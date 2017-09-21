A Due Diligence Scorecard

Monthly, quarter, and annual diligence on all current holdings is good practice to look for red flags and potential holdings that could be swapped with alternatives.

The current valuations of the general market suggest now is a great time to be highly selective in your security selections.

In a market driven by fear and greed, we have come up with a checklist to measure your holdings.

Market prices in the short term are driven by emotion. Fear and greed drive market prices. Excessive greed causes people to use excessive leverage. Excessive fear drives people to sell assets they should hold on to. In a market of emotion, what is the best thing to look at?

While fear and greed drive markets, cash drives a business. Take away the cash flow and suddenly all business participants will lose interest. How do you achieve top-line growth? You need cash to invest in the business itself to pay your sales teams, pay to refine and enhance your product, pay suppliers timely to be able to produce products and meet customer demands. Having less free cash flow means more scrutiny with meeting all of the business needs. If cash flow suffers, your sales teams could not be reaching their full potential - which can have serious long-term consequences. A customer lost to a competitor may never come back. Less cash flow means less reinvestment in the products which most likely will impact the long-term competitiveness of the firm. Investors need to refocus their attention on free cash flow generation potential and away from simply earnings potential.

To illustrate why a free cash flow generation approach is much better when weighing whether or not an investment is suitable for long-term success is simple - free cash flow cannot be manipulated as much as earnings. Capital expenditures hit the cash line immediately where as earnings can be smoothed out over time based on accrual accounting rules for the depreciation of assets. For this reason, our first bullet point in the checklist is a hard look into the free cash flow generating characteristics of a business.

Right now, companies are struggling to grow in cash flow. The price to cash flow ratio of the general market has risen above 2007 levels. In our view, free cash flow is a leading indicator ahead of net income (or earnings per share).

With valuations charging upwards, it is never a bad time to consider how your portfolio may perform in a more challenging environment. This check list should help you determine where your portfolio is at in terms of ability to sustaining a more challenging market environment.

Due Diligence Scorecard:

1) Examine the five-year average free cash flow as % of revenue. If current and five-year average exceeds 10%, add a point, otherwise subtract a point. (+1/-1)

2) Examine the five-year average operating margin of the company. If current and five-year average is > 10%, add a point (do not subtract a point if criteria not met). (+1/-0)

3) Examine the five-year average return on invested capital of the company. If current and five-year average is > 10%, add a point. (+1/-0)

4) If short interest is currently above 7%, subtract half a point. (+0/-.5)

5) If the current ratio is greater than 1.2, add half a point, otherwise subtract half a point. (+0.5/-0.5)

6) If there are significant (impact > 5 % net income) lawsuits against the company, subtract a point. (+0/-1)

7) Are the analyst mean sales estimates for the year 5% or more above prior year? If so, add half a point. (+0.5/0)

8) Are the analyst mean earnings estimates for the year 7% or more above prior year? If so, add a point (+1/0)

9) Is the current P/E ratio below the five-year average PE? If so, add a point. (+1/0)

10) Is the current PEG ratio below 1.5? If so, add half a point. (+0.5/0)

11) Are there any significant new positive catalysts that could materially impact free cash flow generation OR net income (over 5% of current net income) in the next year? Examples: FDA approval of product, new product into lucrative market, accretive acquisition, etc. Add half a point if reasonably possible (+0.5/0).

Now, let's do a working example of two companies going through the Due Diligence scoring as outlined above. The first is Apple (AAPL) Inc., and we will use the latest data per Morningstar for consistency. Keep in mind this is built to be as objective as possible, but we recognize subjective characteristics exist outside this checklist, which will have a material impact on business health.

1) +1

2) +1

3) +1

4) +0

5) +0.5

6) +0

7) +0.5

8) +1

9) +0

10) +0

11) +0.5 - iPhone X



Apple total score: 5.5 - quality company.

Now, let's look at a company like Under Armour (UAA).

1) -1

2) +0

3) +0

4) -0.5

5) +0.5

6) +0

7) +0.5

8) +0

9) +0

10) +0

11) +0.5 - Steph Curry

Under Armour Inc. total score: 0 - which indicates an alternative investment should be considered. This is on the basis that turnarounds are unlikely, and we prefer real cash and profit now versus speculative future cash.

The max score you can receive per this checklist is a 7.0, while the lowest achievable score is a -3.0. Above is general guidelines on our recommendation based on where the company scores per the checklist.

Keep in mind this scorecard has to be somewhat general as we want this to model various companies and varied industries - a better approach would be to cater this to industry key performance indicators (KPIs) in order to judge a business relative to their direct competitors. We hope that this general approach provides an objective view for readers to monitor certain holdings and notice potential red flags.

What other metrics would you add to the scoring system?

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own Apple Inc. in our model growth portfolio.