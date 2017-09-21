Conventional Fund Investors Seek Safe Havens In August, While APs Are Opportunistic

by: Tom Roseen

Summary

For the second month in a row, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting a net $81.4 billion into the conventional funds business.

For the fifth month in a row, Thomson Reuters Lipper’s World Equity Funds macro-classification witnessed net inflows, taking in $6.4 billion for August.

For the nineteenth consecutive month, authorized participants (APs) were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $28.5 billion for August.

As a result of soft inflation figures and some slightly dovish Federal Reserve meeting minutes, APs padded the coffers of Core Bond ETFs (+$2.3 billion net) and Corporate Debt BBB-Rated ETFs (+$1.7 billion net).

The divergence between the equity fund purchasing habits of conventional mutual fund investors and authorized participants (APs, ETF investors) was still present in August. While fund investors redeemed some $20.0 billion of stock and mixed equity funds for the month, for the fifteenth consecutive month, APs were net purchasers, injecting $19.1 billion for August.

Year to date through August 31, 2017, conventional equity mutual funds handed back some $91.5 billion, while equity ETFs took in $209.2 billion. On the fixed income side of the equation, the focus of fund investors and APs remained somewhat aligned, with conventional bond funds attracting $186.2 billion year to date and bond ETFs drawing in $90.0 billion for the same period. In this segment, I highlight the August fund-flow trends for both types of investment vehicles.

