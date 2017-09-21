Ocean Rig Moves To Effectively Wipe Out Current Equityholders - Get Out

Even at current share prices, equityholders are still going to suffer outsized losses on a percentage basis.

Shareholders owning less than 9,200 shares will be wiped out in exchange for a few cents in total cash consideration.

1:9,200 reverse split to be executed after the close of trading on September 21, reducing outstanding shares to just 8,976.

Existing shareholders will be diluted by 99.98% with their participation in the calculated new equity value of $1.83 billion being a measly $300,000.

As junior offshore driller Ocean Rig prepares to emerge from bankruptcy over the next couple of weeks, the company is taking the appropriate steps to regain Nasdaq listing compliance and distribute an estimated $1.83 billion in new equity to management and former creditors according to the terms of the restructuring support agreement.

In contrast to most other bankruptcy reorganizations, existing equity of the exchange listed holding company will not be cancelled. Instead, current equityholders will be diluted literally beyond recognition.

Photo: Cold-stacked ultra-deepwater drillships Ocean Rig Mylos, Apollo, Olympia, Paros and Athena berthed at Elefsis, Greece - Source: ShipSpotting.com

The company already warned back in March that "existing shareholders of the Company will be diluted to an insignificant amount of the post-restructuring equity of the Company" and exactly this is going to happen rather sooner than later given the company's recent announcement of a 1:9,200 reverse split which will take effect after the close of trading on Thursday, September 21. As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from currently 82.6 million to a tiny 8,976:

When the reverse stock split becomes effective, every 9,200 shares of the Company's issued common stock will be automatically combined into one share of common stock. As of the date of this press release, the Company had 82,586,851 common shares issued and outstanding. Effecting the reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding common shares to approximately 8,976 shares (as may be adjusted due to rounding). No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse split of the issued common stock. Shareholders of record who would otherwise hold a fractional share of the Company's common stock will receive a cash payment in lieu thereof at a price equal to that fraction to which the shareholder would otherwise be entitled multiplied by the closing price of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq on September 21, 2017.

In effect, every equityholder currently owning less than 9,200 shares will be wiped out, except for a very small cash compensation.

As an example:

A shareholder currently owning 5,000 common shares would be left with a fractional 0.54 share after giving effect to the reverse split. As no fractional shares will be issued he is entitled to receive a cash payment "at a price equal to that fraction to which the shareholder would otherwise be entitled multiplied by the closing price of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq on September 21, 2017".

Applying this formula and assuming a closing price of $0.08 today, cash compensation for the 5,000 shares would amount to a measly 0.54 x $0.08 = $0.04 compared to a valuation at the close of trading of $400, a loss of 99.99%.

Obviously, even at share price of $0.08 there's still plenty to lose for current shareholders and this is going to happen after the close of trading today.

Looking at the company's explanatory statements filed with the bankruptcy court, the impending major dilution has been clearly stated:

Moreover, Ocean Rig has also provided a detailed overview of the pro-forma equity allocation post restructuring:

As shown in the table, participation of existing shareholders in the equity of the restructured company is estimated to be just $0.3 million or approximately 0.02%. Dividing the $0.3 million by the 8,976 outstanding shares post reverse split results in an calculated equity value of $33.42 per new common share.

Under this scenario, Ocean Rig's new, total share count upon emergence from bankruptcy would amount to approximately 55 million.

On a somewhat different note, the company's explanatory statements also provide some insights on estimated rig valuations on a contract-free basis under various scenarios as of March 2017:

As shown above, the liquidation scenario uses an average discount of 50% to estimated fair market value. The most eye-catching issue is the difference in the valuation of "hot" rigs compared to cold stacked units (up to 100% premium).

That said, oil prices and market fundamentals have improved somewhat in recent quarters, so investors should take the numbers with a grain of salt.

Bottom line:

With the company's reorganization now being approved by both the Cayman Islands and the U.S. bankruptcy court, Ocean Rig is moving to undertake the final steps in its restructuring plans. The announced 1:9,200 reverse stock split will take effect after the close of trading on September 21 and wipe out the vast majority of the company's existing, long-term shareholders, leaving only 8,976 shares outstanding in total.

According to court documents, the participation for current shareholders in the restructured company's estimated new equity value of $1.83 billion will be a measly $0.3 million or approximately 0.02% with 99.98% being allocated to management and former creditors.

Equityholders owning below 9,200 shares will receive only a few cent "compensation", namely not per share they currently own but in TOTAL as discussed above for an immediate loss of 99.99%.

Given this issue, investors should sell their remaining holdings in the company today to avoid a still sizable loss.

Shareholders owning above 9,200 shares will remain equityholders and given the tiny new share count, the stock might exhibit extreme near-term volatility until the new equity will hit the market at a yet to be announced date.

Keep in mind, calculated equity value per remaining new share amounts to just $33.42.

