Is Highpower International In Play?

It could be that a large investor has noticed what I have been saying for sometime now: HPJ is vastly undervalued.

This morning, the stock is currently up 5% in pre-market trading, fairly unusual considering there has been no additional press release.

Highpower International (HPJ) is my favorite micro-cap because it is a fast growing company and vastly undervalued. In fact, I believe the stock could double and still be undervalued. Management obviously is concerned about a hostile takeover and recently announced the adoption of a shareholder rights plan. Shortly after that announcement, the stock began a strong move higher (up ~15%) on significantly increased volume. Are these just small investors jumping on board or is a big investor accumulating shares - possibly putting HPJ "in play"?

The Shareholder Rights Plan

The "rights plan" gives each share of stock a "voting dividend" with a declaration date of September 21. Rights generally would become exercisable only if a person (or group of persons who are acting in concert with each other) acquires 15% or more of Highpower's common stock in a transaction not approved by Highpower's Board of Directors.

In that situation, each holder of a right (other than the acquiring party whose rights will become void and will not be exercisable) will have the right to purchase, upon payment of the exercise price and in accordance with the terms of the Rights Plan, a number of shares of Highpower common stock having a market value of twice such price. In addition, if Highpower is acquired in a merger or other business combination after an acquiring person acquires 15% or more of Highpower's common stock, each holder of the right would thereafter have the right to purchase, upon payment of the exercise price and in accordance with the terms of the Rights Plan, a number of shares of common stock of the acquiring person having a market value of twice such price. The acquiring person or group would not be entitled to exercise these Rights. In the Rights Plan, the definition of "beneficial ownership" includes derivative securities.

Unless further action is taken by the BOD, the rights plan will expire on September 12, 2020.

The Stock Reaction

Not surprisingly the stock reacted favorable to the plan as it was an indication that management felt the company was vulnerable at the current price ($4.50). However, yesterday, the company traded over 500,000 shares, which accounts for about 3% of the total number of outstanding shares (15.299 million). That is more than 4x the average trading volume of the stock.

Currently, HPJ is up 5% in pre-market trading:

Granted the pre-market volume is not that impressive, but as a long-time shareholder, it is quite unusual for HPJ to trade pre-market in the absence of an earnings report or a press release announcing some new event or business deal.

Undervalued

So, what would make HPJ attractive to an outside party? First of all, Highpower manufactures a broad array of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries - all the way from small bluetooth batteries to large-format batteries for EVs (at this time, primarily electric buses). Here are some metrics to consider (source Q2 EPS report):

P/E = 7

Q2 net sales increased 41% yoy.

Gross profit increased 58% yoy.

EBITDA increased 67% yoy.

Quarterly net income of $0.28/share was double the $0.14/share in the prior year quarter.

The company had $19 million in cash, up $10 million from Q2 FY16.

The current market cap of $80 million is only ~1.5x Q2 revenue.

In addition, Highpower has some very attractive manufacturing facilities in China with room for expansion. HPJ makes its large format batteries at its state-of-the-art automated "giga-factory" in Huizhou, China. That manufacturing center has a potential lithium-ion battery sales capacity of $400 million annually. HPJ also has three other battery manufacturing sites - one for its legacy Ni-Mh business (#2 in world market share), one for small lithium-ion batteries (for bluetooth and other small wearable batteries), as well as a used battery "green recycling" center. In addition, Highpower has a "Battery Solution & Energy Storage" facility that focuses on portable power packs, stationary energy storage, and battery management systems ("BMS").

Lastly, while HPJ operates its manufacturing facilities in China, the company is headquartered in the U.S. (Delaware) and, therefore, must adhere to SEC standards when it comes to its listing on the NASDAQ and all financial disclosure requirements.

While the company is already up over 120% so far this year, I believe that it has much more room to run. From the trading I have seen, HPJ does not look to be under accumulation by a large investor/company. If it were, many more shares would have been purchased when the stock was under $5. As a long-time shareholder, recent movements in the stock price are likely due to covering by short-selling day traders who try to take advantage of a low-priced stock and HPJ's typically light volume.

But HPJ is a BUY, takeover or no takeover.

