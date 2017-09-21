Suncor: Apparently, The Predicted Death Of Oil Sands Was Premature

Suncor (SU) is the largest producer in the oil sands of western Canada. When Saudi Arabia decided to not to support the price of oil by ratcheting up production, common opinion was that oil sands production was "high cost" and as such would be the first oil producing assets to take a hit. That never happened. How was the leading oil sands producer able to so successfully navigate the extreme drop in the price of WTI from over $100 to under $30 and come out smelling like a rose? Answer: refining and marketing.

As shown in the graphic above, Suncor owns and operates 4 refineries with an aggregate capacity of 462,000 bpd. More importantly, these refineries accept its oil sands production as feedstock - led by the Edmonton refinery which accepts a 142,000 bpd of oil sands feedstock. All together, Suncor's four refineries consume an estimated 258,000 bpd of Suncor's oil sands production (56% of it total refining crude slate). That compares to total oil sands production in Q2 of 413,600 bpd. Bottom line: Suncor's refineries soak up ~62% of its total oil sands production. In addition, the company then turns around and markets over 500,000 in product sales through its retail and wholesale facilities.

As a result, Refining & Marketing has accounted for 66% of the company's YTD net earnings:

Meantime, Suncor continues to upgrade, optimize, and reduce costs in its oil sands operations. The company now says its break-even (defined as sustaining capital + dividend payments) WTI price is now US$37/bbl (note WTI is currently trading around $50/bbl). Oil Sands cash operating costs per were $27.80/bbl for the second quarter of 2017.

Exploration & Production

Non oil sands E&P production, primarily offshore, was 125,500 bpd in Q2, up from 117,600 bpd from the prior quarter. During the quarter, the Hebron platform was successfully towed out to its final offshore location and safely positioned on the sea floor in. Drilling activities are on schedule and first oil remains on track for the end of 2017. Suncor has a 21% working interest in Hebron and Exxon (XOM) is the operator. Maximum capacity net to Suncor is expected to be 31,600 bpd.

Fort Hills

Suncor will operate the Fort Hills oil sands project and has a 50.8% working interest. That will equate 98,500 bpd of production (net) for Suncor. At the end of Q2, the Fort Hills project was 90% complete, with turnover of the ore processing and main primary extraction assets to operations taking place during the period. The project cost estimate is on track with first oil expected by the end of this year.

As a result of Hebron and Fort Hills, Suncor has a clear line of sight for an additional 130,000 boe/d of production over the coming months. That would be a 24% increase over the company's total production in Q2.

As a result, some investors may be surprised to discover that Suncor has outperformed both Exxon and Chevron (CVX) so far this year:

In addition, Suncor raised its dividend 10% this year, more than either Exxon or Chevron. In April, the company also announced a $2 billion share buyback plan as well as early repayment of a $1.25 billion bond.

Summary & Conclusion

At the end of Q2, Suncor had a net-debt-to-FFO ratio of 1.7x. Total debt-to-cap was 26% and the stock had an investment grade credit rating from S&P of A-.

So much for the predicted death of the oil sands.