe that if the overall upward trend in gold continues in coming years, silver will eventually catch up to its historical trend of outpacing the move in gold by a factor of two.

It could of course be argued that it is not written in any sacred market law textbook that silver has to continue to trade in relation to gold as it did in the past. That potential argument may be right and there is in fact nothing to say that the two precious metals have to continue trading in relation to each other as they did in the past.

There are however other factors which in my view may affect silver's longer-term availability as a precious metal, which may in fact not only reinforce its outperformance during gold price upswings, but also potentially put it on a path of outperforming gold in the long term. In other words, it may no longer see its price collapse as intensely when gold prices retreat, while it may continue to preserve its outperformance when prices are headed up.

The reason I believe this may be a realistic scenario is because of the growing role that silver plays in modern industries, such as solar power for instance. Industrial demand may not be as reliable, because as we well know, it can also lead to the opposite effect. For instance, the demise of the use of silver in photography actually led to industrial demand for silver crashing in the last decade or so, proportionally speaking.

Source: Smaulgld.

Source: Smaulgld.

We have reached the end of the process of adjusting for the collapse of silver demand from the demise of the film-based photography industry, and we do have the solar industry as well as other industrial applications pushing demand higher. There is never complete certainty in regards to the current trend continuing of course, because one never knows when and how new technological innovations as well as potentially changing government priorities may affect technologies like solar.

But as things stand right now, governments around the world seem to be eager to at the very least seem like they are embracing solar power, while currently solar panel production is predominantly dependent on the use of silver as a conductor.

Source: Bullionvault.

It is estimated that silver demand per solar cell has declined to one fifth of what was needed a decade ago. Some may regard this as proof that silver is not likely to greatly benefit from the expected global solar boom. I personally have another take on it. The way I see it, this was exactly what was needed in order to make silver a viable component of the solar panel industry.

With the overall cost of solar panels now at $1.45/cell, and the silver content per cell at only .1 gram, even if there is to be a significant spike in silver prices, let us say going to triple compared with the current price level, it would only lead to an increase in the overall manufacturing cost of the solar panels by about 10 cents per cell, or about 7%.

What this means is that it will not lead to an overall significant cost increase in solar power, nor will the overall increase in the price of silver lead to a search for alternatives to silver, most of which are not as efficient. The decline in silver use per solar cell may have declined significantly, but it is now sustainable for the longer term to continue using silver, meaning that it can be an integral part of this growth story.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

With a P/E ratio of 38 currently, it may seem like an expensive buy. We should keep in mind however that we are talking about a company, which could easily get double the price it currently gets for its silver production and this could happen within a relatively short period of time. For the first six months of the year, it achieved total revenue of almost $400 million and net earnings of $129 million. Operating profits were therefore about 32% of revenue, which is a very healthy margin.

Interest on debt was $12.8 million, which is 3.2% of revenue. As I often like to point out, looking at the percentage of revenue that needs to go to servicing the interest costs on debt is a very good gauge of a mining company's overall financial and operating health. I personally think that a mining company that breaches the level 10% of revenue going towards interest payments, even at the worst of times, is a company that is in a different risk category, from what one ideally wants to own as a longer-term investment.

In terms of reserves, it currently has 728 million ounces in proven & probable resources of silver and 11.41 million ounces of gold. The current market value of these resources is about $27.6 billion. Interestingly, its gold resources are currently worth a little bit more than its silver resources, which would technically make it more of a gold company than silver, at least when it comes to its reserve value. I do believe however that this will change, if the current upside trend in precious metals prices will continue, because as I pointed out, I do expect silver to greatly outpace the price gains in gold going forward.

While I continue to be satisfied with my original decision back in late 2015 to bet on Barrick as a way to play the rebound in gold, I do think that there may be some companies out there that still fulfill my general personal rule of mostly investing in solid companies, but at the same time, may still provide for significant upside, which may outperform peers, within the context of what I expect will be a continued long-term path of higher precious metals prices. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has the potential to be such a company for the reasons I mentioned.