Sell Louisiana-Pacific Because We Know How This Movie Ends

Stock price in September 1992 = $25 per share

Stock price in September 2017 = $27 per share

I am one of the most long-term oriented investors out there, but this is not my idea of a fun time. Twenty-five years have passed, and Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE:LPX) is higher by $2 per share. I say this not to insult long-term owners of the stock, but to simply highlight the obvious reality that this company is not in any way a long-term buy and hold stock. It is a highly cyclical manufacturer of building products, such as oriented strand board and lumber.

This is a company that, even during good times, will only barely earn an acceptable amount of money, and during hard times will bleed red ink year after year. One can look at the selected financial data section of the Louisiana-Pacific 10-K filings to see that, in fact, the company lost money in seven of the past ten years. These are ten years that also saw it dilute shareholders by almost 40% through the constant issuance of new shares.

Investors need to remember that we've seen this movie, we know how it ends, and it doesn't end well. At this point in the cycle, the question to ask is, "Why would anyone actually want to own Louisiana-Pacific right now?"

Housing Starts are still recovering



(Source: Briefing.com)

This is the first thing that comes to mind when I try and play devil's advocate. In fact, it is indeed the strongest point that I believe one can make in favor of owning this stock. There is a very real belief out there that there is a pending housing shortage due to the fact that the country has under-built for almost a decade. While I agree this is true, I also am not oblivious to the fact that we have not had a recession for almost a decade - and it is not a question of if, but rather when, we will have one. During a recession, household formation is greatly reduced, and this will not be good for demand for building supplies or prices of building supplies.

In addition, the chart above may appear misleading, as readers may believe that we need to return to 2.2 million housing starts annually to return to normal. The reality is, the 2.2 million numbers at the peak in the above chart were a result of the housing bubble, and we are unlikely to return to those levels like that in our lifetime. 1.6 million is a more normal rate of housing starts.

Net cash position

Louisiana-Pacific does have a very nice net cash position of nearly $400 million, or nearly 10% of its market value. This is indeed a very nice cushion and should give investors a lot of peace of mind going forward. The problem with this is that as real as cash is, if the market sours on this company due to a recession, reduced household formation, and losses, that cash pile is at risk. In addition, when investors are staring at losses on the income statement, they are highly likely to discard the value of that cash pile anyway.

Louisiana-Pacific will benefit from the rebuilding after recent hurricanes

There is no question that there was an enormous amount of damage to real property from the recent hurricanes Harvey and Irma. There is no doubt that Louisiana-Pacific will see some benefit from the rebuilding that will take place in the future. I would, however, encourage investors to not get too carried away with this thinking, as it is temporary and likely already priced in anyway. The stock market is full of traders who rush in and trade on any news headline, and this one is no different. Don’t forget that Louisiana-Pacific stock is up 10% since the beginning of September already. I don’t believe it is wise to invest long-term money based on temporary events, and therefore, would advise investors in Louisiana-Pacific to use this temporary “good news” to their advantage and begin thinking about exit strategies.

Taking the side of the bears, there are quite a few points that can be made that call into question the logic of owning the stock at current valuations.

One thing that I think is important to consider is the fact that mortgage interest rates are already at historic lows, only 50 basis points higher than the all-time lows we have seen in recent years. I do not think it is wise to assume that interest rates will not rise going forward, and rising interest rates will do both real damage to homebuyers' purchasing power as well as psychological damage to investors, who will view the rising rates as a reason to sell companies that do not benefit from rising rates.

In addition, unemployment is at historically low levels and is unlikely to significantly fall going forward. The chart below shows us that we are at the lowest unemployment levels we've seen this century. The contrarian in me simply cannot imagine in what world we continue to go lower - which opens up the possibility of, dare I say, going higher?



(Source: Briefing.com)

The most damaging argument that can be made against owning Louisiana-Pacific at current valuations is by pointing out the fact that even at peak historical earnings, its current valuation is still not terribly cheap. Back in 2005, at the height of the housing boom with housing starts in excess of 2 million, Louisiana-Pacific earned $455 million. If we were to assume that the company is able to earn that level of profit at the peak of this cycle, we could do the math and find that it would be earning around $3.13 per share. That would give today's stock price a P/E of around 9. This may sound like a low number, but you have to remember that this is assumed to be peak earnings. In other words, that may be as good as it gets. Seasoned investors know that the time to sell cyclical stocks is when their P/E ratio makes them appear the cheapest, and the time to buy them is when their P/E ratio makes them appear to be the most expensive.

Also take into consideration the possibility that the share count continues to rise between now and the point in the future when Louisiana-Pacific actually earns the hypothetical $455 million. Should the share count continue to rise, investors in the company would be diluted even further, making it harder and harder to justify today's stock price.

There will come a day to buy this stock, and believe me, I will be interested should the price drop down into the single digits again. In the meantime, if you have profits, why not take them? If you like the industry and still believe it will do well going forward, why not choose the safer alternative Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) instead of sticking around in Louisiana-Pacific. Weyerhaeuser is a company that sells similar products as Louisiana-Pacific, but also has the added stabilizer of owning over 13.1 million acres of land. It would directly benefit from the continued growth in housing starts just as Louisiana-Pacific would, but the former would have significantly better relative performance in the event of a down cycle in housing or a recession. And after all, after nearly a decade of good times, isn't today the appropriate time to worry about the downside to a cyclical stock rather than the upside?

No one wants to be the first person to leave the party, but there is nothing wrong with taking profits at these prices. History tells us that the wise thing to do is to walk away while things are still good. Louisiana-Pacific is trading near the upper end of its lifetime range. It is a very cyclical company that has a tendency to struggle terribly in recessions. The stock has traded down into single digits in every recession dating back to the beginning of the company. Louisiana-Pacific is already priced for peak earnings, and shareholders have been diluted by nearly 40% in the past decade. It appears to me like this is an ideal time to walk away, especially in light of the temporary boost the stock is seeing in the wake of recent hurricane damage. I don't think today's sellers will regret it in the years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.