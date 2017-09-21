Conventional Fund Investors Seek Safe Havens In August, While APs Are Opportunistic

The divergence between the equity fund purchasing habits of conventional mutual fund investors and authorized participants (APs, ETF investors) was still present in August. While fund investors redeemed some $20.0 billion of stock and mixed equity funds for the month, for the fifteenth consecutive month, APs were net purchasers, injecting $19.1 billion for August.
Year to date through August 31, 2017, conventional equity mutual funds handed back some $91.5 billion, while equity ETFs took in $209.2 billion. On the fixed income side of the equation, the focus of fund investors and APs remained somewhat aligned, with conventional bond funds attracting $186.2 billion year to date and bond ETFs drawing in $90.0 billion for the same period. In this segment, I highlight the August fund-flow trends for both types of investment vehicles.
