Market's Domino Effect - Cramer's Mad Money (9/20/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, September 20.

There were 3 domino-like events that impacted stocks. "What were today's dominoes? Well, we got three of them: issues with the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch, but also some concerns that the phone may not be that strong, General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in what I regard as a flabbergasting disappointment of an earnings report, and still one more miserable quarter from Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBYY)," said Cramer.

There may be a glitch in Apple watch and Cramer said that Apple is working on a fix. He adds that the watch is less important for the company and the issue will pass. However, this impacted the stock of Apple suppliers. As Apple goes down, it will be an opportunity to buy.

General Mills had a bad quarter yet again after the company announced 7% dip in cereal sales. There was domino effect in the food stocks. Cramer said that consumer food stocks cannot be defended like technology stocks as they are already under pressure from Amazon-Whole Foods deal. "They aren't exactly loved by millennials. And in many cases, their raw costs are going up while their sales are flat-lining or going down. However, the packaged food stocks make excellent dominoes because they're very good at falling," he said.

Bed Bath & Beyond's quarter showed that it is not Amazon proof yet. "When this market gets some bad news after its remarkable run, you have to break out the dominoes to explain the sector decline. I wish I could tell you the game is now done for these given sectors and the damage contained. Usually, though, we get more than one day as analysts come out and start downgrading. I say if you own no tech stocks, take a stab at one of your favorites, but take a pass on the foods and the retailers because those dominoes actually deserve to fall," concluded Cramer.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)

After news of AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) working with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on chips for autonomous driving technology, Cramer wonders what this means of Nvidia. He went to the charts with the help of technician Carolyn Boroden to know what direction is Nvidia headed. "Perhaps after its rally and this AMD news, the stock actually deserves to get punished. Perhaps this is just one more buying opportunity, though," said Cramer.

The daily chart shows that Nvidia made 127% extension of its last swing. An extension tends to mark the end of a stock's rally, which means that Nvidia is due for a big pullback. The stock's longest rallies have lasted 25-29 trading days and Monday marked the 25th day. Cramer said the pullback may have started already.

Boroden points out that Nvidia tends to lose momentum after running 35-40 points. The last time this happened, Nvidia got hit before it climbed again. Cramer said it's not necessary the pattern may repeat itself but this indicates that the rally may have run its course. Cramer's trust owns the stock but they will take no action although Boroden blessed it for profit taking if the stock holds up historical patterns.

"Here's the bottom line: I like Nvidia, but I love protecting your profits even more. The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that Nvidia could be due for a $10 to $30 pullback after its recent run, and if you're nimble, maybe you want to try to sidestep some of that decline. More important, if Nvidia is pulverized like that, well, maybe you get a chance to own a piece of this great semiconductor company with a remarkable number of strengths and very few weaknesses, even as this potential loss of the Tesla business to AMD could certainly be one of them," concluded Cramer.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

When FedEx reported earnings, the stock went down only to reverse the decline eventually. "It was a terrific moment to buy, and it was no wonder that the stock of FedEx finished up more than $4 bucks today. You see, there was actually no disappointment. If anything there was tremendous exuberance," said Cramer.

FedEx has always been a play on global trade. Not only were their earnings good, the outlook was even better. However, investors ignored this and paid attention to the news of hacking of the FedEx subsidiary. Cramer thinks there are powerful drivers for the company that will overshadow the breach.

"FedEx benefits from a robust global economy, where e-commerce from brick-and-mortar retailers is growing like a weed. One of the execs on the conference call, a fellow by the name of Rajesh Subramaniam, told us, and I quote, 'We are seeing the best year for global trade in years,'" said Cramer.

The bottom line is that FedEx is a logical play on global growth and Cramer thinks there is more upside left.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

The cybersecurity importance comes back in focus after the Equifax (NYSE:EFX) breach. Mimecast is a cloud-based company specializing in email cybersecurity and management. They put emphasis on employee education and develop technology to track imperfections in email. Cramer interviewed Mimecast CEO Peter Bauer to know more about the hack.

Bauer said that employees are as critical as the technology to protect the data. "Particularly with email security, attackers have figured out that the human sitting behind the computer is one of the weakest links. And what an attacker is really interested in is can they get a hold of credentials, could they deploy malware on that person's machine, or could they get their help or cooperation in some way in launching an attack?" he added.

There are many elements interested in profiteering or sabotaging organizations digitally. He is of the view that management boards should be made aware and stronger of the growing problem.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Match (NASDAQ:MTCH): It's a good long term buy although it's risky.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG): Cramer wants to interview the management to know why is there negative news about them.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP): Cramer likes the stock and its yield.

