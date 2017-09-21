Crawford Benefits From Hurricanes

Crawford (NYSE:CRD.A) (NYSE:CRD.B) is the world’s largest publicly traded independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance companies and self- insured providers. The company offers integrated claim services for property and casualty claims management. Storms like Harvey and Irma strongly increase the need for the company’s services.

Rohit Verna, Crawford’s global chief operating officer said,

This situation is unique in terms of damage. It is unprecedented. We’re definitely calling it the perfect storm for the industry.

Crawford has around 5,000 independent adjusters, 2000 drone operators, and 35,000 assistants around the world, who can look at and assess damage. Crawford is now recruiting English- and Spanish- speaking adjusters from its overseas units to supplement its U.S. network. Although Irma fortunately was not as bad as first predicted, the damage from the two hurricanes is still providing an overwhelming amount of business for insurance adjusters. In Florida, where many of the largest property insurers do not offer property coverage, the local companies and the state-run Citizens Property Insurance will require more help. With the Florida home insurance market heavily dependent on small and midsize insurance companies, there is a tremendous need for out of state adjusters. Given the unique characteristics of the Florida casualty insurance industry, Irma may have an even greater effect than previous hurricanes on Crawford’s stock price. And now Hurricane Maria just hit Puerto Rico.

Before this year, the last major hurricane to hit the United States was Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Sandy passed to the east of Florida, was downgraded and then gained much intensity, making landfall in in Atlantic City on October 29, 2012. New Jersey, New York and Connecticut were hardest hit by Sandy and damages were around 30 billion. On October 22, 2012, one week before the hurricane hit Atlantic City, Crawford B shares closed at 4.91. On December 31st these shares ended the year at 7.98. On October 22, 2013, after some ups and downs, this low volume stock closed at 10.94. The CRD.B chart below is from 10/22/12 to 10/22/13.

Crawford has two other businesses The Broadspire division of the company is now seeing continued strength in medical management and disability services, and is anticipating continued growth. But the smaller Garden City Group, which processes class action lawsuits, bankruptcies and special situation claims management is experiencing lower revenues and declining backlog due to dropping business from the Deepwater Horizon Gulf oil spill. Crawford plans to keep reducing costs, but is now having Garden City employees assist with calls and other issues related to the hurricanes.

In an August 11, 2017 report, Value Line estimated earnings per share of .75 for 2017 and .90 for 2018, with cash flow per share at 1.50 for 2017 and 1.65 for 2018. These estimates were before the hurricanes. All three analysts have a buy rating on Crawford, but none have revised their earnings estimates since the August earnings announcement (Bloomberg Machine) to reflect the events in Florida and Texas, illustrating the lack of updated coverage on this lightly traded stock. In my opinion, the A and B shares are underpriced, not fully taking the weather related events of the past month into account.

Per the most recent proxy statement, Board member Jesse Crawford owns approximately 51.8% of the class B common shares which have voting rights and approximately 34.3% of the class A shares. Class A shares sell at a lower price with a 28 cent annual dividend, but do not have a vote. With a market cap of under 700 million and heavy insider ownership, trading volume is low and limit buy orders are best.

Disclosure: I own Class A and Class B shares of Crawford.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRD.A, CRD.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.