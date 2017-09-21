Thermo Fisher, Dominant And Growing

Shares seem fully valued at around $190, so investors may want to wait for a market correction in order to initiate a new position with a greater margin for error.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has more than doubled revenues over the last decade, and investors might start to ask if the pace can be sustained. The growth has been aided by a series of acquisitions, with the $7.2 billion dollar addition of Patheon being the most recent example. A look at Thermo Fisher's business and two of the recent key acquisitions should give us a good indication of where the company is heading in the next few years.

Thermo Fisher Basics

With a catalog of over 650,000 products and a variety of clinical development offerings, Thermo Fisher is a one stop shop for chemical and life science researchers. The company's business consists of the sale of consumables and capital equipment, as well as a variety of service offerings. The business is organized into four different business segments: Laboratory Products and Services, Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, and Specialty Diagnostics.

Slide from Thermo Fisher Scientific 2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Approximately 25% of revenue is from government and academic customers, with approximately half of that in the domestic market, and no customer has accounted for more that 5% of sales in the last three years. Thermo Fisher's customer diversity looks to have it well insulated to the risks of individual customers, but cuts in Federal research expenditures could have a major impact on the business. The company expects sustained growth due to the underlying growth of the healthcare industry.

Slide from Thermo Fisher Scientific 2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting

In addition to acquisitions, Thermo Fisher spends a significant amount on research and development, having spent $755 million in 2016. Thermo Fisher stated in their second quarter Q-10 (page 41) that they expect to spend approximately $500 million on property, plant, and equipment for 2017.

All indications are that the company expects to achieve sustained growth in the near future. In fact, Thermo Fisher is targeting 4 to 6% annual organic revenue growth and 12 to 15% free cash flow growth in the coming years, as shown at a recent investor's day conference.

Slide from Thermo Fisher Scientific 2017 Analyst Day Presentation

Inside Thermo Fisher Growth Numbers

In addition to more than doubling revenue over the last decade, the company has nearly tripled net income, from $761 million in 2007 to $2.27 billion over the last twelve months. Shareholders have been rewarded over that period with earnings per share more than tripling.

TMO Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Earnings have grown faster than revenue by consistently increasing margins, which were achieved by economies of scale, efficiency efforts, and divestitures of low margin businesses. Gross margins have expanded by more than 7% over the decade, with net margins increasing by more than 4%. SG&A expenses grew at a slower rate than revenues over the same period.

TMO Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Much of the recent success can be traced to major acquisitions. Let's take a look at two of the most recent deals, the purchase of Life Technologies and FEI.

Life Technologies Deal

Thermo Fisher acquired Life Technologies Corporation in 2014 for a total price of $15.3 billion, including the assumption of debt. Life had revenues of $3.87 billion for the year and 18% operating income margin for the first nine months of 2013, the last quarter that a 10-Q was filed. In the most recent quarter, The Life Sciences Solutions segment, which consists mostly of the former Life Technologies business, reported a segment operating income margin of 31.9%. The margin expansion alone would account for nearly $500 million in cost synergies from the Life Technologies deal, given that the company stated in their Q2 release that they expect their effective tax rate to be ~3% for 2017.

These numbers are before SG&A, restructuring charges, and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, which are not broken out by business segment. Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets constitutes the majority of these expenses, so much of the cost savings from the deal should translate into additional operating cash flow going forward.

Although not considered in the above analysis, the Life Sciences Solutions segment has also experienced growth, reporting $4,978.1 billion in revenue in 2016. The segment reported revenues of $2,768.1 billion for the first six months of 2017, and revenues are typically higher in the second half of the year.

One of the few downsides to the Life Technologies deal appears to be several intellectual property lawsuits. The company has maintained over $100 million in accruals for two of these cases, and settled two others earlier this year. However, the deal seems to have worked out well for Fisher Scientific and its shareholders.

FEI deal

Thermo Fisher acquired FEI Company in September of 2016 for a net purchase price of $4.08 billion. For the first six months of 2017, the FEI acquisition resulted an increase in revenues of $596 million. For comparison, FEI generated $930 million in revenue with 16.3% operating margins in 2015, their last full year as an independent company. The company noted that operating income for the legacy FEI business was only $26 million due to costs related to the acquisition.

Fisher notes in their 2017 10-K that capital sales are typically higher in the back half of the year due to customer's capital planning schedules, so it would be reasonable to assume that the legacy FEI business will generate revenues in excess of $1.2 billion over the course of 2017. Assuming the underlying business is capable of replicating the 16.3% operating margins that FEI had as a standalone company, that would equate to a projected profit of $196 million for the year. That would mean that Thermo Fisher made the acquisition at a P/E of 20.8 for the current FEI business, excluding restructuring charges. While certainly not a value play, the price could turn out to be fair if the unit can deliver revenue growth while maintaining margins.

During the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, CEO Marc Casper stated that FEI had generated nearly 15% growth in just under a year as part of Thermo Fisher. He also noted that the unit should realize more growth as its electron microscopy technology is applied to more life science applications. It seems it is too early to say how the FEI acquisition will turn out for Thermo Fisher, but indications are that it could be a win if the unit continues to grow at its current pace for several years.

Patheon Deal

Patheon generated nearly $1.9 billion in revenue in 2016. Marc Casper stated during the Morgan Stanley Conference that he expects that Thermo Fisher can expand margins in the legacy Patheon business up to the high teens or even 20%. At the time of the deal, Thermo Fisher stated that the acquisition would be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings by $0.30 per share in the first full year after the deal. Three years after close, the deal is expected to generate $90 million in cost synergies and $30 million in revenue synergies.

Valuation

Thermo Fisher gave earnings guidance for the rest of the year in their Q2 earnings release, stating that they expect adjusted earnings per share in the range of $9.15 to $9.28. If they achieve the target range, it would represent 11% to 12% growth in EPS versus 2016, which is in line with their stated goal of 12% to 15% growth in adjusted EPS per year. Assuming that Thermo Fisher can deliver on their growth targets through 2019, the company could deliver adjusted EPS of up to $12.27 in 2019.

Projected Adjusted Earnings

Year Adjusted EPS 2017 $9.15 to $9.28 2018 $10.25 to $10.62 2019 $11.48 to $12.27

With the current share price at $188.60, that would translate to a price to adjusted earnings per share range of 15.4 to 16.4 by the end of 2019. That earnings multiple seems very reasonable, especially considering the long-term growth prospects of the business. However, these numbers are based on an adjusted basis, and the restructuring charges and other adjustments have a real impact on cash flows.

The company is currently trading at a price to free cash flow of 27.4. Thermo Fisher had free cash flow of $2.7 billion in 2016. If they achieve their stated goal of 12% to 15% free cash flow growth through 2019, this would lead to $3.8 to $4.1 billion in free cash flow by the end of 2019. With a current market cap of $75.2 billion, that would translate to a price to free cash flow in the range of 18.3 to 19.8.

TMO Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

That range of valuations appears on the upper end of fair value given the current interest rate environment, especially when it requires Thermo Fisher to achieve 12% to 15% growth for several years. If the shares were to pull back to $160, that would give a price to free cash flow range of 15.5 to 16.8 based on their projected 2019 numbers. That range seems more reasonable given the uncertainty in projecting multiple years of high earnings growth and the potential for market disruptions, such as Federal budget cuts.

Conclusions

Thermo Fisher has a comprehensive life science research business that is likely to continue to grow organically and through acquisitions. The company looks well position to continue their run of impressive growth with the recent closing of the Patheon deal and the underlying growth rate of the healthcare market. However, shares currently appear to be fully valued, and I plan on waiting for a pull back in share price in order to have a wider margin of safety.

