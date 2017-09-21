How The Gladstone Company Preferred Stocks Stack Up

I continue to prefer the Gladstone Commercial Series D (GOODM) and believe it is a great way to start nibbling on Gladstone.

The Gladstone Commercial preferred has been very stable and has consistently had the highest yield.

All of the Gladstone preferreds are monthly pay securities, creating a steady stream of income, which is often favored by investors.

In my note on Gladstone Commercial – If You Like Pancakes, You'll Like This Net Lease REIT - I stated:

Although I don’t like GOOD's “flat as a pancake” dividend, I do see something else that I do like on the menu, and that is the Series D Preferred that has a 7% yield. Note that the company can't redeem it, and there’s another 4.5 years or so left to run. It’s flat as a pancake, but that’s why you own shares in preferred stocks.

This led me to wonder how the Series D would “stack up” against the other preferred stocks in the Gladstone Family of companies.

As a quick introduction to the Gladstone family, the following are the four companies that comprise the family:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The REIT owns 98 properties totaling 11.3 million square feet in 24 states and has an occupancy rate of 97.1%.

Gladstone Land (LAND) is an agricultural REIT that is focused on owning and leasing farmland; The REIT is not a grower, nor do they farm the properties they own. LAND currently owns 71 farms comprised of 61,048 total acres across 8 states in the U.S. (Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Oregon). The REIT also owns several farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, buildings utilized for the storage and assembly of boxes for shipping produce (“box barns”), packinghouses, processing facilities and various storage facilities. These farms and facilities are currently leased to 46 different, unrelated tenants that are either independent or corporate farming operations.

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) is a business development corporation ("BDC") which invests in debt and equity securities of established private businesses operating in the United States. Their investments are typically debt securities and equity investments of established lower middle market companies (which they generally define as companies with annual EBITDA of $3 million to $15 million).

Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) is focused on investing in debt and equity securities of established private businesses in the United States. Debt investments primarily take the form of two types of loans: secured first lien loans and secured second lien loans. Equity investments primarily take the form of preferred or common equity (or warrants or options to acquire the foregoing), often in connection with buyouts and other recapitalizations.

The Gladstone family currently has the following preferred stocks outstanding:

The following table shows the pricing of the preferreds shown above:

As many of the preferreds are currently callable, attention has to be paid to the yield-to-call which, for three of the securities shown above, is negative. One of the differentiating factors of some of the securities above, is a maturity date. LAND, GLAD and GOOD are not perpetual preferreds and have hard maturity dates ranging from 2021 to 2023.

The following chart shows the yield of the Gladstone family:

Again, due to the ability to call a number of the preferred stocks, yield-to-call must be looked at:

The chart above shows the range of the yield-to-call of the preferreds and should help narrow the field of choices.

In order to ascertain the historical relationship between the preferreds, I decided to choose one preferred from each member of the Gladstone family. My choices are:

GOODM from Gladstone Commercial as it has 4 years until it can be redeemed and has a positive yield-to-call, LANDP from Gladstone Land as it is the only security within that familty (and has a positive yield-to-call), GLADO from Gladstone Capital as it is the only security within that familty (and has a positive yield-to-call), and GAINM from Gladstone Investment as it has the highest yield-to-call, the longest time to either call or maturity and the lowest dollar price.

The majority of the selected preferreds have maintained stable yields over the last year although the Gladstone Capital has spiked higher lately (and LANDP has traded lower in a somewhat choppy fashion). The Gladstone Commercial preferred has been very stable and has consistently had the highest yield – by a margin. The recent sell-off in Gladstone Capital, however, has caused the yield on GLADO to match GOODM.

As you might expect, the same relationship has held on a spread to risk free basis:

As GOODM has consistently been the highest yielding preferred in the selected securities of the Gladstone family, I thought it might be helpful to see the spread between GOODM and the other selected securities over the same time frame:

The spread has been maintained versus the Gladstone investment, it has increased versus Gladstone Land and has dropped to nearly nothing versus the Gladstone Capital.

Year-to-date, the equities of the Gladstone family have been somewhat volatile:

From a longer term perspective:

After having a difficult 2014 – 2015, Gladstone family has been moving higher – admittedly with some stumbles along the way as their various sectors have cone in and out of favor.

If you compare the price (and yield) performance of the Gladstone preferred stocks, I believe that, like me, you will find them quite tasty. Of the entire stack, I continue to prefer the Gladstone Commercial Series D (GOODM) and believe it is a great way to start nibbling on Gladstone.

