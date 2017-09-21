Halozyme Therapeutics: Updates To Thesis

PEGPH20 could be a potential blockbuster drug, and developments with both early and late-stage studies should be kept a close eye on.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) have risen by just 15% since I recommended the stock as a core buy in biotech last November.

HALO data by YCharts

Key points to the bull thesis included the following:

PEGPH20 could be a potential blockbuster drug, as it is the only treatment that targets hyaluronan (HA), which surrounds tumor cells and prevents therapeutic and immune cell access to them. High HA tumors have been associated with poor patient outcomes, so theoretically adding the drug to a treatment regimen would enhance the effectiveness of other anticancer treatments. An initial estimate shows 25,000 high HA pancreatic cancer patients and 50,000 non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and breast cancer patients defined as high HA in the US and EU markets.

Sales of products on the ENHANZE platform were growing both sequentially and year over year, and the company's partnered pipeline could see more than $20 billion in sales (of which it receives a mid-single-digit royalty).

Management commentary indicated that future deals were likely, as there existed around 150 available targets which it could apply the ENHANZE technology to, providing even more upside potential.

I also considered that the company was a prime M&A target, considering its solid revenue base from the ENHANZE platform along with underappreciated wholly-owned oncology asset PEGPH20. Large pharmaceutical companies such as Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) were talking about going after "bolt-on" acquisitions instead of very large targets, and I believed that Halozyme fit the bill.

In early May, the company reported encouraging data from the HALO-202 randomized mid-stage study, which showed for the first time that utilizing a biopsy-based biomarker for hyaluronan content could identify patients who will respond in a clinically meaningful way when PEGPH20 is added to their treatment regimen. Specifically, PEGPH20 was added to standard of care chemotherapy of Abraxane and gemcitabine and resulted in a 77% increase in median progression-free survival as compared to chemotherapy alone in stage four pancreatic cancer patients with high levels of hyaluronan. A subanalysis of patients who received uninterrupted therapy with PEGPH20 plus chemotherapy showed a 91% improvement in median PFS and a four-month overall survival benefit.

Figure 2: Study 202 PFS and OS in High-HA patients (Source: J.P. Morgan Healthcare Presentation)

Shortly after management chose to shore up the balance sheet, selling 10 million shares in a secondary offering priced at $12.50.

At the end of June, the company announced that the FDA had approved Genentech's Rituxan Hycela, which utilized its ENHANZE technology. In 2016 rituximab did almost $4 billion in sales in the United States.

Figure 3: ENHANZE portfolio opportunity (Source: Q2 Corporate Presentation)

In mid-July the company initiated a multi-arm study evaluating PEGPH20 in combination with Genentech's anti-PDL1 drug atezolizumab in patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Interestingly, the study is sponsored and funded by the larger company. However, keep in mind that patients will be enrolled regardless of their hyaluronan level with analysis to be conducted retrospectively on the subset of high-HA patients identified utilizing the Ventana HA companion diagnostic assay.

More recently in September, the company announced a new partnership signed with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to develop subcutaneously administered immuno-oncology medicines using the ENHANZE technology. Halozyme is due to receive $30 million upfront while the larger company retains an option to select additional targets within five years (to a maximum of 11 targets). Halozyme stands to receive up to $160 million in milestone payments for each chosen target along with royalties on sales.

At the same time, management raised financial guidance for 2017, projecting net revenue of $245 million to $260 million, up $130 million from the prior range. Operating expenses remained unchanged at $240 million to $250 million while positive operating cash flow of $50 million to $60 million was a significant turnaround from prior cash burn rate of $75 million to $85 million. Year-end cash of $380 million to $390 million was also a big boost from the prior range of $245 million to $260 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics is a Buy.

The time frame for purchasing shares is medium to long term.

There is solid momentum with licensing and adoption of its ENHANZE technology. Enrollment for its HALO-301 study and in general management appears to be executing on prior guidance.

Risks include setbacks in clinical studies and disappointing results for PEGPH20 in both the pivotal trial as well as early-stage combination studies. Undesired safety events, such as thromboembolic events, could result in clinical hold or unfavorable label in the event of approval. Due to the secondary offering earlier this year and raised financial guidance as a result of recent deals, I believe dilution in the near to medium term is not likely.

