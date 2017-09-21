Conventional Fund Investors Seek Safe Havens In August, While APs Are Opportunistic

For the second month in a row, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting a net $81.4 billion into the conventional funds business.

For the fifth month in a row, Thomson Reuters Lipper’s World Equity Funds macro-classification witnessed net inflows, taking in $6.4 billion for August.

For the nineteenth consecutive month, authorized participants (APs) were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $28.5 billion for August.

As a result of soft inflation figures and some slightly dovish Federal Reserve meeting minutes, APs padded the coffers of Core Bond ETFs (+$2.3 billion net) and Corporate Debt BBB-Rated ETFs (+$1.7 billion net).